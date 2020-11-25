Vanitha joins International Color Quality Club

Vanitha has won the Print Gold Award for Best Quality Magazine curated by

WAN - IFRA. Leaving behind many international magazines, Vanitha emerged as the winner and became a member of the International Color Quality Club.

The winners were selected by a panel of international experts who evaluated a number of factors such as printing, layout, image positioning and the overall quality of the magazine.

The International Color Quality Club (ICQC) 2020–2022 is the only global print quality contest for newspapers and magazines. This competition has been organised by the World Printers Forum (WPF), the print community within WAN-IFRA. The objective of this contest is to prove and improve the quality of print reproduction while seeding the competitiveness and motivational thoughts among the workforce of the organisation. As the contest is aligned to ISO and WAN-IFRA standards and rules, it helps to adopt and implement international norms.

The quality evaluation is composed of two parts – the first part is an evaluation based on objective measurements made on a print test element (WAN-IFRA “Cuboid”) that participants must print five consecutive days of a week chosen by them in the month of March. The second part is a visual inspection of the general print quality by a jury of international newspaper experts. Participating companies must meet the defined quality criteria and should print without any common possible quality defects. This competition rewards those companies that not only print within approved international standards but also establish a fool-proof system for print production.

The global organization of the world's press, WAN - IFRA, derives its authority from its global network of 3000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs and its 60-member publisher associations representing 18000 publications in 120 countries.

Prior to this, Vanitha has also won the Award for Best Social Media Engagement initiated by WAN - IFRA. With the highest readership rate among women magazines in India, Vanitha continues to win the hearts of women. Each issue of Vanitha magazine covers a variety of subjects including innovative features, health tips, beauty care, changes in parenting, consumer guidance, house-keeping, social issues, celebrity interviews, recipes of unique and nutritious dishes and the latest fashion trends. This renowned magazine is brought out by MM Publications of the Malayala Manorama Group.