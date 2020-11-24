Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) appoints Abhishek Maheshwari as CEO

Maheshwari has over 20 years of experience and will be responsible for the Classroom, Hybrid, Digital and Distance Learning business of AESL.

: In line with the Company’s continued efforts to strengthen and professionalize its management for achieving accelerated growth and business excellence, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has appointed Abhishek Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Maheshwari will be responsible for strategy formulation and management of core offerings of AESL which include digital along with classroom, hybrid, and distance learning.His focus will be to continue to innovate the offerings across channels to better support students while driving profitable growth for the group.

Maheshwari has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi and an MBA with distinction from Columbia Business School in New York. Prior to joining AESL, Abhishek was the President ofInternational Business for Byju's where he was responsible for driving the edtech company’s growth globally.Prior to Byju’s, he was the Country Head for Disney leading all of its brands and businesses in India. He has also worked with Kubera in principal investing and with McKinsey in strategy consulting across their India and US offices.

Commenting on the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “We are elated to have Abhishek on board. With his guidance,we look forward tofurthering our cause of education and commitmentto quality trainingfor our students.We are certain that his rich experience and skills will go a long way in contributing to the tremendous growth of the company.”

“It is a privilege to join Aakash at this momentous time for the Company and the EdTech industry. Aakash’s enduring vision of helping students achieve their aspirations, the unparalleled track record of results built over three decades, strong balance sheet and the successful pivot to technology driven hybrid and digital solutions to complement a robust national footprint of centers places us in a great position to help students across the nation. I look forward to building on this success,” said Abhishek Maheshwari.