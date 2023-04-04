Prime Video’s Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel kicks off its global tour with India
The 6-episode spy series also features Richard Madden
The lead pair of Prime Video’s upcoming global spy series, Citadel, journeyed to Mumbai for the Asia Pacific premiere. Ahead of the grand evening, the lead cast of the action-packed series, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for an entertaining chat and revealed what went into making this ground-breaking spy franchise.
Created by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.
“We are excited to open the first window to the great universe of Citadel, and thrilled that we get to host the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia Pacific, Prime Video. “Citadel is the beginning of a new, ambitious, landmark franchise—one built on a completely original IP—with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. This is an amazing way to create a really diverse global community of storytellers, and make entertainment truly borderless. The popularity of the genre, the novelty of the concept and the magic of the Russo Brothers, David Weil, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and everyone else involved with Citadel, gives us confidence that audiences will love this truly global series.”
“Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages on the service. With localisation in Indian languages, over 25% of the total viewing time of international shows and movies is now in local languages. Keeping that in mind, we’ll be releasing Citadel not just in English and Hindi, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India, “With Citadel, we are building an interconnected universe that takes borderless entertainment up a notch. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. We are thrilled to be a part of the global Citadel universe and build this franchise together with an Indian instalment that is currently in production. I am certain that our customers in India will appreciate the scale and ambition that we are trying to bring to storytelling through Citadel.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise - an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”
Actor Richard Madden who plays Mason Kane shared, “Citadel has been incredibly physically demanding. But I think that's what really is dreamy. It's not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically, and how they dance together. We learn in each action sequence a little more about the two of them. Just like in the drama scenes, the stakes are so high because of the adrenaline of what's going on. The show just works both in the drama and action sequences.”
Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. Alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, the 6-episode series features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles. This thrilling spy series, that takes viewers around the world, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 with two episodes and then one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages.
Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020-21 & 2022 is back
Kamal Hassan, Surya, Aishwarya Rai, A.R Rahman bag awards
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 1:53 PM | 4 min read
2022 - Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
2022 - Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
2022 - Kamal Haasan for Vikram
2022 - Sai Pallavi for Gargi
2022 - Kaali Venkat, Gargi
2022 - Geetha Kailasam, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
2022 Hariharan Raju and Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi
2022 -Thamizharasan Pachamuthu for Nenjuku Needhi
2022 - Yogi Babu Love, Today
2022 - Ravi Varman, Ponniyin Selvan: I
2022 - Pradeep E. Ragav, Love Today
2022 - Thotta Tharani, Ponniyin Selvan: I
2022 - A. R. Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan: I, Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu & Cobra
2022 - A. R. Rahman For the song "Marakkuma Nenjam" from Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu
2022 - Madhushree, For the song "Mallipoo" from Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu
2022 Vivek for the song Anbare from Gulugulu and Sanda Veerachi from Gattagusthi
2022 - Eka Lakhani, Ponniyin Selvan: I
Adani Group refutes The Ken’s claims regarding repayment of loans against shares
Adani Group CFO, Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, criticised the digital publication for its deliberate misrepresentation
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
Adani Group has refuted The Ken’s recent claims regarding repayment of loans against shares.
On Tuesday, Adani Group CFO, Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, criticised the digital publication for its deliberate misrepresentation.
"Deliberate misrepresentation ( and if i speculate out right lies) of @TheKenWeb ( @SudzzBTS an @nimishshp) they know that relevant exchanges will update end of quarter. The deliberate subterfuge will be clear to all once exchanges update the data post end of quarter,"tweeted the company CFO.
In its latest article, The Ken had cited Adani group's regulatory filings and claimed the company of not paying a significant portion of the promoters' shares.
“Regulatory filings examined by The Ken show that banks have not yet released a large portion of its promoters’ shares, as they should have if the loans had indeed been completely repaid. As per Indian laws, disclosures on the release of shares need to be filed with stock exchanges by lenders within two working days, and by promoters within seven working days. But neither the Adani Group nor the lenders have made these disclosures to stock exchanges," Adani group quoted the Ken's article in its release.
Debunking the claims made in the article, the company clarified that all the pledged shares have been released subsequent to prepayments.
“As per the present rules, any share pledge or release is automatically reported by system driven disclosure (SDD) mechanism of the depository participant, and no separate filing is required to be made" said the company in its release.
