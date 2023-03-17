Mumbai-based ice cream brand NOTO raises 2 mn USD in funding
Currently, the company has an ARR of 35 crores and is targeting an ARR of 50 crores by the end of the summer
Homegrown ice cream brand NOTO has raised 2 million USD in pre-series A funding led by investors White Whale Ventures and Rainmatter.
Previously, the brand had raised ₹4 crores in a funding round led by investors such as Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, VCAT (Venture Catalysts), Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and other angel investors. Since its inception, the brand has been satisfying the sweet cravings of many Indians with its low-calorie ice creams and fruit popsicles. Now with funding, the company aims to strengthen its foundation in existing markets as well as tap into the vast market in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Besides that, NOTO will also be working toward new product development and building on the core team. Currently, the company has an ARR of 35 crores and is targeting an ARR of 50 crores by the end of the summer. The company has indeed grown by leaps and bounds and is being led by a workforce of more than 200 people.
"Consumers today are more conscious about their diet and are unable to find healthier alternatives to indulgent categories. NOTO has carved a niche in the ice cream market, offering low-calorie, guilt-free ice creams with an uncompromising focus on taste. Through a combination of great products, attractive packaging, and affordable pricing, NOTO has garnered a loyal customer base and built a strong brand in a short period of time. We are excited to be on board Varun and Ashni's journey in creating a serious dent in the ice cream market in India." says Shapath Parikh, partner at White Whale Ventures, a multi-asset investment manager focusing on venture capital and listed equities in India.
"What we've realized at Rainmatter is that it's not reasonable to expect people to stop bingeing on things they love. Instead, the better thing to do is to make healthier alternatives easily available. That's what we love about NOTO, and we're excited to join them on this journey," says Nithin Kamath, director of Rainmatter Foundation.
The brand was founded in 2019 by the husband-wife duo Ashni and Varun Sheth. A paradise for ice cream lovers, NOTO brings forth delicious ice creams with a healthy twist! This is a market that is dominated by many national and international players, such as Amul, Baskin Robbins, Havmor, Vadilal, and more; however, that hasn't stopped NOTO from becoming a force to be reckoned with. The company is now on track to become profitable by FY24 and aims at strengthening its distribution via digital channels and making a bigger impact all over India. As of now, NOTO is available in more than 5 cities, which include Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Mangalore, etc. Also, NOTO is available for on-demand delivery on order.eatnoto.com and on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Instamart, Zepto, and BBnow, in addition to being in gourmet stores across the country. The company operates on a hyper-local dark store model, which allows them to cater to impulse demand within 30–40 minutes. NOTO solely runs and manages all dark stores across five cities and, hence, is able to give the best product experience to the customer.
Besides that, the company has also decided on keeping its product mix dynamic based on customer feedback, establishing a strong distribution network, and working towards maintaining clear, honest communication in order to stay relevant and stand out from its competition in the market.
"NOTO was born to revolutionize the way people consume sweets. It's a common myth that if it's easy on the calories, it's not going to satiate those taste buds. We aim to disrupt this misconception one dessert at a time. Finding the sweet spot between taste and health has been the brand's mission, and they've achieved it by ensuring each scoop is just as creamy and satiating as regular ice cream.
With over 6 categories ranging from fruity popsicles to mini bites of ice cream to a vegan range and even traditional Indian mithai, NOTO is for everyone who wants to make healthy living a lifestyle," says Ashni Sheth, the co-founder and marketing and communications head of NOTO. She is a communications major from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and design alumni from Istituto Marangoni, Milan.
The story of NOTO began when Varun Sheth, NOTOs co-founder, and product development head, came face-to-face with his battle of curbing his sweet cravings in a bid to manage his weight. "It got me thinking — life's real joy is in that extra scoop to celebrate your friend's promotion, a cupcake too many on your birthday, or more than a generous helping of cake just because. We shouldn't have to give up on that. We Indians have a strong sweet craving, but we also wish to cut down on our sugar intake for health reasons. That's when the idea of starting a brand that provides a healthier, guilt-free alternative hit us," says Varun, who holds a degree in Culinary Arts from New York.
