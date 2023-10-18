India-Pak WC game: Rohit Sharma most talked about player, with 674.3K mentions: Report
As per Interactive Avenues’ social media listening report, Virat Kohli (364.8K), Jasprit Bumrah (129.3K), Mohammed Siraj (90.6K) and Shubman Gill (80.3K) rank high on the popularity charts
Interactive Avenues has released a comprehensive social media listening report around the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Based on data gathered from social media platforms and popular cricket forums, the report deep dives into highlights of the social buzz before, during, and after the match.
Commenting on the report, Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues, said, "The India vs. Pakistan match was one of the most talked about matches in this year’s World Cup tournament. Using best-in-class social listening tools, our Social team compiled a comprehensive report which unlocks valuable insights around player popularity and public sentiments, while revealing the most memorable, controversial, and heartwarming moments of the match.”
Highlights from the report:
Most popular players of the match:
- Powered by his electrifying performance, Rohit Sharma emerged as the most talked about player, with 674.3K mentions.
- Virat Kohli and Babar Azam were neck-to-neck for the #2 spot on social media chatter. Virat finally won the battle with 62K more mentions.
Most talked about Indian and Pakistani players:
- Among Indian players, Rohit Sharma was followed by Virat Kohli (364.8K), Jasprit Bumrah (129.3K), Mohammed Siraj (90.6K) and Shubman Gill (80.3K) on social media popularity charts.
- The most talked about Pakistani player was Babar Azam (302.6K), followed by Mohammad Rizwan (121.8K), Haris Rauf (65.8K), Shaheen Afridi (43.9K) and Hasan Ali (42.4K).
Fans heap praise on Rohit Sharma:
- Rohit Sharma drove 3.1 Mn engagement and received the most praise as an exceptional captain for field setting, bowling changes, highest number of sixes and more.
- Fans appreciated his becoming the first Indian to complete 300 sixes in ODI cricket along with his ability to handle high-pressure situations.
Umpiring controversy:
- Match umpire Marais Erasmus garnered 4.2K mentions and 10K engagement amidst fans’ accusations of not paying attention during the match and making biased decisions in favour of Pakistan.
Jersey exchange controversy:
- Virat Kohli gifting Babar Azam with a signed jersey after the match won 14.4K mentions.
- Wasim Akram slamming Babar Azam for the on-field jersey exchange got 3.4K mentions.
Sachin Tendulkar’s dig at Shoaib Akhtar:
- Sachin Tendulkar savaged Shoaib Akhtar’s pre-match #ThandRakh message after India’s smashing 8-0 win, garnering 41.7K mentions.
Player’s heartwarming gestures win hearts:
- Virat Kohli’s sign language communication to wife Anuska Sharma garnered 11.4K mentions and 121K engagement.
- Rohit Sharma’s ‘fingers crossed’ gesture to wife Ritika Sajdeh drove 5.8K mentions and 58.1K engagement.
In total, the match generated 1.5 million mentions and 9.7 million engagement, with 78% of the social chatter from India, 9% from Pakistan and 13% from other countries.
Mphasis named Digital Consulting Partner of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Mphasis an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, has today been named as the Digital Consulting Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Through the collaboration, ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans around the world.
The ICC reaches hundreds of millions of cricket fans through its digital platforms and has a relentless focus on being a fan first. The Men’s Cricket World Cup will place those fans at the center of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before through experiences on the ICC website and app, adopting technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and web3 to reach new audiences. At the heart of the ICC’s digital eco-system is the ICC Family which gives tens of millions of fans direct access to exclusive content and experiences.
Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital added, “We are delighted to welcome Mphasis to our portfolio of partners at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Together, we are focused on fans and their digital journey through this World Cup. It’s set to be one of the most followed sporting events with a truly global audience and we look forward to leveraging Mphasis’ experience as we strive to elevate the digital experience for cricket lovers all over.”
Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of Mphasis said: ‘We are incredibly excited to become the Official Digital Consulting Partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This partnership underscores our commitment to the sport but it’s also a statement about our longer-term intent to drive the future of cricket technology. By working closely with the ICC, we will explore what’s possible in the world of sports and technology and look to shape lasting, valuable experiences for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”
Dabur Red Paste cheers for Team India, brings back ChaubeJi to ‘chabao’ rivals
Ogilvy India has executed the World Cup campaign for Dabur
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Dabur Red Paste is all set to ignite the World Cup fervour with its electrifying #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign.
