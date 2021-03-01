Dabur Amla Hair Oil applauds 'Pink Brigade' of the UP Police

Dabur Amla Hair Oil, World’s No. 1 joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh Police for ‘MazbootIraadonko Salaam' Campaign to honour the special police team of the ‘Pink Brigade’.The campaign was organized to spread awareness about the role of this team, created for the protection of women in Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign christened ‘MazbootIraadonko Salaam', was conducted in Lucknow and other major cities. Under the campaign, signatures and best wishes were collected for the Pink Brigade along with video bytes to encourage and appreciate their efforts towards women safety.

“MajbootIraadon ko Salaam” is an initiative led by Dabur Amla to support and create awareness on the newly launched Pink Brigade for women’s safety under the Mission Shakti, in association with the UP Police Department. The program’s focus was on building relationship of trust and faith, so that women and girls can realize safety, security and freedom in society”. Rajat Mathur, Head - Consumer Activation, Dabur India Ltd said.

The initiative aims to highlight the role of the Pink Brigade and how it has boosted the morale and ensured safety of women in Uttar Pradesh. The campaign focused on the importance of creating such special police forces and why it is the need of the hour for the protection of women in the state.

While handing over the Certificate of Appreciation to the officials of Dabur India, Mr. Nilabja Choudhury, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Police Commissionerate, Lucknow) appreciated the joint efforts. He said, ‘There should be increased participation of corporate houses in such initiatives. This helps raise awareness on a larger scale’.

Ms. Ruchita Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Commissionerate, Lucknow), applauded the initiative of Dabur Amla which salutes and raises the morale of police forces, and expressed gratitude to the people for their love and support. She also handed over the Certificate of Appreciation to the representatives of Vritti Solutions Ltd for successfully organizing this event.

Mr. Navneet Kumar, Activation Manager – Foods & HPC, Dabur India Ltd said:“ Dabur Amla reached out to the RWA’s and residential areas of towns like Varanasi, Lucknow, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and other sub-urban areas and talked to women regarding the Pink Brigade. Under this initiative, Dabur Amla organized ‘Door to door society campaign’ as a trust building exercise, NukkadNatak at women's colleges, coaching Centres, Women empowerment sessions, self defence classes, motivational programs, to name a few, followed by distribution of participation certificate and product samples.”

“For about 80 years, Dabur Amla has stood for strong and beautiful hair. The brand has always believed that real beauty comes from inner strength, and taking this forward, Dabur Amla is now proud to be associated with this strong social initiative. We believe that safety of women is their basic right and creates a platform for society to progress and strengthen from the roots. We thank the UP Police - with their unique, active and friendly special police team Pink Brigade, they have left no stone unturned to boost the morale and ensure safety of women in the state”.Mr. Rajat Mathur added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)