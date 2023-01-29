Dabur Amla urges all to break hairstyle stereotyping

Created and conceptualised by Dabur Amla and Schbang, the campaign #StrongHairStrongerYou shines light on the societal labelling of women based on their hairstyle

The way a woman wears her hair says a lot about her. Or does society read too much into it? Why is a clean, sleek hairstyle considered the trait of a bossy woman?

“This year, Dabur Amla Hair Oil challenges the stereotype. For decades, multiple labels and connotations have been attached to how women choose to wear their hair. The brand roped in Priya Malik, actor and poet, to put focus on the societal labelling that paints women in a negative light,” the company said.

With the launch of the campaign #StrongHairStrongerYou, Dabur Amla reminds women that their hair is a measure of their strength and not a judgement of their character. It implores viewers to look beyond the stereotypes and opens a healthy dialogue to reinforce the women in their lives positively.

Commenting on the campaign, Ankur Kumar, GM-Marketing, Hair Care from Dabur said, “Dabur Amla has been a trusted hair oil brand with 80+ years of legacy. It has always been fuelled by a mission to empower women to be confident about themselves backed by strong and beautiful hair. Through this campaign, we have taken this conversation forward encouraging women to own and embrace their true selves through strong hair and a strong spirit and not get bogged down by what the outside world might have to say about them”.

Ayush Rathod, Associate Vice President from Schbang said, “The role of women in the evolving dynamics of the world, make campaigns like these the need of the hour. Leveraging Dabur Amla’s core value of ‘strength’, it was a fulfilling experience to extract a meaningful conversation out of it that drives a behavioural shift in the society and empowers the women of today and tomorrow. Lastly, It’s heartening to see a legacy brand like Dabur Amla evolving with time and reinforcing its commanding voice in the hair oil category with Schbang’’.