With this campaign, Dabur Red Paste brings back the iconic character Chaubeyji, who is overflowing with confidence that Team India will "chabao" (overpower) their rivals. This year, Chaubeyji takes centre stage, showcasing his unique talent of effortlessly devouring challenging food items from competing countries while playfully quipping about how Team India will "chabao" anyone who dares to obstruct their World Cup journey.
Chaubeyji's return is a symbol of unwavering support for the Indian cricket team and a testament to Dabur Red Paste's dedication to complete oral care. As a brand deeply rooted in Ayurveda, Dabur Red Paste aligns itself with the spirit of unity and determination that defines Indian cricket.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) said, "This World Cup season, we're bringing back ChaubeyJi. Geared up as a die-hard Indian cricket fan, he's back to his antics and ready to Chabao anything or anyone who comes in the way of our World Cup journey. We're sure the campaign will strike a chord with our audience as our team, chabaos, rival after rival this world cup season."
Abhishek Jugran, Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Limited expressed his enthusiasm for the #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign, saying, "Our mission at Dabur Red Paste is not just to provide exceptional oral care but also to celebrate the collective strength and spirit of India. The World Cup is the perfect stage for us to unite as a nation and cheer for Team India. With Chaubeyji leading the charge, we are confident that our Desh Ke Lal will 'chabao' their way to victory."
India vs Pak World Cup match: Will it break past digital viewership records?
With the opening match of India clocking 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar, fingers are crossed for October 14 as India faces off with arch-rival Pakistan
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
India vs Pakistan matches are highly anticipated and always attract a lot of attention from cricket fans worldwide.
Whether it's a test match, ODI or T20, a face-off between these two arch-rivals in the world of men’s cricket is always fiercely contested and full of drama.
The intense rivalry between them dates back several decades. The matches are known for their high-pressure situations and exciting gameplay that keep viewers hooked to their television sets or mobile phones.
The opening match of India in the ICC Men’s World Cup clocked 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. Now all eyes are on what the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match holds in terms of viewership.
The last highest viewership for the India vs Pakistan match was during the ICC World Cup 2019 when over 5 crore concurrent users tuned in to watch the match digitally.
During the same series, a high viewership of 2.5 crore was recorded during the semi-final game between India and New Zealand.
This year saw big cricketing events on digital platforms, like IPL and Asia Cup, which garnered huge viewership.
While India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023, which was played on September 11, clocked 2.8 crore concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar, making it the highest for any India match in the history of digital viewership, IPL 2023 racked up 3.2 crore concurrent viewership during its finale match between CSK and Gujarat Titans.
It will be interesting to see if the upcoming match between the arch-rivals in the men’s cricket world cup, India and Pakistan, to be held on October 14, breaks all previous records.
Past digital viewership of Ind vs Pak matches
*Asia Cup 2023 - The match registered 2.8 crore concurrent users which is the highest for any India match in the history of digital.
*T20 World Cup 2022 – According to reports, over 1.8 crore viewers tuned in to watch the Ind vs Pak match on digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
*Asia Cup 2022 - The match registered 1.3 crore concurrent users in the first Ind vs Pak match and 1.4 crore in the second match.
*ICC World Cup 2019 – The India-Pak match drew in over 5 crore digital-only users.
A look at the IPL viewership
IPL 2023 – Viacom18-owned OTT platform JioCinema pulled in 3.2 crore viewers for its digital broadcast of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, claiming a global record for the most concurrent views of a live-streamed event.
IPL 2022 – According to reports, the highest concurrent viewership for the series on digital platforms was 1.3 crore in 2022.
ICC World Cup 2023: 2.5 crore viewers watched Ind-Aus match live on Disney+ Hotstar
When the Aussie innings started, there were approx 1.5 crore viewers online, it went up to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore during the Indian team’s chase
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 8:27 AM | 1 min read
India opened its World Cup 2023 innings on Sunday with a thrilling clash with formidable Australia.
Australia went to bat first. When the Aussie innings started, there were approximately 1.5 crore viewers online. However, it picked up when the Indian batsmen arrived, taking the number of audiences on the digital platform to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore.
This is the first time Disney Star - the official broadcaster for both TV and digital - has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
As earlier reported by e4m, Disney Star has roped in 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023, TV and digital put together. Advertisers include Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, Haier Appliances, Herbalife and BPCL.
Now, the eyes set are on the next India match when the Men In Blue will be taking on against Afghanistan on October 11, and then with Pakistan on October 14.
