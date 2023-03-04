ShareChat introduces Learning Hub - its first certification program
This is a self-paced certification program for advertisers, marketers and businesses
ShareChat has launched ShareChat Learning Hub, a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive certification program specially designed for marketers, advertisers and brands. The idea behind launching this free-of-cost, self-paced learning program is to enable brands to leverage ShareChat & Moj’s network of more than 400 million MAUs to reach an ‘uncharted’ Bharat and young India (Gen Z & millennials) audiences and create high-performing campaigns that drive great results. It also aims to highlight the immense potential of short-form videos to drive campaign messaging in a differentiated manner for young India.
As the social media ecosystem is evolving, the Bharat audience is becoming larger, more addressable, and imperative for the growth of brands. In light of this, the online program is suitable for entry to senior-level managers, social media professionals and entrepreneurs who can sign up for free and earn a shareable certificate upon completion.
Commenting on the launch of the program, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj said, “As the preferred content destination for Bharat, we understand the pulse of diverse language-first Indian users and young India. ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj.”
The course will also provide a step-by-step guide on using ShareChat and Moj’s advertising dashboard, will offer a structured learning experience and keep track of class performance through practice tests and quizzes.
Sportstar Aces Awards is back
The 2023 edition will be held in Mumbai on Feb 27
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:03 PM | 3 min read
The annual Sportstar Aces Awards are back, and the 2023 edition will be held in Mumbai on February 27 to honour the performances of India’s sports stars in 2022.
Speaking about the awards, Ayon Sengupta, Editor of Sportstar, said, “Indian athletes continued to excel in 2022, following the success at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. We saw champions emerging from multiple sports, reinforcing the belief that India is no longer a one-sport nation. This year, our jury, which has been further strengthened by the addition of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, had a difficult task and we had our longest-ever jury meeting to pick the winners.
“This year’s Sportstar Aces Awards is special as it is entering its 5th year. To celebrate this, we have introduced a new award — ‘Inspirational Icon'. This award will champion athletes who have enthused the next generation to pick up sports and have also used the power of sports to leave a mark on the larger society."
The Sportstar Aces jury is chaired by Sunil Gavaskar and its other members are MM Somaya, Viswananthan Anand, Aparna Popat, Anjali Bhagwat, Bhaichung Bhutia and Abhinav Bindra.
Gavaskar is the chairman of the jury for the Aces Awards. On the rapidly improving quality of Indian athletes, he opined, “It is the availability of watching top stars in the world, to also be able to participate in competitions with them, learn their training methods and how they sustain their championship mode that has helped the Indian athletes elevate themselves.”
Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who is a part of the jury, said, “As a jury member, I look for ‘the little bit extra’ in all the nominees that will make them the winner. We look for that world title, the sense of breakthrough, achieving something we thought impossible or that quality that inspires people.”
He further said, “India’s sporting footprint is slowly growing -- not only competitively but also organisationally. We had the Commonwealth Games, the Chess Olympiad, and a lot of other sports. This makes us pleasantly surprised that in one more sport, we have made a name for ourselves. Also in established sports, we are breaking old records and new records are being created and trophies are being brought back home.”
Speaking about the event, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group said, “Very happy to share that Aces is becoming bigger each year and celebrating the spirit of sports. These awards are dedicated to honouring our sporting champions and creating a platform to converse about India’s bright future in sports.”
TagTalk expands DOOH network in India
The company has partnered with cafes, gyms and colleges
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 3:40 PM | 2 min read
With the rapid surge in DOOH adoption, F&B DOOH specialist TagTalk has expanded its network to premium gyms and colleges across key metros in India, partnering with key fitness centers like Anytime Fitness, Cloud9, SK27 by Salman Khan, Wellness Club by Rahul Dev, Fit7 by MS Dhoni. It has also expanded its reach among millennials through a tie-up with Innov Media for colleges.
Gautam Bhirani, Founder & CEO - TagTalk, says, "As an organization, our focus has always been on the harder-to-reach and most prized audience - the urban Millennials and Gen-Z. Through our F&B network, launched in 2017, we were able to establish a connection with this audience group by creating a new screen experience in sync with a smartphone. This also enabled content sharing.
