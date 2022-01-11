Alia Bhatt becomes Blenders Pride's brand ambassador

Blenders Pride has roped in Alia Bhatt as the new face of the brand with a campaign film, 'Made of Pride'.

“It showcases Alia's relentless and never-give-up attitude, and her pride in being her authentic self. She takes the punishing glare of lights, symbolic of the challenges and continuous scrutiny that one confronts on the journey to success, head-on and emerges unfazed and triumphant. The multi-faceted actor with her resilience and dynamism truly represents the brand's philosophy that takes an exciting new turn with this bold and empowering campaign,” the company said.

Through the narrative of the film, Alia nudges the audience to adorn an attitude reflective in the lyrics “Watch out! I’m here to slay, Hit me with your brightest light. I’ll stare back. I’m made of pride.” The 360-degree integrated campaign will be seen across TV, Digital, Print & OOH.

Commenting on the announcement, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Alia Bhatt’s story of becoming today’s youth icon and one of the most talented stars in our film industry makes her unarguably the best choice for our new brand ambassador for Blenders Pride. Our new campaign celebrates the pride of being your authentic self, showcasing Alia’s strength of character and resilience. In a world where making safe choices comes easy, the new campaign aims to nudge today’s confident consumers, and encourage them to let their pride be the catalyst in making authentic choices that take them further in life.”

Commenting on the launch, Alia Bhatt, said, “I am thrilled to be the face of Blenders Pride and be a part of this impactful film that beautifully weaves in the story of ‘Made of Pride'. I truly believe that pride gives us the strength to take challenges head on and remain unfazed on the journey to success. I love that the campaign not only encourages people to take pride in being their authentic self, but also connects with so many different aspects of my life.”

Conceptualized by creative agency Lowe Lintas, the TVC has been shot by the famous French filmmaker and visual artist Jean Claude Thibaut, known for his path-breaking work in Luxury Lifestyle.

Commenting on the campaign, Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer - Lowe Lintas said, “The campaign reframes the relationship between pride and success. For Blenders Pride, true pride isn’t a result of success. Instead, it’s a prerequisite to handle success. With Alia Bhatt staring down the limelight in a never-seen-before avatar, the brand boldly challenges older notions of pride, and encourages us to unabashedly own our choices.”

