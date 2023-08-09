Ambareesh Murty: Bidding goodbye to the intrepid entrepreneur with a thirst for adventure
Looking back at Ambareesh's vibrant life as a pioneer, biker and, in his own words, 'a furniture salesman'
For people who knew Ambareesh Murty, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pepperfry, the news of his sudden demise came as a shock. An avid biker, Ambareesh was on a road trip to Leh and only a day ago, he posted a video on his Instagram handle titled "Motorcycle Diaries," in which he prophetically spoke about "God not accepting him as an angel." Even more eerily, his post from six days ago contained a quote: "Life is a limited company with unlimited dreams."
News broke on Tuesday morning that Ambareesh died at age 51 after suffering from a cardiac arrest on the night of Monday, August 7.
The charismatic entrepreneur founded Pepperfy in 2012 with Ashish Shah. The duo were to celebrate the company 12 year anniversary this year, but his life was cruelly cut short. Here's looking back at Ambareesh 's illustrious life as a serial entrepreneur who never balked at taking chances to build businesses.
The IIM Calcutta alumnus joined Cadbury as a management trainee in 1996 and worked there till 2001. He went on to work for ICICI Prudential AMC and Levi Strauss later.
Despite Pepperfry's meteoric rise, Ambareesh saw his fair share of failures early on in his entrepreneurial career. He owned Origin Resource, a business training venture, from 2003 to 2005 without success. He then went back to working for a corporation, joining Britannia as a marketing manager. Later, he also held the positions of country manager for Malaysia, the Philippines, and India at eBay. He met Ashish Shah, who would go on to become a close friend and the co-founder of Pepperfry, while researching the e-commerce boom.
With Shah and Ambareesh at the helm, Pepperfry proliferated with three warehouses and over 60 experiential studios spread over 20 cities, delivering to 500 cities. Since its founding, Pepperfry has funded $245.3 million (or around 1,770 crores), according to company information provider Crunchbase. Around the pandemic, when every business was suffering and re-inventing itself, Pepperfry also went a huge change where the company became an online marketplace. Today, Pepperfry is known as a leader and a pioneer in the furniture e-retail space.
Recently, at the Pitch CMO Summit where Ambareesh was one of the speakers, he spoke of the vision that led to the birth of Pepperfry: "If somebody hangs around long in a place...so suppose somebody's working in an organisation for 10 years, typically the word that gets used for the person is 'yeh insaan to furniture ho gaya'. So the pace we were operating in was one where furniture was not really even thought to be agile or thought to be something that is glamorous, new, trendy and so on. So, the vision that Ashish, my co-founder, and I had was that we were going to make this category really exciting and it started off with a name. We could have been called 'Fabulous Furniture' but we didn't choose to be called that. Instead, we chose to be called something that had nothing to do with furniture – Pepperfry. And I think that is where it started.”
Ambareesh often jokingly called himself a "Closet Sociopath, History Buff, Solo Rider, Furniture Salesman, Poker of Bears" on his social media profile, and was an avid lover of adventure. His untimely demise has also led to an outpouring of grief from people who knew and loved him.
Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshAmbareesh is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. ?— Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected demise of our beloved co-founder & CEO, Ambareesh Murty. The Pepperfry family, along with its employees, investors, partners, customers, mourn the loss of a visionary leader who was crucial in shaping our journey. pic.twitter.com/5EuUg27N77— Pepperfry.com (@Pepperfry) August 8, 2023
Terrible news. Ambi was my senior from IIM-C. A great guy. Our batch mates and I are all in shock… Sincere condolences to his family.— Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) August 8, 2023
Om Shanti ??
