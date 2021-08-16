Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 promo unveiled

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 promo is finally out. For the first time ever is a music video with the Nagarjuna Akkineni featuring a suave and sexy boredom killer who comes armed with a gun loaded with entertainment. In a face-off between Mr. Bore and Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna shoots away boredom as everyone break into a viral dance move.

The show which packs a literal punch of action, drama, romance, fun and entertainment promises to get bigger and better this season. Bigg Boss season 5 Promo is directed by Prashanth Varma with DOP J. Yuvraj, Music by Yashwant Nag sung by Rahul Sipliganj. The logo reveal, a few days ago, displayed the maze which is what every contestant will have to maneuver inside the BB house to be able to come out as a winner. Well, let’s wait to get a-mazed.