NOTO's main mission is to spread happiness with its healthy yet tasty desserts. Each 125-ml tub of ice cream has 75–95 calories, 3 grams of fat, 75% less sugar, and more protein compared to regular ice creams. The ice creams are made of high-quality ingredients and are available in a variety of flavors, such as Dark Chocolate, Belgian Chocolate, Blueberry, Strawberry, Mangoes &Cream, Salted Caramel, and lots more. Then there is also a range of fruit popsicles that have zero added sugar and are made with 40% real fruit (unsweetened), apple concentrate (not the one that comes in a tetra pack), vitamin C, and prebiotic fiber. The selection includes flavors like Strawberry Raspberry, Kala Jamun, Orange, Piña Colada, and Mango Coconut.
NOTO also has a delightful range of vegan frozen desserts with zero added sugar and made with almond protein, in addition to ice creams and popsicles. This is because vegan is a rapidly growing category, contributing upwards of 30%. Then there are the 'Mini Bites of Ice Cream,' which are a crowd favorite. A divine combination of creamy ice cream coated with crunchy dark chocolate, each Bitecarries 30 calories and has zero added sugar. Finally, it's difficult to resist NOTO's delectable range of Indian mithais, which are made by halwais using age-old traditional techniques and the purest ingredients, all while adhering to our promise of bringing you low-calorie sweet treats with ZERO added sugar.
"When we started NOTO, it was a blank canvas; creating awareness for the category was challenging but also very fulfilling. As founders, we were present at every front-facing event or point of sale to understand and converse with our potential customers. It gave us tremendous insight into behavioral and consumption patterns, which in turn helped us tailor our strategy and communication," says Varun.
NOTO has a lot in the works, both in terms of product and geographical expansion, and the brand is determined to become a one-stop shop for all 'good for you' desserts.
"There is no set formula or key to success when one starts an entrepreneurial journey. It's a balancing act of passion and reality: being agile enough to understand what the market needs and, most importantly, listening to your consumers. It's important to celebrate milestones irrespective of how small or big they may be," says Ashni.
News First gets TN Seetharam to headline 'Naanu Mukhyamantri' centred on K'taka CMs
The show premiered on March 4, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 9:40 AM | 3 min read
The election season has started early in Karnataka and News First is first off the blocks.
News First kicked off election season with Matha Yudha 2023 (Battles for Votes 2023) and Nimma Kshetradhalli News First (News First in Your Constituency). Jabardasth (Prime Time Election Decoder) and Idhidhu Idhange (Inside Political News As It Is) followed. News First is now ready with its weekend trump card, Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister).
In a major programming innovation coup, News First has roped in Karnataka’s most famous TV legal eagle, TN Seetharam to host a weekend show on the channel. For the First time on Indian News Television, Fiction meets Fact, says the Program Promotions. TN Seetharam (TNS) is considered a Prime Time Guru in Kannada GEC. The auteur has had a series of successes on the small screen. Muktha, Muktha Muktha, Maya Mrugha, Manvantara, Magalu Janaki are some of his ‘M’inently feted soaps across Karnataka. His latest show Mathay Mayamruga is currently on air.
Bringing TNS onto News First was planned long back says Maruthi SH - Editor in Chief - News First “TN Seetharam is a household name in Karnataka. His content strong stories have made him a legend on GEC. Also his demeanour is calm and composed. Since its launch News First has positioned itself as not just another news channel. So noise and News First don’t go together. So partnering with TNS fit like a glove for News First” In Naanu Mukhyamantri TNS engages in a one on one with Karnataka’s Current Chief Minister and Eight Former Chief Ministers. The style is easy conversational and not his usual incisive style.
Speaking about the show TNS had this to say “News First is one of the few watchable news channels in Karnataka. My daughter too is a big fan of theirs ! So when Ravi and Maruthi approached me, I thought why not be part of some thing unique and professional. The CM and the ex CMS are all very good friends of mine. So it wasn’t too difficult to get them to open up, wholeheartedly.”
