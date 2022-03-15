Acefour Accessories raises $1.5 mn in seed funding round

Travel accessories company Acefour Accessories, established by industry pioneer Sudip Ghose, has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round. The funding was led by Enam Holdings through funds sponsored by investor Akash Bhansali, media reports said.

According to media reports, Ghose is launching his entrepreneurial journey with trade-marked brand Uppercase using his knowledge and extensive experience. The D2C company will soon launch a premium range of travel accessories.

Reports inform that Uppercase will be leveraging technologies in designing, pricing, advertising, and supply chain. This will help the brand to expand in the segment by tapping the increasing demand in e-commerce marketplaces.

“We are creating the D2C sustainable brand in the travel accessories category. We have the right people, the right product, the right backend and the right technology. Post-Covid, travel will be booming, and the demand for travel goods through e-commerce platforms is expected to grow exponentially. Our new-age company will create value for both consumers and investors. Our travel accessories will be fashionable and innovative while sharing concern for the planet”, Ghose was quoted in media reports.