Big Bang Awards 2022: Mindshare & Wavemaker among big winners
Mondelez India was the client of the year
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
At the recently held Big Bang Awards 2022, organised by The Advertising Club Bangalore, Mindshare India was named the Digital Agency of the Year and Wavemaker won the Media Agency of the Year. Mondelez India was the client of the year. The Creative Agency of the Year award went to Maitri Advertising Works. Pink Lemonade was the Design Agency of the Year.
The awards for Excellence in Creative, Design, Media, Digital and Marketing were announced on March 22.
“We received over 800 entries from 51 agencies and 8 clients, from all over India. We decided to move away from the traditional venue for the event and do something completely different and we are delighted with the participation for the awards night themed “Finding the Balance,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
The Big Bang awards were open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity.
The high-power jury comprised of eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The Big Bang Awards for Excellence will celebrate market winning campaigns covering various facets of brand and marketing strategy in the ‘phygital” world and will honour the innovative work being done by Brands, Creative, Media and Digital agencies.
Ashish Kaul chosen as Jury for Promax Awards
Kaul has spent 29 years in the global media and entertainment industry
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 2:08 PM | 2 min read
Promax Awards, the iconic global association for media and entertainment industry, has chosen media veteran Ashish Kaul as a coveted jury member for Promax India Regional Awards 2023.
The association represents more than 10,000 companies and individuals at every major media organization, marketing agency and research company.
Promax International/BPME (branded as Promax) sponsors awards competitions at the global level, as well as in North America, Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Africa, Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand.
There is also a competition at the local level in the United States and Canada.
The award categories include network TV, TV stations, cable networks, cable systems, network radio, radio stations, syndication distributors and interactive media.
Ashish Kaul has spent 29 years in the global media and entertainment industry and served as a business leader across global organisations. He was Group President (Corporate Brand Development), Zee Network & Essel Group, Group CEO News 24, Business Head Bajaj Herbals, Business Head Hi Duma Group, CEO Prakash Jha Films among other conglomerates.
He is also a best-selling author of critically acclaimed books on women of Kashmir including Didda-The Warrior Queen of Kashmir released by Amitabh Bachchan.
Winners in the past have included FX Networks, Showtime, Red Bee Media, HBO, A&E Networks, 4Creative, Les Télécréateurs Paris, Rogers Media and Bell Media Agency.
The Promax Global Excellence and North America Awards are handed out each year at Promax’s annual conference.
The conference in June is typically held in Los Angeles at the JW Marriott at LA live or New York at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.
The Promax Awards at Station Summit honouring local station marketing are handed out in late June at the annual Promax Station Summit event at the Mirage in Las Vegas.
Design Doyens meet corporate honchos at BW Businessworld Future of Design
BW Businessworld is back with the fourth edition of the BW Future of Design Summit and Awards on 6 April 2023 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 2:32 PM | 2 min read
Connect, Create, and Innovate with Ajay Jain, Head of Global Design Strategy, Tata Motors, Darshan Gandhi, Global Head of Design, Godrej, Pallavi Utagi, Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms, Pernia Qureshi, Creative Director, Saritoria, Gautam Sinha, Founder & Creative Director, Nappa Dori, Sonali Rastogi, Co-Founding Partner, Morphogenesis, Rahul Kadri, Partner & Principal Architect, IMK Architects, Akshat Bhatt, Principal Architect, Architecture Discipline, Anuj Sharma, Founder, Button Masala, Rahul Vohra, Actor, Himani Dehlvi, Costume Designer, Amit Khanna, Design Principal, AKDA, Pearl Uppal, Founder & Creative Director, Talking Threads, Siddharth Das, Founder, Siddharth Das Studio, Pradyumna Vyas, Former Director, National Institute of Design & Board of Member, World Design Organization and many more at the Future of Design Summit & Awards.
BW Businessworld is back with the fourth edition of the BW Future of Design Summit and Awards on 6 April 2023 in Mumbai at the Four Seasons Hotel.
This year the conference focuses on regenerative design. Thought leaders are emphasizing the regeneration of our economies and societies. The summit brings together design thinkers from across industries to discuss the focus on regenerative design.
The day-long conference will see design thinkers from across sectors highlighting examples of design done right. In addition to talks and presentations, the audience will be invited to immerse themselves in workshops and masterclasses. Anuj Sharma of Button Masala will lead a workshop on an innovative method of creating clothing. The Isha Foundation will conduct a session on meditation and design for well-being. From calm to high energy, the audience can look forward to a performance by The Dharavi Dream Project.
The day will close with the much-anticipated jury-led design awards. “The awards recognize and felicitate the best prototype and finished designs by designers, architects, innovators, and businesses. This exclusive event curated by us will cater to products from across industries that touch human lives and make them future-ready” says, Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, of BW Businessworld.