News First is known for Constant Smart Brand Integrations, Innovative Selling Ideas and Event Associations on Scale. With this first of kind show on Indian News Television, News First seeks to stay true to and enhance its brand reputation. News First MD & CEO Ravikumar on Naanu Mukhyamantri “News First is always looking to innovate its content and programming. We’ve won appreciation for our inspirational business shows like Nannu Nanna Sadhane (Me and my achievement), Mane Mane Meenakshi (Afternoon show for women - No: 1 in its slot) and Social Programming to uplift the man on the ground Naanu Mukhyamantri is an innovation we are proud of. Fiction meeting Fact is a rarity. With Naanu Mukhyamantri, we are achieving just that” S Divaakar Business Head News First was equally optimistic about the show.
“We expect Naanu Mukhyamantri to be a milestone in Kannada News Industry. TN Seetharam and News First on Prime Time, are a brand fit made for Weekend Television” News First appears to have a winner on its hands with Naanu Mukhyamantri featuring the ever reliable TN Seetharam and Karnataka’s most widely recognised and followed political heavyweights. Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister) Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister) premiered on March 4th 2023, Saturday at 7pm, exclusively on News First. A repeat show is scheduled on March 5th, Sunday at 11am. Each episode is for 45 Minutes. The show runs through April 29th, 2023.
Nickelodeon’s new edition of ‘Together For Good’ urges kids to embrace individuality
The campaign wants kids to believe that they are #OneOfAKind
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 2:49 PM | 2 min read
In today’s world, children are often exposed to unrealistic beauty standards, societal pressures and comparisons that leave a lasting impact. Recognizing this, kids’ entertainment channel Nickelodeon’s latest edition of its global pro-socio initiative ‘Together For Good’ encourages kids to celebrate their individuality and believe that they are #OneOfAKind.
“Through its initiative, this season of ‘Together For Good’ is all set to inspire self-acceptance and self-love amongst kids and will help them in developing a strong sense of a positive self-image. In its quintessential creative style, Together For Good will see Nicktoons - Chikoo, Bunty, Motu, and Patlu, bring alive the message of the initiative through two engaging, fun, and light-hearted films propagating this message,” the channel said.
Speaking on the latest edition of Together For Good, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon as a brand believes that every child is special, unique and worthy of celebrating. Keeping this brand belief at the core of all that we do, this year’s’ ‘Together For Good’ focuses on imbibing self-acceptance and self-love among kids. In a day and age of severe stress and comparisons that kids are faced with, we are hopeful that our initiative with the powerful message of ‘You are #OneOfAKind’ will strike a chord and help them tackle the curveballs that life inevitably throws at them”
The channel said, driving the message of #OneOfAKind further, Nickelodeon will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to kids through on ground engagements, partnerships, contests, dialogues with mom bloggers, teachers, and advocacy groups. Kids will be encouraged to take the “I am #OneOfAKind” pledge on the Nick India website. To promote this initiative further, an Instagram and Facebook AR Frame has been created to inspire kids to be at ease with themselves without any filter. Elevating the innovation game, Nickelodeon will also launch a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ movement, one hug at a time! Adding to the scale of the campaign will be an interesting and thought-provoking panel discussion with eminent panellists from different walks of life discussing self-love and the role of parents and educators in cultivating a sense of self-worth in children.
Channel Factory/Y&A Transformation are gold category sponsors at AdTech
AdTech will be held in New Delhi on March 15-16
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 9:18 AM | 1 min read
Channel Factory/Y&A Transformation have announced that they have signed up to be one of the gold sponsors at AdTech, New Delhi.
Commenting on the development, Robin Zieme, Chief Growth Officer – Global, Channel Factory (CF) said: “We have a long-term commitment to India. Such investments in our early stages in the country are to display our seriousness in the market. We look forward to connecting with advertisers and agencies at the AdTech to explain our proposition.”
