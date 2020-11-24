Dr. Rajith Kumar of Bigg Boss fame to star in Life is Beautiful Season 2 on Asianet

Life is Beautiful (Season 2) is a sitcom which delves in to the lives of 2 families

Asianet is all set to telecast ‘Life is Beautiful Season 2’ from November 28 every Saturday and Sunday 9.30 pm onwards.

Life is Beautiful (Season 2) is a sitcom which delves in to the lives of 2 families who live in the 2 floors of a double-storeyed rented home.

The story rolls on through the thrills and spills of the 2 families like a roller-coaster ride.