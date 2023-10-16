Bellavita adopts new marketing experiment in consumer psychology

The marketing move was to convey the aim was to prove that quality and luxury can be made affordable

Bellavita, a fragrance brand, is embarking on a social experiment which explored the influence of price perception on consumer behaviour. The aim was to prove that quality and luxury can be made affordable.

“Bellavita invited top socialites and lifestyle influencers of Gurugram to an exclusive launch of a fake luxury perfume brand called FRAGO Italia. Along with Wine and Cheese, the guests were given a first-hand experience of the fragrances from the to be launched brand, FRAGO Italia. But here's where the experiment took an unexpected turn. Bellavita unveiled the truth. All Frago Italia perfumes were actually BELLAVITA perfumes with masked labels of FRAGO Italia for which the guests had paid 10 times the actual price of BELLAVITA perfumes. The guests were astonished to learn that the fragrances they had purchased were available at a price of Rs. 599/-. As compared to amounts exceeding Rs. 5,000/- which they had paid for their purchases. It was a revelation that challenged their preconceived notions about luxury and affordability.

The guests who had made purchases were not only refunded their money but also received the products as a token of appreciation from BELLAVITA. Their reactions ranged from disbelief to amazement, realising that they had been part of an experiment that highlighted the power of branding and perception.

Commenting on the innovative experiment, Ashutosh Taparia & Lovkesh Kapoor from Ananta Capital, the sole investors & strategic partners of BELLAVITA, expressed their thoughts, “This experiment serves as a thought-provoking exploration of how people perceive luxury and how branding and positioning can influence consumer choices, We at Ananta Capital are absolutely pleased to see how BELLAVITA has disrupted the Indian fragrance market and has become the largest perfume brand in the country.”

Sharing his thoughts on the experiment, Aakash Anand, Founder, BELLAVITA said, “the aim was twofold: to investigate the true essence of luxury by studying how branding alone can transform an everyday product into a perceived luxury item, leading consumers to pay a premium cost. Additionally, the experiment aimed to demonstrate that luxury and quality can be accessible at an affordable price. The results were eye-opening, as BELLAVITA successfully positioned its fragrances at a price ten times their actual value while still achieving remarkable sales.”

