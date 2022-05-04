Amitabh Bachchan launches sporty-fashion brand #Debongo

Amitabh Bachchan has launched sporty-fashion brand #Debongo with a unique campaign ‘You Are You’.

The campaign will hit all over India soon. The range of products under the #Debongo Fashion Brand will include Shoes, Sandals, Sliders and Bags now.

“We believe India has a huge potential for an affordable sporty-fashion brand that values the uniqueness of the user and raises their confidence every time they wear it. We want this brand to explore the potential of growing the confidence of every human being through contemporary fashion. We want the brand to highlight the fact that a beautiful India will be a collective of confident people,” said VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group – the brand custodians of the #Debongo brand.

Amitabh Bachchan will be endorsing the brand. The ‘You are You’ campaign inspires every human being to be unique and special by having a mindset that believes in their own uniqueness. The unique life and experience of the legend testify the thought that #Debongo brand espouses.

“We are pioneering an innovation in strategic thinking for the fashion industry by exploring the possibility of a brand to fit into the unique characteristics of the user and enhance their uniqueness rather than the usual pattern of a user fitting into the specific attitude of the brand. This is the essence of the ‘You are You’ campaign. And probably for the first time in a very long time in over four decades, a brand is coming out with a hand gesture as a positive brand symbolism,” said Manoj Matthai, Founder, Strategist & Chief Creative Officer, Breakthrough Brand & Business Consulting.

