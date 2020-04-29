News18 Network shines the spotlight on viewers' talents with 'Ghar Baithey Baniye Star'

The Network is asking viewers to make short videos – these videos can pertain to dancing, singing, acting, poetry, mimicry, the Network’s will then select the best videos and will take them on air

Amidst the on-going lockdown across the country, people at home have taken to a variety of different activities to keep themselves productively engaged and mentally strong. News18 HSM Network is providing them with a unique opportunity to hone and showcase their talent. 'Ghar Baithe Baniye Star' will provide viewers with a never before platform to share their prowess as a performer and get an opportunity to feature on television.

The Network is asking viewers to make short videos – these videos can pertain to any field of performance: dancing, singing, acting, poetry, mimicry. Viewers can shoot these videos of themselves, and their families and share the same with the Network. The Network’s team will then select the best videos and will take these on air.

The show will run across 5 Network channels from Monday to Saturday – News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand, News18 Punjab/Haryana/ HP, News18 MP/Chhattisgarh at 2.30 pm and on News18 Rajasthan at 4.30 pm.

The campaign has already received support from celebrities such as Kartik Anand, Geetanjali Mishra and Nidhi Uttam. The campaign is already seeing a lot of traction with a large number of viewers sending even original compositions relating to the Corona pandemic