Bikry app ropes in Vinay Pathak as brand ambassador

Bikry app (by Bizrise Technologies), a platform for online business, has announced Vinay Pathak as its digital brand ambassador. As part of this association, he will be seen promoting the importance of the digitalization of Indian retail shops and all the useful features of Bikry app on online platforms.

Commenting on the association, Mr Abhishek Bhayana, Founder of Bikry app said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Vinay Pathak who is known for his phenomenal performances in the entertainment industry. He truly signifies a vibrant and positive attitude, and his presence certainly can’t go unnoticed. We really wish the same for Bikry app and want more and more people to notice our brand and the benefit it brings to small and medium businesses.”

Bikry app will leverage the association with Vinay Pathak through digital marketing. The brand has 50,000 businesses on its platform across India and aims to serve 1M+ businesses by the end of 2021.





