The Hindu Group bags four awards at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022
The Hindu e-paper won gold for ‘Best ePaper’
Products and services created by The Hindu Group bagged four awards at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media South Asia Awards 2022.
TH Newsletters won silver in Best Digital Subscription Initiative. The Hindu e-paper won gold in Best ePaper-concept. In Trending and Current Affairs, The Hindu won gold in Best Use of Short Form Video.
Further, Coimbatore Unlimited- Collaborate, Co-create and Celebrate, an event initiative that hosted curated series of panel discussions on Coimbatore won silver in Best Native Advertising/Sponsored Content Campaign.
Speaking about the win, Pundi S Sriram, Chief Product Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “We are really excited to receive this recognition! We are striving every day to provide a better user experience on our sites and to engage our readers and subscribers in new and innovative ways. Our newsletters, videos and interactives are changing the way we are bringing our best journalism to a younger, mobile-first audience.”
Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital Media of The Hindu Group, said, “It feels honoured and good to do work that makes a difference and adds value to the lives of our readers, who are helping us build a sustainable business model for the news industry.”
Sriram Srinivasan, Group Digital Editor of The Hindu Group, “We always try to use newer platforms to reach our readers or attract new readers without compromising on our journalistic values. Our social media and video teams have done wonderfully well in creating short-form videos. They have adhered to what works for the format while relying on our strengths in explainers and analysis. We are very happy that this effort has been recognised.”
WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022 recognise the outstanding digital media projects delivered by South Asian news publishers. Over 100 entries were received from new publishers across South Asia for the awards. The Quint, The Hindu, Prothom Alo, and Indian Express emerged as the 2022 South Asian Digital Media Awards winners.
WebEngage partners with Titan, Mr Baker & Etmana
WebEngage will leverage its retention stack to help these brands drive unique customer experience (CX) across multiple channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
WebEngage, a full-stack Retention Operating System, has announced partnerships with Titan Co. (UAE), Mr Baker (UAE), and Etmana (Egypt). WebEngage will leverage its retention stack to help these brands drive unique customer experience (CX) across multiple channels by organizing data, developing analytical-driven customer insights and driving one-on-one personalized engagement.
The uptake of AI-powered, data-driven customer engagement solutions comes on the back of brands’ growing need for differentiation in competitive retail and e-commerce space, especially in the MEA market. The emphasis on retention marketing is underpinned by the fact that retention is more financially feasible and profitable than the acquisition of new customers. WebEngage, due to the efficacy of its full-stack solutions, has emerged as a go-to partner for regional brands, the company said in a release.
Part of the Tata Group, a publicly traded conglomerate, Titan Company Limited was once dubbed the world’s fifth-largest watchmaker. Mr Baker, with origins dating back to 1996, is a household name across the region. Etmana is a fast-growing fashion retailer with a sizeable market share in Egypt. The reputation of these brands is a validation of WebEngage’s proficiency in customer engagement and retention.
Commenting on the partnerships, Hetarth Patel, VP - MENA and Managing Director - UAE, WebEngage, said: “WebEngage is glad to be helping Titan Co., Mr Baker, and Etmana simplify retention and scale their businesses to greater heights. With Etmana, we feel like we are playing on home turf, whereas, for legacy brands like Titan Co. and Mr Baker, I believe WebEngage will have a two-fold impact, helping them maintain their foothold in the regional retail space while also assisting them on a path toward digital transformation powered by online and offline data and channels. We are honoured to collaborate with these leading brands and excited to further elevate their market standing.”
Bhupal Ramnathkar’s photographs to be showcased at Reflections
Reflections is a series of photographs shot by Ramnathkar in different parts of Europe over many visits
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 1:33 PM | 2 min read
Reflections by Bhupal Ramnathkar is an immersive photography exhibition that has been 40 years in the making.
When faced with the decision to choose a subject for his final year at Sir J. J. School of Applied Art, Ramnathkar sacrificed his first choice, photography, for a mundane reason called money; he couldn’t afford to buy an SLR camera needed to take up the subject. In the 35 years that followed his graduation, Ramnathkar has become a force in advertising and design, winning over 300 awards at national and international shows, including one of his print ads being selected among the best ads of the century. Umbrella Design, the agency he founded has created cutting edge design for some of the top Indian and multinational brands.
While advertising and design became his profession, photography continued to be his passion. He began photography in earnest, first, with a Nikon FM that cost a princely sum of Rs 3,900 gifted to him by Smita, his wife, in 1987, and later with a fully manual Leica M240.