For more information please visit the event site. The Future of Design Summit & Awards 2023.
BW Wellbeing World announces 2nd edition of Better Life campaign
The event will take place on 5th April in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 2:23 PM | 2 min read
BW Wellbeing World is excited to announce the 2nd edition of their annual conclave, an extraordinary experience for everyone who's passionate about wellbeing. The event will take place on 5th April, at Four Seasons Hotel, Worli, Mumbai.
This year's event theme is "Holistic Approach Towards a Better Life." BW Wellbeing World believes that wellbeing is not just about physical fitness, but also about mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. To deliver insights on this, BW Wellbeing World has curated an exciting line-up of speakers who are experts in the fields of immunity, mental wellbeing, harmony & abundance, physical fitness and technology.
The line-up of speakers includes holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, global leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach Dr. Mickey Mehta, celebrity master Pilates instructor and Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image founder Yasmin Karachiwala, angel investor and wellness enthusiast Mira Kapoor, bestselling author and yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi, President of Divine Shakti Foundation Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati PhD., Buddhist teacher and spiritual speaker His Eminence the 8th Choekyong Palga Rinpoche of Ladakh, fitness and nutritional scientist and Food Darzee co-founder Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, CEO of Prime Land Promoters & Builders Sumit Singla, Director of Fortis National Mental Health Program Dr. Samir Parikh, Founder & Chairperson of Dr. Batra's Healthcare Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder & CEO of Leena Gupta Inc Leena Gupta, Managing Director of Daivik Moringa Devika Bajaj, Cancer, Nutritional & Mental Health Therapist Rachna Chhachhi, and lifestyle chef, India's Cultural Ambassador, and Tedx Speaker Chef Amrita Raichand.
In addition to the conference, the event will also feature the launch of two prestigious awards: BW Wellbeing 30under30 Awards and BW Wellbeing Person of the Year, and the 2nd edition of BW Wellbeing 40under40 Awards. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore and browse various wellbeing products, pick up their favorite books and get a signed copy, and indulge in a delicious spread of meals.
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi Wins LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever Award 2023
This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 10:44 AM | 3 min read
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer, InMobi Group, was awarded the LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023. The award was conferred by Sri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in recognition of Dr. Chaturvedi's exceptional contributions to the field of public policy, corporate affairs and her unwavering commitment to promoting responsible innovation, inclusive growth, and bridging the digital divide.
The Lucknow Management Association (LMA) hosted the event on March 21, 2023, where the best and brightest from the fields of business, public service, and entrepreneurship came together to celebrate excellence
This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications, where she has made a significant impact over the past two decades.
As a global leader, Dr. Chaturvedi has worked with governments, international organisations, and multilateral institutions in leadership roles, serving as a Member of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (MAG), Global Co-Chair of the Netmundial Initiative, and on the Boards of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and IGFSA.
Dr. Chaturvedi has also played a pivotal role in championing issues such as responsible innovation, inclusive growth, bridging the digital divide, and improving access for the less privileged. She has helped two sovereign countries negotiate in areas like ICT, IT, and electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, financial, digital, and health services.
Dr. Chaturvedi's impact on the industry is far-reaching and her achievements are numerous. She led the industry advocacy for central regulatory oversight for the gaming industry in India, which was formerly deemed impossible due to state-owned legislation. She successfully led and contributed to negotiations resulting in six MOUs worth over 100 million USD, creating a pipeline across manufacturing, ICT, financial, and health services between the governments of India and Saudi Arabia, ahead of HM Prince Salman’s 2019 visit to India.
Thanks to her efforts, UP has become a hub of innovation and talent, contributing to the recently concluded Global Investor Summit and G20 meetings at Lucknow. Dr. Chaturvedi has held leadership positions in the country’s leading banks, MNCs, PSUs, media and strategy companies, industry bodies, chambers, advocacy firms, and think tanks.
Dr. Chaturvedi is a leading voice for developing countries and emerging economies on a wide range of topics, such as the digital economy, global markets, deepening democracy, and disruptive technology. She is a widely published author and has been instrumental in shaping national discourse on policy interventions for unlocking the full potential of the digital economy, transforming the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) into a credible platform for government-industry dialogue.
The LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023 is a fitting tribute to Dr. Subi Chaturvedi's outstanding contributions to the industry and is a testament to her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to promoting innovation and progress in the field of corporate affairs. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to future generations of professionals and leaders as they strive to make their mark in their respective fields.
