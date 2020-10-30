Beyoncé stars in adidas campaign 'This is my Park'

adidas and Beyoncé reveal the second product offering in their partnership with the adidas x IVY PARK collection. Called “Drip 2”, the collection includes apparel, featuring several pieces with inclusive sizing and gender-neutral performance gear, footwear, accessories, available exclusively online on 29th October 2020 and in-stores on 30th October respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas India (@adidasindia) on Oct 22, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

“This is my Park” : Revealed via a series of images and videos featuring Beyoncé, the artist, creative visionary, mother and businesswoman asks the viewer to find their park -- the place, imagined or real, that defines and centers them.Where is your beast mode? What drives you? Where do your dreams lie? What is your motivation? The answer - “your park” and the second collection from adidas x IVY PARK. Inspired by the inner beauty, strength, resilience and energy of artists who have found their respective parks, Beyoncé and adidas celebrate remaining positive and always finding joy. As the world faces various conflicts with unknown outcomes, Beyoncé looked inward to find the ability to mentally, physically and emotionally find her park. Between video calls and what she and her children call “Fashion Fridays,” Beyoncé found laughter and joy in the stillness that came along with her new way of living.

The Collection: adidas x IVY PARK pushes the boundaries of traditional performance wear to deliver a collection that is effortlessly functional, relentlessly stylish, and always inclusive. Rendered in a vivid color palette of real coral, mesa, yellow tint, dark green and green tint, styles illustrate a work ethic as relentless and innovative as that of their creator.The Drip 2 collection includes everything the wearer needs to own the gym to life transition and utilizes UNITE FIT as the new standard of inclusive and genderless sizing, allowing an impressive size range of XXXS-4X for the apparel collection in many styles. For accessories, a selection of belts, socks and hats, alongside functional belt bags, fanny packs and a duffle bag complement the utility and versatility of the apparel collection.IVY PARK also expands its footwear offerings with six new styles including updated colorways of the IVY PARK Ultra Boost, Nite Jogger and Super Sleek 72 silhouettes, while introducing the IVY PARK Forum sneaker in both Mid and Lo offerings. The footwear reinterprets classic adidas silhouettes and incorporates innovative lacing and hook systems, allowing the wearer to clip the shoes to a gym bag.

adidas x IVY PARK combines Beyoncé’s love of athleticism and fashion with adidas’ performance and innovation to push the boundaries of athletic wear and inspire anyone who understands that beauty is more than physical appearance. True beauty is in the health of our minds, hearts and bodies, and expresses itself through inclusivity, love, laughter, action, and joy.