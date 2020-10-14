Cello Group gets Amitabh Bachchan on board as brand ambassador

Cello Group has roped in actor Amitabh Bachchan as its Brand Ambassador.

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand's innovative range of products across social media platforms. He will be seen in different digital campaigns to showcase Cello’s commitment to improving people’s lives through the best affordable products in various categories.

Commenting on the new partnership, Gaurav Rathod, Director, Cello Group said, “Cello is a value for money brand, and we want to showcase our diverse range of products across demographics. There is no other brand ambassador who has appeal across different age groups, everybody can relate to the persona of Amitabh Bachchan. Having one of the best actors in the industry as the brand face, and associating with one of the best households’ products in its segment, we believe it is a winning combination at hand. The ideal choice to associate with Amitabh Bachchan is we cut across through different markets in overall India, hence he will be able to help us connect better. The central idea is to highlight the importance of using credible, reliable, and durable products.”