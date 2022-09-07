Zee5 to live stream from Ganesh Galli’s Mumbaicha Raja

ZEE5 has welcomed the festive season 2022 with grandeur as it becomes the first exclusive OTT partner to livestream the festivities of Ganesh Galli’s Mumbaicha Raja. With this, the devotees across the nation can watch the rituals from the comfort of their homes free of cost using the ZEE5 app. They can also be a part of the aarti virtually at 8:30 PM daily.

Marking the initiative, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are happy to welcome the festive season with the blessings of Mumbaicha Raja and with all the devotees who can now watch a live Darshan of Bappa on ZEE5. Being a consumer-first brand, we have always prioritized customer preferences. We have been constantly ramping up our AVOD content line-up with innovative and quality releases, the response to which has been encouraging so far and we will continue to steadily expand and invest in new experiences for our AVOD audiences.”

Commenting on the partnership, Abhirup Datta, Head – AVOD Marketing, ZEE5 India said, “We are happy to bring Mumbaicha Raja to devotees across the nation to celebrate Ganpati as millions of viewers immerse themselves in this auspicious festival. As an AVOD offering, it reinforces our focus to take personalised, premium quality content pan-India. We are thankful to the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal who has partnered with us in our endeavour to take Bappa into millions of Indian homes. As the festivities begin, we have a range of engaging content offerings in the pipeline on ZEE5 that will keep the audiences hooked and entertained for this festive season.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)