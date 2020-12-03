An iconic figure: Badshah Masala pays tribute to MDH’s Mahashay Dharampal Gulati

He changed the way the spice industry is looked at, read a social media post by Badshah Masala

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 4:28 PM
badshah

Badshah Masala has paid tribute to the iconic face of MDH spices, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner and longstanding ambassador of the brand who passed away this morning.

Badshah Masala put up a social media post offering condolences to the family and patrons of the brand.

“An iconic figure in the spice industry, known as the spice king, Mr. Dharampal Gulati has been instrumental in changing the way the industry is looked at. It was only natural and heartfelt for us to pay our respect, even if it is a socially distanced one,” read the post.

Tags Badshah masala Mahashay Dharampal Gulati MDH
