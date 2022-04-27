Times Now Navbharat launches ‘Dekhega Navbharat, Jeetega Bharat’ campaign

Times Now Navbharat has launched a new initiative, Dekhega Navbharat, Jeetega Bharat. This is a 100-day-long nationwide consumer campaign.

To participate in Dekhega Navbharat, Jeetega Bharat, viewers are required to give a missed call to the number flashed on the channel, anytime during the contest period contest, to receive an SMS question along with 2 answer options. All the questions are based on general awareness related to daily news updates projected on the channel. Selected winners will be rewarded with daily tempting prizes including 7-seater car, Electric Scooter, Gold coins, LED TVs, Vacuum cleaner, Laptops, Mobile, Digital watches, Motorcycle, Grocery shopping or petrol for 1 year and many more exciting gifts.

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “The first 2 weeks of unrolled viewership data indicates that we have already achieved our first phase ranking target and broken into the A-set of HNCs. The best news is that our TSV performance is on target. We have ensured that our Distribution is the best in class with highest penetration and best locations in the EPGs across platforms giving Times Now Navbharat the highest OTS in the genre. The “Dekhega Navbharat, Jeetega Bharat” campaign is one of the biggest multimedia campaigns across categories and we are confident that we will see our Reach numbers go to capacity taking us to our final target.”

Maximizing the reach, Times Now Navbharat has also launched a marketing campaign that entails planned On-Air promotions of over 40,000 spots across its bouquet of channels, Hindi GEC, Hindi movies and Social Media platforms and Print Ads in leading national dailies.

A TVC featuring the channel’s prime-time anchors has also been released on the network’s channels and social media platforms.