Reflections is one series in the hundreds of photographs shot by him. Shot in different parts of Europe over many visits, the photographs are an extension of his visual aesthetic sensibility that pushes the boundaries by looking at the world in unusual ways and adds an unexpected twist to everyday subjects and objects. The results of this approach make you stop in your tracks and challenge your mind to imagine stories beyond what the eye sees. It is apt that a sizeable number of photos in Reflections have been shot in Auschwitz Concentration Camp, Poland, a place that continues to be a reflection of a traumatic past and forces us to reflect about our humanity.
When asked about Reflections, Ramnathkar in his characteristic manner says, “I have taken the photographs, created a visual stimulus and the only way to hear about them is to see them, immerse yourself in the experience of the exhibition, and let them speak to you.”
Reflections by Bhupal Ramnathkar is being held at Snowball Studios, off E. Moses Road, Worli from February 13 to 19, 2023.
Zen Digital Media celebrates Republic Day at Juhu Beach with Nehru Nagar residents
The media house invited residents of Nehru Nagar slum to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 11:32 AM | 1 min read
Zen Digital Media took it upon themselves to utilise their exclusive floating digital hoardings at Juhu Beach to celebrate patriotism and values of nationalism on the occasion of Republic Day.
The entirety of the neighbouring slum, Nehru Nagar, that hasn’t been privileged with home television facilities was invited to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi. This parade was broadcasted LIVE after they gathered and sang the national anthem along with other visitors at the beach against the national flag being digitally hoisted on these vessels that they call “Broadcoasters”.
The Mumbai Police who have been actively supporting and promoting helplines and awareness on the topic of domestic violence through this media company also decided to join along in a force of 50.
ABP Majha honours unsung heroes of Maharashtra at its annual event ‘Shourya Puraskar’
This year Shourya Puraskars were awarded to eight brave individuals
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
ABP Majha hosted its annual event 'Shourya Puraskar' in Mumbai on 24th January 2023. This event is an initiative by the channel to recognize and celebrate the courage and heroism of common people across the Maharashtra region. Dedicated to celebrating the bravery of the common people, the event was aired on the occasion of Republic Day today.
The event was graced by Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, Ex-Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Vivek Phansalkar (IPS), Commissioner of Mumbai Police, and Shivaji Satam, Veteran TV & Film Actor, who also felicitated the bravehearts.
This year Shourya Puraskars were awarded to eight brave individuals who selflessly put their lives at risk for others. The recipients of the award were - Kishore Gadhe, Namrata Kale, Pravin Rathod, Latabai Koli, Mayur Patil, Sanjana Pavde and Satish Kamble.
• Kishore Gadhe jumped into a flooded river and saved three lives.
• Namrata Kale jumped into a well to save her brother’s life.
• Deepak Gharat who was also one of the recipients of the award ran to rescue a family trapped in a fire and saved their lives.
• Pravin Rathod was awarded for evacuating 25 people trapped in a fire due to gas leakage.
• Latabai Koli saved her life from a leopard by swimming for 13 hours in flood waters.
• Mayur Patil received the award for showing exemplary courage by saving the life of a girl from a knife attack while sustaining a few stabs himself.
• Sanjana Pavde was awarded as she fought away a leopard to save her husband from certain death.
• Late Satish Kamble was posthumously recognised as he suffered a heart attack while driving a school bus, yet managed to control the bus and stop it, saving the lives of the children inside. The recognition was received by his wife Pramila.
ABP Majha’s Shourya Puraskar was presented by RCC. The event was powered by Dear Lottery and its digital partner was ABP Live.
#OrientLightsUpIndia in Tricolour for Republic Day
Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and Bareilly Junction are some buildings that have been illuminated
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 26, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Orient Electric Limited, part of the CK Birla Group, has illuminated a number of landmark buildings and sites across India in the colours of the Indian flag, ahead of Republic Day, as part of its #OrientLightsUpIndiav campaign. The list includes prominent locations like Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, Bareilly Junction railway station, Dobra Chanti bridge in Tehri, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Ganga Barrage in Kanpur, and Bharathi Park in Pondicherry.
The company has used indigenously developed Façade lighting solutions to illuminate these iconic buildings, with the option to program lighting levels, colours, and effects through controllers.
Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric said, “We are proud to have partnered with the concerned Government authorities to illuminate these places of cultural and historic significance in Tricolour with our Façade lighting solutions in celebration of Republic Day. The Tricolour illumination has been done in a way to bring out the architectural aesthetics of these buildings and turn them into a unique visual experience for the visitors while igniting the spirt of patriotism. Façade lighting as a category is growing fast in India, with one of the key drivers being the Government’s greater impetus on decorating and illuminating prominent buildings and monuments to bring them to life and promote night tourism. We are among the few Indian lighting brands that have successfully developed design competencies for such projects which require superior technical expertise, aesthetic design sensibility, and project execution capabilities.”
