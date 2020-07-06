VMLY&R India and Colgate-Palmolive launch free teledentistry service

With access to dental services inconvenienced due to movement restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Colgate-Palmolive & global brand experience agency, VMLY&R India have launched Colgate – Dentists for Me, a new teledentistry service that connects people in India to dentists across the country, free-of-charge.

Launched during India’s countrywide lockdown, the service takes forward Colgate’s mission of #KeepIndiaSmiling, allowing people across India to wear their best smile even in these challenging times.

Available through an app or via www.dentistsforme.in, anyone can connect with dentists via chat messaging, audio or video calls, and enjoy free consultations from leading dentists across the country, without leaving their homes! The service launched with around 150 dentists on board.

Users are also able to upload their electronic medical records into Dentistsforme.in and dentists can access these records during a consultation. Dentists are also able to create prescriptions on the platform that are saved for future reference. The HIPAA-compliant platform is currently available across India, including English.

Partnering with Colgate-Palmolive, VMLY&R led the development of the platform, from the initial insights to its design and development across web and app, including both Android and iOS. VMLY&R also handled all digital communications for the platform’s launch, including the creation of a digital film to showcase the service, along with all social media strategy and content development.

Arvind Chintamani, Vice President -Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive, said, “During this COVID-19 pandemic, people’s oral health concerns might get compromised as physical visits to dentists are often not possible. Colgate “Dentists For Me” makes top dentists from around the country accessible on your phone via a video or audio call, absolutely free, from the comfort of your home. This service is inspired by Colgate’s commitment to Keep India Smiling and to ring in optimism, every day through the Power of a Smile.”

Commenting on Colgate – Dentists for Me service, Anil Nair, CEO- VMLY&R India said, “Colgate is synonymous with Oral care, and as a digital brand custodian, it became imperative to remain true to this core value during these uncertain times. Through insight we identified that although dental related issues are not fatal, it can be gravely painful, and hence the need for a digital solution.”

Anil further added, “We are elated to have partnered with Colgate-Palmolive to connect people in need across India to the dental experts who can help via this beneficial new platform. Colgate Dentists for me represents the next wave of digital service adoption in India, and we look forward to continuing to build more innovative solutions to make these important connections in future.”