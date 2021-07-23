Snapchat collaborates with Netflix for ‘Feels Like Ishq’ series

Snapchat is pushing creative boundaries with the latest AR lens for Netflix’s upcoming series, ‘Feels Like Ishq.’ This unique ‘Love Prediction’ lens, following the plot of the series, appears in the form of a mystical crystal ball predicting unusual places and situations where Snapchatters can find love. Snapchatters can share their fun and quirky responses through stories with their friends.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prasanna Raman, Advertiser Solutions Lead @Snap Inc., India said, “Snapchat has the young and Gen-Z audience for whom Augmented Reality (AR) is a native everyday behavior. With the aim to capture the audnience’s imagination, we have created an AR lens that is relevant to the storyline of ‘Feels Like Ishq’. We have used a 3D world object technology and proximity detector that places a crystal ball, which reveals a ‘ishq’ prediction making it an exciting experience.”

Netflix’s new anthology, Feels Like Ishq will showcase six stories about the kindling of young love which will make you go ‘AWWW’ in the most unique, cute and surprising way. Releasing on Friday, July 23rd, Feels Like Ishq will bring together stories of people from different walks of life and take them on a heart-warming journey of love.

Feels Like Ishq has an ensemble cast starring Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur. In line with the launch, Snapchat’s lens will go live on 23rd July to strike a connection with the Gen Z and millennial audience.

