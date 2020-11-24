Dr. Rajith Kumar of Bigg Boss fame to star in Life is Beautiful Season 2 on Asianet

Life is Beautiful (Season 2) is a sitcom which delves in to the lives of 2 families

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 4:43 PM
Asianet

Asianet is all set to telecast ‘Life is Beautiful Season 2’ from November 28 every Saturday and Sunday 9.30 pm onwards.

Life is Beautiful (Season 2) is a sitcom which delves in to the lives of 2 families who live in the 2 floors of a double-storeyed rented home.

The story rolls on through the thrills and spills of the 2 families like a roller-coaster ride.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asianet Bigg boss Dr. Rajith Kumar Life is Beautiful
Show comments
You May Also Like
Inti Guttu

Zee Telugu launches Inti Guttu on November 30
5 hours ago

zee5

ZEE5 Global launches OTT content festival for independent filmmakers
7 hours ago

zee

ZEE Entertainment donates 20 ambulances & 5,000 PPE kits to Uttar Pradesh
9 hours ago