"Over the last few years, we were able to successfully establish a new touchpoint, complementing the audience lifestyle and behaviour for advertisers. OTT platforms became the highest spenders, followed by Smartphone, Beverage, Automotive and Lifestyle brands. With our 2 new networks and 700+ new locations, we are looking to increase our market share in the Indian DOOH ecosystem that has exponentially grown post Covid-19 from Rs 150 crore to Rs 450 crore.
Rahul Biswas, Group CMO, Eyetalk Media Ventures, says, "With an aim to keep expanding our largest lifestyle DOOH network in India, we are happy to announce that we have been able to digitise most minutes spent touch-points by urban millennials & Gen-Z of India. With touch points such as Fitness Centres and Educational Institutions being added to our network, we now have mapped the complete journey of the most prized Indian audience by being present where they (work,chill,workout and study), with an average network dual time of 4 hours a day 7 days a week.This by far becomes the only network catering to this TG set with the Highest OTS for brands to engage with under one umbrella."
HM Amit Shah attends birth centenary celebrations of Lokmat's Sh. Jawaharlal Darda
The event also marked 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 5:22 PM | 3 min read
Maharashtra has a great history in the field of journalism, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak started 'Kesari' magazine in 1881, which awakened the consciousness of independence not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country.
It is very important for a newspaper to make a working methodology imbibing the qualities of truth, courage and continuity.
Keeping the magazine popular as well as profitable while managing journalism is a very difficult task, Lokmat group has done it in a very good manner, Congratulations to Lokmat group for this.
In life, the decisions taken by adhering to the values and principles make a person great. Shri Jawaharlal Darda showed his strong determination by standing firmly during the emergency.
Some principles have to be fixed for the continuous running of an organization, however Shri Jawaharlal Darda created high standards for 'Lokmat' from the acts of his own life.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country has achieved a lot in the last almost 9 years, India stands firmly in front of the world with 70 percent self-reliance and has become a manufacturing hub by realizing the dream of Make in India.
India has proved its potential in front of the world in the last 75 years without any arrogance, it is a matter of pride for every Indian.
When the Government thinks about the country and the people, it does not delay even for a second in taking decisions, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has never taken decisions which are liked by the people, rather has taken decisions which are good for the people.
Today the startups made by our youth have established a unique identity in the world and many of our youth have become multi-millionaires.
Before Shri Narendra Modi came to power, Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas were three big hotspots from the point of view of internal security, Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has reduced violence in these three areas by 80 percent.
The laying of a foundation for the resolution kept by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in front of all of us to take India at the top position in the world by 2047 has been completed, now it is the right time to take this resolution to realization Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at his Diksha Bhoomi Union Home Minister paid floral tributes to founding Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr. Hedgewar ji and second Sarsanghchalak Shri Guruji at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation wished all the countrymen on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.
IWMBuzz Media unleashes biggest Holi bash of 2023
The event will be held on March 8 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 1:10 PM | 1 min read
IWMBuzz Media unleashes the year’s biggest Holi bash. The splendour will commence on March 8, 2023, at Swagat Park, Malad West (Mumbai), featuring non-stop entertainment, music and craze.
IWMBuzz owns and executes impact IPs like The Digital (OTT) Awards, India Gaming Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit and Awards among many others.
Siddhartha Laik (Founder and Editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz) said, “We are super thrilled to bring forth this maddening Holi party this year in Mumbai along with top, renowned celebrities from television, Bollywood and OTT. We ensure that the guests and the fans will witness a crazy bash with their families and friends. Enjoy unlimited music, food & beverages, rain dance and what not.”
AFAA launches Pan Asian award - Changemakers for Good
The winners of the award launched by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations will be felicitated at AdAsia Seoul Korea in October '23
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 11:00 AM | 2 min read
The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is introducing its first-ever awards, a pan-Asian one called Changemakers for Good.
Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman, AFAA, says: "We held a lot of discussions across Asia and came to the conclusion that in a world that is seeking out good in every single aspect of life, and even willing to pay a premium where they see something good, the time was ripe to salute what we call Changemakers for Good.”
"This is a very simple set of four awards. And since we believe that the communication, or acts by these wonderful people are really priceless, we decided there would be no entry fee.”
There are four categories:
1) Advertising, for messaging that has been transformational in the public space.
