Harrish M Bhatia authors another book named 'Management and Life Lessons from Ground Zero'

Media veteran & turnaround specialist- Harrish M Bhatia, President, Sales & Marketing, DB Corp Ltd., recently launched his second book- “Management and Life Lessons from Ground Zero”. Spanning a career of over 38 years, Harrish has penned down the highs and lows of his professional career.

The book, which will help young corporate professionals to explore Harrish’s extensive and in-depth corporate experience, was launched by management guru Dr. Vivek Bindra. “One can get good fruit only when the roots are healthy. People just think about the end result; they don't think about the inputs, processes, and systems that go into getting there; if we pay attention to them, the end result will be good on its own. This book gives many more such anecdotes and can work as a manual for professionals", Dr. Bindra commented at the launch.

Former COO of LG India Dr. Y. V. Verma said, “The value system of our young generation is changing rapidly, so this book will help them to show a solid path.” While Rachna Kamra, Chief People Development Officer, Dainik Bhaskar said, “Harrish's perseverance is a quality that is different, if he sets out to do something, he ensures that it happens, come what may.”

Harrish M Bhatia adds, “Getting the right mentor at the beginning of my career was something that helped me reach this level. This book is a small effort from my end to help share my experiences and knowledge with others, especially our young professionals, so that they can navigate their careers effectively and choose the right direction.”

Harrish dedicated this book to his mentor and inspiration, Late Mr. Rajeev Karwal, Founder and CEO of 'Milagrow', who is also credited with bringing the legendary company 'LG' to India. Eminent guests like Vivek Srivastava (Joint MD, Innocean Worldwide), Anuj Sharma (Management Consultant, Former Sales Head-Idea Cellular), Chitra Narayanan (Editorial Consultant at The Hindu Business Line), Sanjeev Malhotra (Publisher of the book), Sanjeev Bakshi ( Head-Product Business Group, Reliance Retail), and Giraj Sharma (Founder Director - BehindtheMoon Consultants) were also present to mark the occasion.

