'boAthead' Kartik Aaryan calls out to creators, urges them to follow their passion

Audio brand boAt has announced a new campaign #FloatsYourboAt featuring their brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan. The campaign has been conceptualized and created by Leo Burnett India and the boAt marketing team.

The three new campaign films under #FloatsYourboAt further builds this narrative: bringing the brands purpose alive by showcasing the new emerging subcultures and their communities. The idea is to lend social appreciation to these communities who have put in the effort and rigour to convert careers which were once considered offbeat into mainstream industries. Bringing this conversation alive onscreen is the youth icon and Bollywood star ‘Kartik Aaryan’.

The first film of this campaign pays an ode to content creators whose consistent efforts and incessant resilience has collectively made content creation into a multimillion-dollar industry.

In the film, Kartik Aaryan endorses content creators by equating his effort for acting on the big screen to the effort which content creators put in ideating, writing and directing their own content. Ring-lights have been used as a unique visual for the campaign, as most content creators use the ring light while producing their content. The campaign aptly goes live on digital platforms on creator day (30th September) with several planned engagements with content creators and influencers to further amplify the film.

Speaking about the campaign Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt said “Our new campaign is sleek, modern and reflects our brands aspiration to give a platform to today’s youth. We are excited to launch this campaign on creators’ day, the perfect time to celebrate the voice of today’s youth – content creators with our boAthead Kartik Aaryan.”

To celebrate the launch of the campaign, Kartik Aaryan added “As an artist, I understand the intricacies of diving into something one is deeply passionate about and my association with boAt has always been about bringing that passion to life. This campaign is an expression for the budding artists and creators out there paving a path for their dreams, for the ones who are not following the herd but making their own way. I am grateful to be a part of a narrative that celebrates the hustle and passion that goes into creating content and appreciates the way artists put themselves out there.”

Adding further Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett said “An entire generation of creators is coming up. And one of the things holding them back is lack of acknowledgment for the efforts they put in. Their work is often considered ‘time pass’, whereas the rigour they go through to create is nothing less than what goes in creating a scene in a movie. So, we got movie star and youth icon Kartik Aaryan to legitimize the hard work creators put in. boAt with its stylish and technological advances solutions has always been an ally of the creators, with this campaign boAt becomes their voice too.”

