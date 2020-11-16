How GoDaddy plans to take forward the Bijness Bhai campaign

Nikhil Arora, VP and MD, GoDaddy India, reveals that with phase 1 of the marketing campaign, the company managed to create more than 85% brand awareness across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities

Domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy is back with the second phase of its marketing campaign - Bijness Bhai.

The character of Bijness Bhai, a mentor who is known to have gained incredible trust and faith of the audience during phase one of the campaign last year, is played by GoDaddy’s current brand ambassador in India MS Dhoni.

"We saw a positive response in the first phase of our marketing campaign, where we were able to create more than 85% brand awareness across tier 1, 2, 3 cities," said Nikhil Arora, VP and MD, GoDaddy India.

The second phase of the popular campaign continues the focus on encouraging small businesses in India to build a complete, integrated online business, and creates awareness about how GoDaddy’s online products and services can help them.

Brand ambassador Dhoni is seen encouraging small business owners, entrepreneurs and individuals across the country to take full advantage of owning a domain name by using it to create a website and getting a professional email, while maintaining a diverse social media presence to help achieve business success online. “With cricket being one of the most widely and passionately followed sports, and IPL being the biggest and most popular cricketing event in India, we decided to launch our campaign during this year’s tournament,” said Arora.

Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign comprises two quirky video commercials wherein MS Dhoni is seen donning the role of the helpful mentor (Bijness Bhai) again, in his witty, nonchalant demeanor. Only this time, he is advising people to not limit their online presence to just buying a domain name, but to also create a website and get a professional email address; all designed to have a complete online business presence with the help of GoDaddy.

“It’s been only a month since we launched the campaign and we’ve already generated around 162 million impressions across digital platforms including social,” remarked Arora.

As part of GoDaddy’s extended marketing efforts, the company has trained over 1000 web designers/developers in over 10 cities across the country. The company recently launched the GoDaddy Academy – an online training and certification platform offering a mix of technology and business courses helping people thrive better in today’s ever changing digital world.

“Through our multilingual local marketing campaigns, like this one, we are working hard to inform people about the importance of building a business website and how GoDaddy can help them grow their businesses into successful online ventures. Our market strategy has always been consistent with a hope to continue to inspire small business owners and entrepreneurs in the country to create a complete online presence for their business and to empower them with the right online products and solutions to quickly adapt to the changes in the environment,” Arora added.

Furthermore, he spoke about the shift in the marketing mix for the company post Covid.

“It is clear that Covid-19 has redefined the way we all operate, from working from home and practicing social distancing to wearing masks and preparing for an uncertain future. With the world order changing so suddenly, people’s behaviour, wants, needs, and purchase decisions are changing too, making businesses recalibrate their marketing strategies. The outbreak of the pandemic has significantly increased TV and OTT platform viewership, as well as social media conversations. For our India marketing campaign this year, we decided to use a range of media and marketing channels, including TV, social, and other digital properties to maximize our reach with a variety of audiences. Keeping in mind the expansive range and immense visibility of the country’s biggest sporting phenomenon – The Indian Premier League, we decided to launch our campaign during the tournament, to build a more personal and emotional connection with our customers, in cities across India,” Arora shared.

He contended that going forward, the company plans to focus on helping educate and enable small businesses and entrepreneurs in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities to realize the benefits of being online and what it could do for their venture. “We also aim to further encourage Indian entrepreneurs to build a complete online business solution and successfully manage and grow their online business with GoDaddy,” said Arora.