The company is running #OrientLightsUpIndia campaign around this initiative, showcasing these beautifully lit buildings and also highlighting how façade lighting can add charm and character to any structure. Orient Electric carries a wide range of Façade lighting solutions including LED Linear profiles, Spotlights, Projectors, Uplighters, Underwater lights, Controllers, and other accessories.
Palki Sharma to host ‘Vantage’ on Firstpost from Jan 26
‘Vantage’ will air at 9pm on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
Palki Sharma will host a new show on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel from this Republic Day.
Christened ‘Vantage’, the show will have many firsts to its credit. This will be the first time audiences will be treated to global stories and geopolitical developments that have an Indian perspective.
‘Vantage’ will also mark the first time a top TV news personality will host a digital-first show.
The show will also bring to the fore India’s take on the world for global audiences.
Spearheaded, curated and hosted by Palki Sharma, ‘Vantage’ promises well-researched and unbiased insights into global events that have the capacity to impact human lives.
“While a lot of international news channels report on India, they tend to view developments from their own editorial lens. They seldom offer the full story, let alone the story from India’s perspective. It’s important for us as a nation to be heard internationally, with a detailed reportage on things that matter to us, and I will be trying my best to deliver that,” said Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.
Putting nuance over news, ‘Vantage’ will truthfully give the viewers facts, analysis and context, addressing the need of educative and informative content on a global scale.
‘Vantage’ will air at 9pm on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel.
The show will also be aired on CNN-News18 on weekdays at 10pm.
Nickelodeon unveils new anthem
Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand's promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 10:38 AM | 4 min read
Kids’ entertainment channel Nickelodeon is ushering 2023 with a brand-new anthem and campaign ‘#DoTheNickNick’. The campaign features Nicktoons, celebrates kids, and encourages them to look forward to 2023 with a positive and exciting outlook.
Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand's promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’, reiterating that as a franchise Nickelodeon has kids at the heart of all that it does and is by their side through happy and tough times.
“Nickelodeon has planned elaborate interactive initiatives with kids across cities in a bid to enhance audience engagement and experience. The campaign is being amplified with on-air playouts across the Viacom18 Network along with a host of social and digital initiatives, a series of interactive dance challenges, contests, influencer engagement, partnerships, and on-ground initiatives. The campaign will see expansive promotions across online platforms, radio & music apps like Gaana and JioSaavn. To make the new anthem more engaging for kids, a simple and fun hook step has also been created which is sure to catch on and stay with kids for a long time,” the channel said.
‘#DoTheNickNick’ is an ode to all the love received from kids while Nickelodeon welcomes another year of innovation in stories, characters, and campaigns.
Speaking on what the franchise has in store for the year, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network Head, Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “2022 was a year of milestones. We entertained, engaged, and empathized with our young audiences through the highs and lows in new and innovative ways. As we begin the new year, we once again reiterate our promise to our viewers of bringing the best stories and characters. Our new anthem champions exactly what Nickelodeon stands for – ‘Nick for Kids and Kids for Nick.’ We are excited on presenting a power-packed year, further reinforcing our bond with kids.”
Talking about his experience as the lyricist for the anthem, Gulzar Saab commented, “I have always enjoyed writing for Nickelodeon, because I am still a kid at heart. This anthem is an ode to the young minds to celebrate their zest and the unshakeable bond with their Nicktoons.”
Singer Armaan Malik further added, “Being a part of the creation of 'Do The Nick Nick' is a nostalgia trip for me, as Nickelodeon was a huge part of my childhood. The anthem, written by the legendary Gulzaar Saab, captures the spirit of youth and encourages them to wear their hearts on their sleeves. It's an honour to be a part of something that brings back so many fond memories for me, and I hope that this anthem will create some unforgettable memories for others as well."
In addition to the latest campaign, the franchise has also planned a line-up of new episodes and shows to kickstart the new year. The adorable Motu Patlu and the playful banter between Chikoo Aur Bunty will entertain kids with all new episodes on Nick. Kids are also in for a treat with all-new episodes of Pakdam Pakdai, Ninja Hattori and Pinaki & Happy – The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic. Filled with thrill and enthusiasm, Nick Jr. has launched a brand-new show Ricky Zoom and will also be airing all-new episodes of Masha and the Bear.
Further to its content plans, Nickelodeon is bringing back its annual global pro-socio campaign ‘Together For Good’, an initiative which always looks out for kids and tackles causes that are relevant to them. The globally acclaimed ‘Kids Choice Awards’, a property that empowers kids to voice their choices will also be back in a dazzling new avatar in the upcoming months. The leading kids’ franchise also has special plans for Holi, Global Recycling Day, and International Happiness Day.