Adding to the same, Yesudas Pillai, Founder Y&A Transformation and Country Lead, CF said: “Robin and I will be officially unveiling CF India at the AdTech on 16th on the main stage. We have also set up a lounge space on the exhibition floor, lounge No.9. We are welcoming all our partners and well-wishers to visit us there and engage with us.”
Jaswant Singh, Country Head AdTech India said: “We are working towards making this edition of AdTech bigger and better than ever before. We are grateful to CF/Y&A for choosing our platform for their lunch in India. We are committed to doing everything possible to make their launch a success.”
Big Bang Award 2022 to be held on March 22
The event will be held at the Mukta Outdoor Arena, Bengaluru
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:52 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Club Bangalore has announced their flagship event – the Big Bang Awards Night, celebrating excellence in the areas of creative, media, design, digital and marketing. The much celebrated awards night will held on Wednesday, 22nd March, 6.00PM onwards at the Mukta Outdoor Arena, Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal Main Rd, Bengaluru.
“We are very excited to bring the Big Bang awards night in a whole new avatar. Last year, we reimagined our awards categories and it saw great participation from leading agencies across India. We are excited to organise this event going beyond the ordinary and move it to a beautiful outdoor arena. We are looking forward to creating a little more immersive & memorable experience for all our stakeholders. I am encouraging & inviting the young creative talent to come celebrate the great work and be celebrated.” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
The Big Bang awards were open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity and it attracted a massive 650+ entries from over 50 agencies representing more than 180 brands, spread across India.
The high power jury, as in previous years, comprises of eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The Big Bang Awards for Excellence will celebrate market winning campaigns covering various facets of brand and marketing strategy in the ‘phygital” world and will honour the innovative work being done by Brands, Creative, Media and Digital agencies.
Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “I am humbled by the response from all agencies for this edition. With the world order changing post covid, we have chosen the theme of ‘Find the Balance’ for the Awards Night. Other than showcasing all shortlisted entries during the event, we are also in talks with some very interesting personalities who will share their perspectives on how to find the balance.”
Entry is free for the Advertising Club Members and Donor passes for the Big Bang Awards night is available at www.bigbangawards.com. The first 100 passes will get an early bird pricing.
The Big Bang Awards are presented by Meta, sponsored by ABP Network, Asianet News and Manorama Max. The event is supported by Medianews4u, Exchange4media, AdGully and MediaBrief.
Indian infra development a revolution, says General VK Singh at the Capital Dialogue
Catch this episode of 'Capital Dialogue' at 7:00 pm Monday, 13 March, 2023 on NewsX
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 4:38 PM | 3 min read
The Sunday Guardian Foundation in collaboration with The Sunday Guardian newspaper and the NewsX channel organised the fourth session of Capital Dialogue with General V.K. Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways. The session was hosted by Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor of Newsx and Madhav Das Nalapat, Editorial Director of iTV network.
General V.K. Singh talking about the clear vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Infrastructure is the backbone of development and PM understands that it’s the infrastructure which will boost the economy.”
The minister also discussed that connecting borders with underdeveloped areas and economic corridors will pave the way for development. He shed light on how India developed a road network of 62 lakh kilometers with 1.52 lakh kms of national highways and 1.82 kms of state highways. “We have delivered all of this with quality work,” said V.K Singh.
The minister also highlighted the Amritsar-Bathinda-Bikaner-Jamnagar expressway project and how this project will connect manufacturing hubs and ports. He also talked about the road infrastructure revolution, “earlier it used to take around 3 hours from Ghaziabad to Delhi but now it only takes about half an hour,” the minister said. “In the future, Delhi to Amritsar will take four hours and Delhi to Katra will just take 6 hours to reach,” General V.K. Singh added.
When Prof Madhav Das Nalapat asked the Minister about positive change in Uttar Pradesh, he said “earlier Uttar Pradesh was considered a backward state because of its corruption and law and order issues but since 2017 this has changed. Law and order are the prime focus of the UP government. Now infrastructural development is bringing business. Huge investment came from the recent summit and now it is a stable state.”
