Ajay Devgn named brand ambassador of sanitaryware brand Prayag

Faucets and sanitary ware brand Prayag has roped in Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador for its entire range of products. The association with Ajay Devgn will further enhance the reach of brand Prayag through digital and traditional media campaigns.

The company has also announced the launch of its new campaign ‘Prayag Quality Bemisal - Likh Ke Le Lo‘ featuring megastar Ajay Devgn. An accomplished and dependable actor, Devgn has been appearing on the silver screen for decades now and he has a significant fan following in India and among the Indian diaspora worldwide. He has been ruling hearts of Indians with his versatile personality matching the highly popular product line of Prayag.

Committed to define elegance for every home and institution globally through its unmatched range of high quality and reliable product portfolio, Prayag aims to further strengthen its brand recognition and reach across the country with its association with the much sought after superstar Ajay Devgn.

Commenting on this announcement Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Prayag said, “We are delighted to have film star Ajay Devgan onboard as our brand ambassador and our association represents the coming together of two eminent brands. Ajay Devgn, the powerhouse of versatility, inimitable style and talent complements Prayag. It’s rare to see a perfect match between the brand and the brand ambassador, who share the same attributes of being upright, confident and undisputed leaders in the industry. As Ajay Devgan encapsulates all the qualities that Prayag stands for, this association will enable us to reach out to consumers worldwide.”

The heartthrob of millions, Ajay Devgn said, “Prayag is very reliable in all its product categories backed by superb quality and top-of-the-line features. Hence, it’s an honour to be associated with this most valuable brand. While I love entertaining the audience, it has always been my top priority to ensure that what I’m communicating is meaningful and credible. I’m confident that Prayag will continue to achieve greater heights of professional excellence, with which it has serving its customers pan-India for over three decades.”

Further, Prayag has been equally passionate about sports and it has already demonstrated its passion through its association with a large number of sporting events in the last couple of years with aim to promote young India through these events.

The growth of Prayag, the scintillating brand of faucets and sanitary ware, has been no less then phenomenal. In the last more than three decades, Prayag has successfully expanded its product range from a decent 200 products to more than 2500 today. Prayag has a network of more than 12,000 dealers and 200 distributors across the length and breadth of the country.

Over the years, Prayag has expanded its footprints not only in India but also across the globe by exporting its products to Middle East, Sri Lanka and more. In all these years, Prayag has also continued its passion to sponsor major sporting events to reach millions of young consumer across the globe.

