RED FM announces season 3 of The Kavi Collective

93.5 RED FM has announced the third season of The Kavi Collective, a poetry festival happening in Delhi at JLN weightlifting auditorium on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.

The Kavi Collective is a Red FM initiative that brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together. After two digital editions, Red FM’s ‘kavi sammelan’ with a modern twist is finally happening on ground. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the stalwart Hindi poet, and lecturer Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Sharing the stage with the maestro will be Shikha Awadhesh, Dinesh Bawra, Sudeep Bhola and Rohit Sharma. RJ Raunac will be opening the evening for the poetry lovers to enjoy the unique setting bringing poetry to new light.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Continuing with our unwavering belief in building communities and experiential festivals, we are back with the strongest tool at our disposal, spoken word. We are absolutely convinced that poetry is an innate talent that can be used to make an impact. The delight in the freedom of expression, coming on stage and performing for all you know you are contributing to someone’s life is empowering. With Kavi Collective our objective has been to bring together veterans of Hindi poetry and the upcoming poets, all on one platform. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the maestro Dr Kumar Vishwas. We hope that you will join us and continue supporting us.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)