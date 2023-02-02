The Hindu Group bags four awards at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022 

Products and services created by The Hindu Group bagged four awards at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media South Asia Awards 2022.

TH Newsletters won silver in Best Digital Subscription Initiative. The Hindu e-paper won gold in Best ePaper-concept. In Trending and Current Affairs, The Hindu won gold in Best Use of Short Form Video.

Further, Coimbatore Unlimited- Collaborate, Co-create and Celebrate, an event initiative that hosted curated series of panel discussions on Coimbatore won silver in Best Native Advertising/Sponsored Content Campaign.

Speaking about the win, Pundi S Sriram, Chief Product Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “We are really excited to receive this recognition! We are striving every day to provide a better user experience on our sites and to engage our readers and subscribers in new and innovative ways. Our newsletters, videos and interactives are changing the way we are bringing our best journalism to a younger, mobile-first audience.”

Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital Media of The Hindu Group, said, “It feels honoured and good to do work that makes a difference and adds value to the lives of our readers, who are helping us build a sustainable business model for the news industry.”

Sriram Srinivasan, Group Digital Editor of The Hindu Group, “We always try to use newer platforms to reach our readers or attract new readers without compromising on our journalistic values. Our social media and video teams have done wonderfully well in creating short-form videos. They have adhered to what works for the format while relying on our strengths in explainers and analysis. We are very happy that this effort has been recognised.”

WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022 recognise the outstanding digital media projects delivered by South Asian news publishers. Over 100 entries were received from new publishers across South Asia for the awards. The Quint, The Hindu, Prothom Alo, and Indian Express emerged as the 2022 South Asian Digital Media Awards winners.

