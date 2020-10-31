Candyman Fantastik celebrates fans' sweet cricketing moments in new TVC lineup for IPL

ITC Ltd.’s confectionery brand Candyman Fantastik has released a set of 12 new contextual TVCs for its campaign ‘Cricket’s Snacking Partner’. The campaign celebrates extraordinary, on-the-field, cricketing moments that elicit exhilarating fan moments, calling for a sweet indulgent celebration. Through this campaign, the brand endeavours to become an inclusive part of consumers at home, cricket watching experience.

The three-phased campaign, led by contextual TVCs, amplified through subsequent influencer and extensive sampling activities, intends to sweeten up consumers' homebound cricket cheering experience. Candyman Fantastik Chocostick’s unique cylindrical shape makes it a relevant mnemonic for stumps or the handle of a cricket bat. The contextual TVCstranslate the spirit of a cricketer’s 'Fantastik' celebratory moment into one which can be replicated by consumers at home with the product, taking a differentiated approach to sweet snacking experience. To further elevate the consumers’ match viewing experience, Candyman Fantastik has launched an in-home mini treats pack, ideal for snacking by oneself or with friends and family during match hours.

The TVCs have been developed around three major fan moments including a batsman’s cricketing milestone represented by raising the bat, taking a wicket by completing a catch and feeling ecstatic about it and rejoicing a team’s victory in the quintessential cricketing style by uprooting the stumps. Each of these moments has a customized TVC for the fans from different cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. The TVCs which start by re-creating the ‘celebrated moment’ soon cut to the fans taking delight of the achievement, burst into excitement and seeing themselves celebrating akin to the player shown in the beginning.