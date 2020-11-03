ZEE5’s HiPi says ‘Sabko Break Milega’ in star hunt anthem

HiPi has unveiled an anthem for its ongoing initiative, HiPi Star Hunt, first ever digital auditions on a short-video platform.

Created in association with Dharavi’s hottest multi-lingual hip-hop collective 7Bantai’Z, the anthem highlights HiPi Star Hunt’s core ethos of ‘Sabko Break Milega’, in other words, the need for democratization of talent. Announced in October 2020, HiPi Star Hunt is currently calling for entries from enthusiasts across India; the winners of the talent hunt will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be casted in crucial roles in two of ZEE5’s upcoming big-ticket originals – Jamai 2.0 S2 and Sunflower.

The anthem ‘Sabko Break Milega’ by 7Bantai’Z is in their signature multilingual rap style, with a catchy tune, and lyrics by Yoku Big in Hindi, Mr Scam in Tamil and BonzNRibz in Marathi. 7Bantai’Z, a multi-hyphenate hip-hop collective born and based out of Dharavi, Mumbai, is a young talented group of rappers, beat-boxers, graffiti artists, and actors, who have made it big despite their humble backgrounds. HiPi Star Hunt aims to similarly extend an opportunity to India’s indigenous talent pool with limited opportunities, helping them realize their tinsel town aspirations.

Speaking on the reveal of the anthem, Manish Kalra, Senior Vice President & Head AVOD, ZEE5 India said, “7Bantai’Z is a group of young, multi-lingual artists with incredible potential and they have made it big despite the challenges thrown at them. Our collaboration with them to announce this upbeat, evocative soundtrack is aligned with our objective of giving a level playing field to India’s indigenous talent pool. ZEE is the oldest network of this country and our deep understanding of content and showbiz, in general, makes HiPi Star Hunt a golden opportunity for anybody harboring tinsel town dreams. As our anthem says, ‘Sabko Break Milega’, because now you don’t need to have ‘connections’ to find your way into the entertainment industry, your talent is the only thing you need in your armor to be the next face India cheers for.”