He and his spouse were close friends to a super close friend .— Harini Calamur (@calamur) August 8, 2023
Awful. Simply awful
I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of #AmbareeshMurty, Co-founder of #Pepperfry.— M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 8, 2023
My thoughts and condolences go out to his grieving family and friends during this difficult time.#OmShanti https://t.co/FqJaJhCL0W
Shocked to hear about Pepperfry founder Ambareesh Murty’s passing! Used to know him from his days car Cadbury’s. RIP Ambareesh.— Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) August 8, 2023
With deep reverence, we pay tribute to Ambareesh Murty, a true visionary, entrepreneur. His legacy as a leader will continue to inspire countless founders in their journey’s.— TiE Mumbai (@TiEMumbai) August 8, 2023
Our Sincere and Deep Condolences to his Family, Pepperfry Family and all his Friends & Relatives. pic.twitter.com/nmtmqpqdJQ
Even rival brand Urban Ladder posted a tribute to the Pepperfry founder, speaking volumes about the respect that Murty commanded:
A graceful gesture from UrbanLadder, despite both brands being rivals.#AmbareeshMurty #Pepperfry pic.twitter.com/TJCKtdeLUA— Srinivas (@its__srinivas) August 8, 2023
GCPL sees a 59.09% YoY uptick in ad spends in Q1
The total revenue in the first quarter stood at Rs 3,448.91 crore, up 10.36%
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 2:13 PM | 3 min read
Indian FMCG giant Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has unveiled its financial results for the quarter concluded on June 30, 2023.
During the initial quarter of this fiscal year, the company significantly elevated its advertising outlay, experiencing a noteworthy YoY uptick of 59.09%. This translated to an investment of Rs 320.39 crore, a marked increase compared to the Rs 201.39 crore allocated during the corresponding period in the previous year.
However, the company's consolidated net profit for the June quarter settled at Rs 318.82 crore, indicating a 7.62% YoY decline in contrast to the impressive Rs 345.12 crore achieved by the FMCG behemoth in Q1FY23. The total revenue in the first quarter stood at Rs 3,448.91 crore, 10.36% up from Rs 3,124.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's board granted the green light for a capital expenditure totaling Rs 900 crore, aimed at establishing fresh manufacturing facilities in both Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
Sudhir Sitapati, the MD and CEO of GCPL, shares, "In India, we continued to stay course on our strategy of volume-driven category development and delivered double-digit volume growth of 10%. This performance was broad based with Home Care delivering double-digit volume growth and Personal Care in mid-single digits. Our value growth was lower than volume growth as we passed on the benefits of lower input costs to our consumers."
India's sales during the opening quarter of FY 2024 saw a 9% increase, achieving a figure of Rs 1,971 crore, bolstered by a resilient 12% expansion in volume.
Category Review
Home Care grew by 14%. Performance in Household Insecticides was robust with double-digit volume and value growth. Performance was led by strong growth in premium formats.
Air Fresheners has been consistently delivering strong double-digit growth. The company continues to gain market share and enjoy market leadership. Performance was broad based with strong growth in Aer Pocket, Aer Matic and the Car Range.
Personal Care grew by 2%. Personal Wash maintained its growth momentum, delivering high-single-digit volume growth. Value grew in low-single digits as the company passed on the benefit of lower input cost to consumers. It continues to grow ahead of the category on the back of effective media campaigns and micro marketing initiatives.
Hair Colour grew in mid-single digits, off a high base with 2-year CAGR in teens. Growth was led by steady performance across formats.
Sitapati added, "Our quality of profits has been improving consistently over the last few quarters with reported Consolidated Gross Margin seeing sharp improvement of 730 bps year-on-year and 80 bps quarter-on quarter. Our EBITDA Margin, too, improved by 270 bps year-on-year along with continued working media investments which increased by 79% year-on-year."
Duolingo recommends ‘the faster way forward’ for English learning
The brand's first local campaign has been conceptualised by Digitas India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 1:53 PM | 3 min read
Duolingo English Test (DET), a modern English proficiency assessment for today’s international students and institutions, launches its local campaign, #FasterWayForward. The campaign’s films have been conceptualized by Digitas India, and produced by Doradigs. The first film, titled ‘Cafe’, showcases how the DET offers a hassle-free, easy, fast, and convenient path to English proficiency for students embarking on their study abroad journey.
The DET has emerged as a crucial tool for students aspiring to enter reputed universities worldwide, particularly in the US, due to its wide acceptance and recognition by academic institutions across the country. In line with this, the campaign's flagship film comes at a time when students are preparing their applications for the spring intake at most universities in the US. America is home to some of the world's most esteemed educational institutions, which offer exceptional learning opportunities and exposure to diverse cultures. The DET serves as a bridge to these universities by assessing their English language proficiency accurately and efficiently. By providing a reliable and accessible means of demonstrating language skills, the test opens doors for Indian students, empowering them to pursue higher education in renowned US universities and provides a “faster way forward” towards unlocking a world of opportunities.
