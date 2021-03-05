ZEE Bihar Jharkhand unveils fresh new look

ZEE Bihar Jharkhand has unveiled a fresh brand identity along with a slate of new shws.

ZEE Bihar Jharkhand dominates the market with the strongest urban & district network along with a robust program schedule. To include more stories of viewers’ interest, 2 new shows have been launched- Mera Desh Mera Pradesh @ 9 PM & Johar Bihar @ 6PM; specifically tailored to match the emerging taste, intellect & viewing habits of the viewers of the regional market along with existing primetime shows such as Khabar Bihar @ 7 pm, Khabar Jharkhand @ 7:30 pm, Baat Bebak @ 8 pm. Apart from the new shows the channel is reaching out to every nook & corner of the states and their respective people through a series of events named Emerging Jharkhand & Atmanirbhar Bihar. Through the events uphold the achievements of the people while felicitating them for their contribution to their districts and the State.

In this context, Shri Purushottam Vaishnava, Editor-in-Chief & C.E.O., Zee Media said, “ZEE Bihar Jharkhand is the voice of the people of Bihar and Jharkhand. Their faith in us has kept us the No 1 channel of Bihar Jharkhand continuously for over 4 years now. It is also our duty to offer them the best form of journalism we can. Television is an audio-visual medium; therefore, it should be pleasing to the eyes as well and sound right. We felt it was time to refresh our look and bring some news programs on the schedule. It is always the right thing to be on your toes and not take viewers faith and support for granted. We will always work towards being the best.”

