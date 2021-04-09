IPL 2021: Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. becomes associate sponsor of Rajasthan Royals

Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd., announced today that they will be one of the Associate Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) through their brands Goel TMT & Goel Pipes.

Speaking on the association, Sandeep Goel, Director, Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. said: “Rajasthan Royals is an exciting franchise in the IPL and we are delighted to be sponsoring a team that embodies the same commitment, aspiration, and strength as GOEL TMT. At GOEL TMT & GOEL PIPES, we’re dedicated to offering strength, be it on field or off field. It gives us immense pride to be the associate sponsor of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team. We wish them all the best in their endeavor to bring the trophy home.”

Having previously been associated with the Delhi Daredevils, the brand is making a comeback into the world of cricket with their current sponsorship deal with the Rajasthan Royals. Given the prominent worldwide viewership of IPL, they seem to have found the ideal outlet to enhance their brand presence. Goel elaborates, “Cricket is undoubtedly the most-watched sport in the country and provides the perfect platform to connect with millions of young and vibrant sports enthusiasts. We are all set to bat on a new pitch with this tie-up.

Meanwhile, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated, “We’re happy to welcome on board Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. through their brands GOEL TMT & GOEL PIPES, as the Associate Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. With innovation and quality being inherent elements of their brands, the synergistic alignment is strong. We’re looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that can further enhance the ties between our two organizations.”

Goel TMT & Goel Pipes will be the associate sponsor for the Rajasthan Royals team with branding rights and promotional activities throughout the IPL 2021 cricketing season. The brand logo will appear on the team’s trousers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)