The campaign aligns with the DET's mission to create a world where access to quality education is a reality for everyone, irrespective of geographical boundaries or language constraints. The Digitas team was able to create films that captured Indian students' aspirations and excitement when it comes to their study abroad journey, and aligns with DET's convenient, fast, and affordable path to English proficiency that keeps test takers at the heart of the testing process.
Tara Kapur, Marketing Head for Duolingo English Test in India said, "We are thrilled to present a series of films that narrate the story from the perspectives of our students. Studying abroad is a life changing period in a student’s life, and we wanted to showcase the joy and excitement it provides to them. We believe that testing should never be a barrier to education and achieving one's goals, and hence provide a digital test that is convenient, cost-effective and most importantly provides a layer of comfort for students, allowing them to take the test from their own homes. With the #FasterWayForward campaign, we want to highlight that there is a faster, more convenient way to take a test."
The campaign will extend its impact through various mediums like on-ground activations, influencer activations, paid amplification, contests and will have a holistic approach across platforms. These initiatives broaden the campaign's reach, engaging a wider audience, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of #FasterWayForward in empowering Indian students towards their study abroad dreams. With its expansion in India, the DET reaffirms its commitment to providing convenient and universal testing, affordable pricing, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to democratize access to global opportunities.
Abraham Varughese, Chief Creative Officer, Digitas India said, "Our objective was to capture the joy and relief of receiving good news during that crucial period when students wait for so many things to line up perfectly, so they can embark on their college journey. Each film portrays a real-life moment that every student relates to.”
Ducati India ropes in Ranveer Singh as ambassador for Diavel V4
While Ranveer will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join in various experiential events
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has made two big announcements in the form of the launch of the Diavel V4 and the onboarding of Indian Movie Industry’s leading superstar Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India.
Ranveer has been a huge fan of the Ducati brand and is looking forward to getting back to motorcycling with the Diavel V4. While he will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join Ducati at various experiential events in India and abroad, namely Bharat GP, MotoGP races in Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, Ducati’s biggest motorcycle festival in the world, which takes place biennially at Misano, Italy.
Commenting on the development, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “I am excited to have Ranveer on board as the ambassador for Ducati in India! The Diavel V4 is the perfect motorcycle to announce this partnership as both Diavel and Ranveer command a unique presence in their respective worlds. We have had a spectacular pre-launch response to the Diavel V4 as the first two lots are already sold out. A Red Diavel V4 is also heading to Ranveer’s garage, and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the segment of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers.”
Ranveer Singh said, “I’m thrilled to be the ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. I resonate with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance. Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication, and innovation. It's an honour to be the ambassador of this legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence! I’m excited, ready to rev up the engine and conquer new horizons together.”
Disha Patani to represent Insight Cosmetics
'Disha's dedication to fitness and overall well-being perfectly aligns with Insight Cosmetics' mission of offering a wide range of safe and toxic-free products', said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 12:26 PM | 2 min read
Insight Cosmetics has announced a collaboration with Bollywood actor Disha Patani as its Brand Ambassador. With a focus on promoting holistic beauty and offering safe products for all skin types, this partnership marks a significant step towards empowering individuals to embrace inner and outer beauty.
Disha Patani, the embodiment of grace and natural beauty, has long been an advocate for safe skincare and beauty practices. As the face of Insight Cosmetics, she champions the cause of using products that enhance one's beauty without compromising skin health. Disha's dedication to fitness and overall well-being perfectly aligns with Insight Cosmetics' mission of offering a wide range of safe and toxic-free products for all beauty enthusiasts.
Disha Patani shares her excitement, "I am thrilled to be associated with Insight Cosmetics, a brand that shares my values and beliefs when it comes to beauty. Beauty is not just about appearance; it's about feeling beautiful from within. I believe in taking care of my body and skin with products that are safe and gentle. Insight Cosmetics provides exactly that - a diverse range of products that cater to all skin types without harmful toxins. I am excited to be a part of this journey and encourage everyone to prioritise their skin health while embracing their natural beauty."
