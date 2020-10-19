Dainik Bhaskar brings out 130-page edition for Bikaner

The Group earlier came out with a 128-page edition in Indore, 72-page in Bhopal, 80 pages each in Ahmedabad & Raipur, 60-page in Hoshangabad, and 54 pages in Bilaspur

Bikaner, the historical ancient city from Marwad of Rajasthan famous for its International Brand Bikaneri Bhujia, has created a record that might take many years for anyone to break.

On its 23rd anniversary, Dainik Bhaskar published a whopping 130-page newspaper issue after setting milestones with 128 pages edition in Indore, 72-page in Bhopal, 80 pages each in Ahmedabad & Raipur, 60-page in Hoshangabad, and 54 pages in Bilaspur.

As per the recent research of IANS – C voter Media, 66.5% of people trust newspapers as the most reliable medium for news and this huge participation by advertisers for the 130-page mega addition proves that.

Vareesh Tiwari – Chief Operating Officer, Dainik Bhaskar Rajasthan says: “We are confident this mega issue will thrust positivity among the marketers / advertisers for newspaper advertising in this festive period. The market is expanding and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are spearheading the country’s economy back on track. Advertisers need market reach /coverage and response and Dainik Bhaskar newspaper meets these requirements and hence their preferred choice. This is a complete team effort shown by the Rajasthan team to serve as a new milestone in the print industry.”

Abhishek Srivastava – Rajasthan Unit 2 Business Head explains, “We are overwhelmed with enthusiastic and encouraging response from the advertisers for Bikaner’s special mega edition. Advertisers from all the categories such as Real Estate, Jewellery, Automobile, FMCG, Electronics, Education, Government and social sector have come together for this issue.”