On the question of Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments in the United Kingdom, V.K. Singh said “I do not want to give importance to Rahul Gandhi. He is like a puzzle with no answer. He speaks different things in India and different in the U.K. As an Indian, it is our duty to stand for the nation,” advised General V.K Singh.
Ashwariya Sharma, chairperson iTV Foundation asked about the disparity in the distribution of government schemes in Uttar Pradesh, which was based on lines and how positive change is coming, on this the minister answered “green secularism and last-mile delivery is the focus of the government. BJP touches all sections of society and when you touch everybody no one feels neglected.”
Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma also asked the minister about the Manesar toll (Kherki Daula), “numerous RWAs approached us with the request that this toll should be moved out at some point in time.”
“Now we have opened Dausa road and it takes two and a half hours to reach Jaipur now that road is under maintenance. We are going to ensure that this road comes better than what it is today. Once people start using the Dausa road, the pressure on the road will go down,” the minister answered.
“We are just a couple of months away from the Dwarka expressway opening, once that opens up it will take the traffic away from the main Delhi-Gurugram Road,” V.K. Singh added.
Catch this episode of 'Capital Dialogue' at 7:00 pm Monday, 13 March, 2023 on NewsX. The program will also be streamed live on major OTT platforms- Dailyhunt, Zee5, MX Player, ShemarooMe, Watcho, Mzaalo, Jio TV, Tata Play and PayTm livestreams.
Building Engaged Communities: How magazines stay relevant in changing media landscape
Guest Column: B Srinivasan, President of AIM and MD of Ananda Vikatan, writes on the strength and significance of magazines
By B Srinivasan | Mar 9, 2023 1:34 PM | 5 min read
Ever since I took on the responsibility of the President of AIM at the peak of the pandemic in Sep 2020, it has been my dream to showcase the strength and significance of magazines in the media landscape.
Having spent over three decades of my life in the pursuit of keeping myself relevant, I am patently biased towards the magazine media industry, but here goes!
The magazine is a unique medium that has always driven perspective and enabled its communities to draw insights, rather than simply reporting and provoking audiences like most other media. We thrive in digging deep, and then digging wide in our coverage of happenings around us. We groom thinking and discerning communities and that has traditionally attracted our utility as an ideal brand building platform for compelling brand stories.
Yet, in India, magazines are a small fraction of the print media industry- in single digits percentage- while our counterparts in the west, are almost equal the size of newspaper sector! What were the building blocks that enabled this mega size in West, and ones that we have seemingly missed in India. What could we learn from our international peers?
My intrigue was enhanced by the approach of the west when digital became centre stage to our future. They had adapted and adopted best practices by experimenting and chiselling their way through consistently creating engaging communities.
Whilst the typical magazine brands of yesteryear was successful when it was ‘broad-based’, of ‘general interest’ and meant ‘something for everyone in the family’, the magazine brands that succeed now are ones that cater to specific interests of a communities, are utilitarian to their readers and subscribers, represent value not just for money, but more important, for the only irreplaceable component of our daily lives – time!
I had to unlearn and relearn everything I thought I knew about my industry.
All this came to me from my partaking in international seminars like AIM’s Indian Magazine Congress, FIPP’s World Magazine Congress, FIPP-DZW Digital Innovators’ Summit, and so many more. Learnings in these events came not just from the deeply insightful presentations that these world class speakers showcased, but from heated debates and interactions I had on the side-lines of these events.
In a world where readers have also become our competition (influencers), fake news has overtaken relevance over fact checking, ChatGPT has almost crossed the Rubicon of human reportage with machine language (AI/ML), when big tech and governments in vibrant democracies decide what is content ripe for take-down, it is ever so important that we discuss our concerns around policy, technology, distribution, client needs, and most importantly, what our communities expect of us.
That is what we have been fostering under the hood for 6 months now. We are proud to present AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress – Building Engaged Communities
The road has been anything but straight and narrow. For starters, we all took giant leaps of faith!
