Mind Wars retains mktg & comms mandate with Blue Buzz for 2nd consecutive year

Zee Entertainment’s Mind Wars, with an aim to chart an aggressive brand growth strategy in line with the brand’s vision, has retained the marketing and communication mandate with Blue Buzz, the full-service integrated marketing agency, for the second consecutive year.

Staying true to its DNA offering of providing tailored and result driven marketing solutions, Blue Buzz will be taking charge of creative, digital and media mandate for the brand. This association aims to amplify brands presence across all platforms.

Speaking on the association, Umesh Bansal, Vice-President, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd said, “In line with our vision of making young India smarter and encouraging playful learning methods, Mind Wars is gaining rapid momentum across geographies in the country. 2021 is going to be an even more exciting year for the brand, and we are confident about the expertise and integrated solutions Blue Buzz will bring in for spearheading this next phase. We look forward to taking this partnership to newer heights and explore innovative ways of brand engagement in the year ahead.”

Speaking on the partnership, Neha K Bisht, Co-founder, Blue Buzz, said, “It has been a great journey working with ‘Mind Wars’ for the past one year. Adopting a distinctive storytelling approach, we have always focused on achieving our client’s business goals and position the brand for long term success. We will be using this opportunity to showcase the team’s unmatched skills of prodigious strategies that aggravates the presence of the brand across platforms. ‘Mind Wars’ has consistently entrusted us with the brand’s marketing mandate, and we are certain of putting our best foot forward to set new benchmarks together.”

Mind Wars is the brainchild of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), the nation's largest media house and a first-of-its-kind knowledge acceleration programme aiming to make India smarter.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)