2) Government (for a similar messaging but from the Government or an arm of the Government).
3) Industry Leader (for a leader in the communications industry who has consistently led societal change in the last few years).
4) Innovation (where technology or a radically different approach has made a difference in the lives of people).
The period for the advertising messages would be the calendar year 2022.
“This is our pan-Asian effort as a responsible industry association to highlight how communication has been used as a force for good. We believe this will position our industry in the right way, excite the younger generation to come and be a part of our industry and focus on some aspects of our industry that are unique to us.”
The awards will be judged in a two-tiered manner - national and then pan-Asian. The final winners will be felicitated at the AdAsia Seoul Korea in October '23.
Aaj Tak leads in Comscore social media engagement numbers
As per the report, Aaj Tak has got 70,978,073 cross-platform actions this January
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 9:46 AM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has registered the highest number of cross-platform actions, as per a report released by Comscore on social media engagement for digital platforms for January 2023.
As for the Hindi news channel from the India Today Group, it has achieved 70,978,073 CP (Actions) and 34,539,478 CP in terms of Audience.
As per the report, India's Media and Entertainment industry has clocked 514,887,857 cross-platform (CP) actions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with an audience of 723,878,825 followers.
BES Expo 2023 begins in Delhi
The event is being held after a gap of two years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 3:22 PM | 3 min read
Broadcast Engineering Society (India) is the biggest Society of broadcast engineers in India. Established in 1987 with the objective of disseminating knowledge in Radio & TV broadcasting among engineers and scientists in India, the Society encourages education, research and training in broadcast engineering through active cooperation with academic institutions, industry and Govt.
The mega event BES Expo and Conference which is held annually is being held from 16th Feb’ 23 to 18th Feb’ 23 after a gap of 2 years. The event is being held in hall 7D, Pragati Maidan.
The Chief guest for the inaugural function of event was Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Guest of Honour Shri DPS Negi Member Finance (Prasar Bharati), Welcome address was given by Shri Sunil, President (BES), Keynote addresses was given by Shri Richard Craig Mc Feely, Head Amazon WW Business Development, Amazon Web Services, (UK) and Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Director (IIT Kanpur).
Addressing the ceremony of BES Expo, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B said that Prasar Bharati should have its own OTT platform as it has its own archival content which will serve priceless content for its audience. In a bid to increase its footprint, the government is planning a fresh auction of FM radio stations, roll out an OTT platform and conduct trials of direct-to-mobile television broadcast this year. He further added that "We are also working towards an auction of FM radio stations this year. We hope to take FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities this year," he said addressing the Broadcast Engineering Society Expo here. He said though there were a large number of FM radio stations, the service covered only 60 per cent of the country. He said that the government has made an allocation of Rs.2,500 crore over a four-year period for the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme to widen the reach of Prasar Bharati, including in the Left wing extremism, border and strategic areas.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri DPS Negi, Member Finance (Prasar Bharati) said that with the opening of 5G Technology the internet is faster than ever. This is changing the way the news is being reported and broadcast. Gone are the days when the cameraman is deputed to cover an event. The system of requisitioning and sending the team to the spot is going to be a distant past. The availability of 5G internet with advanced mobile phones and high resolution cameras are replacing the ENG.
Shri Sunil, President (BES) speaking on the occasion said that “the focus of this year BES Expo and Conference is likely to be on 5G and OTT which are rapidly bringing paradigm shift in broadcasting. Next challenge for the broadcasters is the content. Shifting from analogue to digital has opened up many opportunities. Today consumers are using more and more digital content on a daily basis, on mobile phones, laptops, desktop and other devices. Broadcasters are recognizing this need in order to stay in the business and changing the pace. For this the business models have to be changed”.
There are more than 40 national and international exhibitors who will be showcasing new and emerging broadcast technologies. The event also has conference with multiple sessions on all three days where industry experts from around the globe discuss about emerging broadcast technologies and changes happening in the field. The event helps BES meet its objective of disseminating knowledge in Radio & TV broadcasting among engineers and scientists in India. BES Expo is one of its kind events held in India and especially in Delhi which attracts visitors from radio & TV broadcasters across the country, universities and media institutions. It also attracts visitors from several PSUs and manufacturers engaged in broadcasting.
