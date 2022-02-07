Bata ropes in Disha Patani as brand ambassador

Patani has been chosen as the new face of the brand as it looks forward to strengthening its youth connect

Footwear major Bata India Limited has roped in Bollywood actor Disha Patani as the new face of the brand. The move comes as Bata looks at further strengthening its youth connect and fashion-forward imagery that presents a fitting blend of style and comfort. The young and vivacious actor will be seen promoting various popular labels under the Bata umbrella.

Regarded as the face of next-gen Bollywood, Patani is currently one of the most popular actors in the country. Known for her exceptional fashion sense and fitness, she is widely regarded as a trendsetter. The stylish actor enjoys a huge following on social media and has won millions of hearts with her charming smile and vibrant personality.

Commenting on this occasion, Gunjan Shah, CEO, Bata India Limited said: “We are happy to have Disha on board as the new face of Bata. At Bata, we have been on a quest to transform the brand imagery and deliver on the aspirations of the youth of the country. Over the years, we have established Bata as a brand that is contemporary and remains relevant with changing times. Disha, with her lively personality and positive energy, fits in perfectly with our brand narrative that blends together style and comfort. In line with consumer trends, we have been rolling out more sneakers, casual & 2-mile fashion styles and our association with Disha will help us in further strengthening our connection with the youth and millennials and taking Bata’s brand appeal to the next level.”

On associating with Bata India, Disha Patani said, “I am absolutely thrilled about associating with Bata and look forward to working with one of the most iconic & loved brands in the country. Bata is well known for its comfortable footwear, but I was quite impressed with the wide variety of styles & designs across sneakers, casuals, and fashion footwear. It really excited the fashionista inside me and I look forward to an exciting journey with the brand ahead.”