The ICC World Cup 2023 is being played at 10 venues across India. The matches are being telecasted exclusively on the Star Sports network and are also being streamed free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
The tournament kicked off on October 5 with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
500 influencers from across India roped in for ICC World Cup
The ‘Super 50’ creators will have access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, and ambassadors
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 8:48 AM | 4 min read
Giving a further push to the burgeoning creator economy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) in partnership with Meta has roped in 500 influencers from across India for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which starts Thursday afternoon in Ahmedabad.
Most of them are regional creators, known for their authentic content, and enjoy a huge dedicated fan following. This is believed to be the largest creators' squad in ICC history.
The list includes @manasarora15 of Himachal Pradesh, @Akshay_partha from Chennai and @dasoham_ from Kolkata and @Divyuh Fofani in Pune. Some content from this World Cup's creator squad is already live, a Meta India personnel told e4m.
The financial terms between these influencers, ICC and Meta, are not clear at the moment.
Industry experts say top influencers in India charge anywhere from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore to create and produce a promotional video.
“However, for a long-term deal like for the World Cup where influencers may be putting out dozens of videos for the next one-and-half month, the cost may not be that high. Yet, considering the size of the squad, the entire influencer marketing of the tourney could run into crores,” industry insiders said.
Super 50
Of the 500, creators further shortlisted under “Super 50” will get exclusive access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, to ambassadors, pre-match day ground access and more. They will deliver behind-the-scenes content to cricket fans, on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Threads during all 48 matches. Meta has exclusive digital content rights for ICC events in the Indian subcontinent till 2023.
“The remaining 450 creators will get varying degrees of access and opportunities. Some of them will be part of the 'creator squad', the kinds that we've had at other tournaments before, such as Danish Sait and RJ Karishma at the 2022 ICC Cricket T20 World Cup in Australia,” an official at Meta India said.
Creators have already swung into action:
Funcho -
View this post on Instagram
Princy
View this post on Instagram
RJ Praveen
View this post on Instagram
“The ICC is always looking for ways to reach new fans, and Meta’s platforms are a fantastic way to do that. We can’t wait to see the unique perspectives these creators will bring to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and help make it the greatest cricket event ever,” Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital, said in a statement.
Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships, Meta, India, says, “To give fans unprecedented access to matches, and give creators a chance to be discovered nationally, we’ve kicked off one of our largest creator campaigns for any sporting event to date. We’re glad to work with ICC on this, and to have their support in unlocking the many social and fan experiences on our platforms. At the scale of this campaign, we’re hoping this revolutionizes the way cricket fans engage with the sport.”
Over the past few years, influencer marketing has emerged as a “middle of the funnel” activity, which not only drives branding but also sales for brands, industry experts say. Even for brand launches, more influencers than journalists are invited these days. On an average, brands are spending 7-10 per cent of their overall annual marketing budgets.
The influencer marketing business in the country touched Rs 1,275 crore in 2022, roughly 1.5 per cent of the estimated total ad spends of Rs 90,000 crore. It has been projected to grow by 25% CAGR for the next five years, according to the INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report.
More Platforms
ICC is all set with its new broadcast channels on WhatsApp and Instagram.
"This will be a great source of the latest news and videos, making it easier for people to be connected with the World Cup," ICC said.
The ICC Website and app will have individual highlights of the players and after each game fans will be able to catch up on their favourite player’s performances.
The fielding positions will be available real time along with a VR shot tracker.
Disney+ Hotstar bats for self-love ahead of World Cup
The campaign has been conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner for the tournament, has released a new ad film as a part of their #FreeLoThodaJeeLo campaign. Starring Abhishek Banerjee and Jameel Khan, the film captures the anticipation for the upcoming tournament and highlights its ‘free on mobile’ offering this year along with free first-class entertainment such as Freddy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and many others.
View this post on Instagram
Conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao, the latest ad film is a play on the importance of prioritizing one’s own needs alongside those of one’s family. In the video, a man is denied entry into heaven because, in an effort to ensure the comfort of his wife, son, and mother, he forgets to enjoy pleasures of life like cricket and entertainment, made even easier through Disney+ Hotstar’s free offerings.
Team India begins their Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign on October 8, 2023, with an epic showdown against Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The hosts will then lock horns with Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The anticipation builds as India’s path leads them to a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th, adding another thrilling chapter to the ‘Greatest Rivalry’."
