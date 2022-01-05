ADGLOBAL360 renews a multi-year eCommerce mandate with Reckitt Benckiser India

The mandate cements the five-year-old ongoing relationship between the companies that witnessed positive business results year-on-year

AdGlobal360(AGL) has consolidated their ongoing partnership with RB by renewing a multi-year contract tasked with managing and growing the e-commerce business of RB with its bespoke eBuX solutions. eBuX unit of AGL crafts e-Commerce and D2C (Direct to Consumer) Strategies for some of the Top FMCG clients in India.

The mandate cements the five-year-old ongoing relationship between Reckitt Benckiser India and AGL which has witnessed positive business results year on year.

The renewal of the mandate comes at the cusp of a difficult year that was fraught with Pandemic-related challenges. Notwithstanding the impediments, AGL’s e-commerce team has successfully delivered performance with agility that has propelled the RB business towards the top of its continuing leadership in the industry.

Commenting on the renewal of the mandate, Shweta Sharma, Chief Business Officer and Partner, AGL says, “We don’t see RB as a client but as a strategic partner. Since the early days of the eCommerce journey, we have grown together from strength to strength. They are very forward-thinking, and ahead of the curve in the industry. While working together, we have learnt so much from them and look forward to multiplying the value in their business”.

In a world progressing towards a digital reality, AGL is invested with Partner Brands on the journey of Digital Transformation with a team of 650+ professionals. The company identified and pioneered the offering of specialized Solutions in eCommerce, encompassing smart use of Analytics, Advanced Content and ML-enabled Marketing Automation way back in 2015 itself.

AGL became a part of Hakuhodo Group in early 2020.

