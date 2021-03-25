Be crystal clear about the impact created in consumers’ minds: Shashi Ranjan, Sebamed

The Pitch CMO Summit 2021 witnessed a host of industry stalwarts deliberating on some thought-provoking marketing topics. Sebamed, which was in the news a few months ago, had made a strong case for consumers to choose products backed by strong scientific research. To expound more on the matter, Shashi Ranjan, India Head, Sebamed, spoke on the topic, ‘Consumers don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it.’

Ranjan initiated the topic of brand purpose and brand ethos. He informed, “The industry is ready for disruptions and it can only be achieved through thorough research and science involved. The brand ethos of Sebamed has been around science for healthy skin.”

According to Ranjan, the uniqueness of the brand has been the driving force for disruption. Creating a brand that marries personal care with the science of healthy skin was perfect for disrupting the market, according to Ranjan.

“The entire strategy revolved around empowering and educating customers so that they make the right choice while making a purchase. The idea is to create a culture of inquiry as the brand believes in the power of dissent where asking questions is important," said Ranjan.

To create a culture of inquiry, Ranjan informed that customers need to be empowered with new knowledge; the brand chose Ph 5.5 as an anchor along with scientific data and facts.

Drawing the attention of the audience towards their new haircare campaign called #sirfsciencekisuno, he said, “Sebamed now challenges hair care norms by showing the difference between Hair Breakage and Hair loss in their new Ad campaign. The #Sirfsciencekisuno campaign urges consumers to question rhetoric and choose science to help manage their hair loss effectively."

Ranjan cited 3 key takeaways to conclude the presentation. He asserted, “Be crystal clear about the impact being created in consumers’ minds; take a step back and re-captualize the market and identify the point of uniqueness and be bold and courageous to deploy it.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)