Mihir Jain, The Managing Director of Insight Cosmetics expresses their enthusiasm about this significant collaboration, "Having Disha Patani as our Brand Ambassador is a momentous occasion for Insight Cosmetics. Her commitment to health and wellness resonates deeply with our brand's values. With Disha's support, we aim to reach more individuals and emphasise the importance of a holistic approach to beauty. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide beauty solutions that are not only effective but also safe for every skin type."
In celebration of this exciting partnership, Insight Cosmetics is thrilled to launch the exclusive "Lights, Camera, Action" kit. This limited edition kit offers consumers the opportunity to achieve Disha Patani's iconic look. The kit features a curated selection of Insight Cosmetics' best products that have been handpicked by Disha herself, allowing users to recreate her radiant look with ease.
TechManch 2023: Industry experts to discuss how marketers can bat smart for World Cup
The seventh edition of the symposium will be held on August 9-10 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 8:45 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media group is back with TechManch 2023, the most-awaited digital marketing conference. The seventh edition of the symposium will be held on August 9-10 in Mumbai. One of the key highlights of e4m-TechManch 2023 will be a fireside chat on the topic ‘World Cup: The Unmissable Opportunities for Marketers’. In a highly competitive market, brands can capitalize on the World Cup's massive popularity and can enhance a brand's visibility and reach a diverse global audience. To explore how marketers can optimise their efforts and drive business growth during World Cup, Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, will sit for a fireside chat with Arnab Roy, Vice President- Marketing, Coca-Cola India & SouthWest Asia, and Ajit Varghese, EVP, Head of Network - Ad Sales, The Walt Disney Company.
During e4m-TechManch 2023, industry leaders, brand custodians and experts from the digital marketing ecosystem will come together and discuss the growth and future of digital marketing and how brands can up their game to gain an edge over their competitors. The conference will help marketers gain insights on a wide range of topics from the best minds in the advertising and marketing domain.
TechManch is a one-of-its-kind conference that helps marketers understand the latest trends, evolving consumer behaviour and practices in the digital marketing domain. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, TechManch 2023 will see reputed brands and their top management interact and share insights on actionable and game-changing strategies, opportunities that lie ahead in the digital marketing sphere and more.
While the Co-Gold partner of the event is Acoustic, Lokal is the Co-Partner Sponsor and Traffic Guard is the Co-Partner.
ITC Foods & LG Electronics India join hands to transform cooking, simplify consumer life
As part of the partnership, 2 new microwave ovens are announced with ‘Scan to Cook’ feature
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 6:44 PM | 4 min read
Kingfisher renews partnership with FC Goa as Associate Sponsor
The sponsorship is for three seasons, from 2023 to 2026
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:41 PM | 2 min read
Kingfisher has announced its renewed association with FC Goa as an Associate Sponsor for three seasons from 2023 to 2026 of the Hero Indian Super League.
“This exciting reunion with FC Goa, a successful football club in the Indian Super League (ISL), fills us with immense pride, showcasing Kingfisher's deep-rooted passion and unwavering support for the growing significance of Indian football,” read a press release.
This partnership will prominently feature Kingfisher's name and logo on the pendant of the FC Goa shirt throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Kingfisher will collaborate with the “Gaurs” to introduce an exclusive line of FC Goa merchandise, catering to the desires of passionate fans.
Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries, said, "We are extremely pleased to extend our collaboration with FC Goa as an Associate Sponsor. Goa, being one of the top cultural hubs in the country has always been an important market for us and our commitment is to carry on the Good Times to enhance social connections. This partnership not only promotes football in Goa but also aligns with the idea of creating memorable fan experiences and promote brand love."
FC Goa is equally thrilled to welcome Kingfisher back into the fold as an Associate Sponsor. Speaking on the occasion, Arnold Wilson, Commercial Head at FC Goa, said, " We are excited to bring back one of our longest associating partners - Kingfisher. Over the next few seasons, FC Goa and Kingfisher will aim at creating incredible fan experiences from match day activations, match screenings, an exclusive merchandise line to bespoke experiences. Both brands are clearly aligned with the vision to ensure FC Goa fans will be treated to good times, both on and off the pitch.”