Faith that we could actually pull off such an international event when the market was still bearish, faith that we would make up the costs and contribute to AIM’s corpus when we then had no sponsors in sight, faith in our moonlighting skills - agonising over the agenda, curating the best of speakers, getting sponsors to commit, fixing the venue and ensuring that policymakers, clients, agencies, tech partners, international speakers and delegates.
One look at the agenda (aim.org.in/imc12) and any publisher will realise that we are addressing magazines in the post pandemic new reality.
The magazine industry took a crippling hit during the pandemic.
- Distributors were crushed under the weight of holding fort their last mile to the customer, while the country was convulsing under unpredictable, successive lockdowns.
- Advertisers lost hope that people would ever return to buy goods and services ‘the good old way’ – while online was clearly becoming a ‘tiger by the tail’ – more and more opaque, expensive, unrelenting.
- Readers, viewers, surfers – communities were creating their own content like never before, opinion makers being hailed as truth tellers, and big media being relegated to ungracious truants.
- Our own people were losing morale with the grapevine of losses and job/ salary cuts.
Yet, I can say that in these past 3 years, in this new normal – we have come out stronger, more efficient, more willing to adapt and adopt, constantly growing our revenue streams, listening to our communities, creating engaging content around what matters most, having the guts to go behind a paywall, empathising with advertiser needs and creating marketing opportunities that suit client need and community fulfilment rather than force fitting what we have on offer – in short, we survive by transformation to stay relevant.
The scenario is painfully the same world over, and the answers we have come up with are unique, yet similar.
Please join us for AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress, to be held at The Oberoi on Friday, 24th March, 2023 and learn how publishers are pulling up their socks, shedding their weight and transforming to stay relevant with only one commitment – to Building Engaged Communities.
Is AI really going to change our world?
James Hewes – President & CEO, FIPP, shares his experience of putting ChatGPT to test
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:31 PM | 3 min read
A few weeks ago, I decided to do some preparation for our annual FIPP World Media Congress, which takes place in Portugal in June, by writing my opening remarks. Normally, I would stand up and say a few words about the state of the industry and FIPP’s achievements over the past year.
Given all of the noise and attention around the raft of new AI writing tools that have seemingly emerged from nowhere all at once, I thought I would put ChatGPT to the test, and give it the task of writing my speech for me.
Having prompted it, there followed a short period of deep thought, then a sudden rapid regurgitation of text. The speech, amounting to some 350 words was, at first glance quite well-written, containing phrases like “change is the only constant”, “we believe in the power of publishing” and “let us seize this opportunity to be bold”. I sat back thinking “task completed” and felt quite proud of myself.
But then I started to re-read what the computer had written, and doubt crept into my mind. Were there too many clichés? Could these words actually apply to any event, not just a publishing conference? And, most of all, did it really sound like me? In the end, I’ve decided not to use it, realising that the text was somehow less than the sum of its parts. With a clean piece of paper, I’ve written it again, only this time it sounds more like me.
Amidst all the hype about AI-driven journalism, and the idea that it is going to come and steal our jobs, perhaps here is a dose of realism. AI is undoubtedly a very clever tool and, for many routine jobs, even routine journalism, it will perhaps prove to be a significant time-saver. But we must never delude ourselves into thinking that it is human, or that it is able to think and produce like a human.
It is only ever the sum of its parts, in this case whatever limited information about FIPP, our industry and the event that it was able to scrape from the internet. (Incidentally, much of its learning is enabled by content that we ourselves have produced, without any compensation to us for taking these fruits of our labours to build a new product, but that’s another story…)
Only humans are able to provide that intuitive leap of the imagination, to forge the seemingly invisible connection or to come up with a wonderful, original turn of phrase that lingers in the mind. We must remain confident in our ability to out-smart the computers and, as in my case, pick up our metaphorical paper and pen and get back to the business of doing the thing only we can do – making compelling content.
James Hewes – President & CEO, FIPP, will be speaking at the Indian Magazine Congress. IMC is all set for a comeback as the flagship event of the Association of Indian Magazines. It is slated to be organised on March 24th, at the Oberoi, New Delhi.
The conference agenda is live at https://aim.org.in/imc12/
