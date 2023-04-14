Zee Music Company renews licensing agreement with Meta and YouTube
The company has signed a 3-year partnership with YouTube and a 2-year partnership with Meta
Zee Music Company, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, today announced the renewal of its licensing agreement with two of the world's largest digital content-streaming companies, YouTube, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook). The deal will allow both platforms to continue offering high-quality music content from Zee Music Company’s rich catalogue of 11,000+ songs. With an increasing number of audiences tuning in to Indian music from across the globe, the inclusion of the latest music libraries from India will allow users and YouTube Shorts creators to stay up to date with the latest music trends and styles.
With its massive user base, YouTube remains one of the largest digital content platforms in the world, and the ongoing collaboration between the two companies is set to elevate the music experience for its users. Additionally, songs on short format video platforms often receive a new lease of life when picked up by multiple popular creators, leading to renewed interest and wider popularity. Zee Music Company's extensive music collection has already garnered over 290 billion views across its YouTube channels with 130 million plus subscribers being a testament to its enduring popularity. As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music Company’s entire catalogue to create multiple social experiences across YouTube as well as Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Talking about the deal,
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer – Zee Music Company said, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with YouTube and Meta. Both platforms have proven to be invaluable partners for us, helping us reach new audiences and connect with fans in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality music content to our shared users. We aspire to continue pushing the boundaries, leveraging new revenue streams and collaborations in the ever-evolving digital music ecosystem.”
Amongst one of the youngest and India’s second largest music label – Zee Music Company has a rich catalogue across many different genres including film and non-film music, as well as devotional and pop music in more than 22 languages. In the last fiscal year, the label has released over 2500+ new songs. The renewed deal comes at a time when the music industry is experiencing rapid growth in the digital space. The inclusion of the latest music libraries from India on both the platforms is a significant step towards promoting the diversity and growth of the music industry.
Connected TV in India: A not-to-be missed opportunity for marketers
CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising, say experts
By Shantanu David | Apr 13, 2023 9:08 AM | 6 min read
With advancements in technology, CTV in India is expected to improve in terms of video quality, user interface and personalization. AI-powered recommendation engines, interactive content and voice-based assistants are likely to become more common in the CTV space.
According to Statista, “multichannel TV advertising revenue worldwide is set to reach 43.1 billion US dollars in 2022, up from 40.7 billion estimated for 2021. By the end of 2025, this figure is expected to grow further to nearly 45 billion dollars. Meanwhile, CTV advertising is expected to see impressive growth over the coming years, and nearly equal that of multichannel TV ad revenue by the end of 2025, only differing by one billion dollars at that time.”
And as per multiple reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in India ranged around 10-14 million homes in 2022, though that number is not universally agreed on, especially given that they are rising daily.
“It's true that TV viewership is becoming more fragmented and connected TV (CTV) presents an opportunity for brands and advertisers to reach a wider audience across multiple TV touchpoints,” said Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head- Client Development, Finecast India (GroupM), adding that with an estimated 25 million households using CTV in India at present, which represents around 12% of the overall TV viewing population, it's clear that CTV is a significant player in the Indian market.
Talking about CTV advertising in particular, Vishal Singh, Country Head-India, Xapads Media, says the vertical in India is likely to grow rapidly, as brands and marketers recognize the potential of this platform to reach highly engaged audiences. “CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising. So, focusing on India’s growing domestic demand, the rollout of CTV will touch each nook and corner of the country wherein, the push for digitalization from the Indian government is expected to further fuel the growth.”
About four months back, GroupM commissioned a study in partnership with Kantar and learned 84% of the TV respondents who participated in a survey believed that TV ads have a major impact on their purchase decision and 63% of CTV users think the ads shown to them are more personalized on TV.
“We are seeing a surge in demand for CTV advertising since 2021. Sporting events like IPL and World Cup further boost the demand. We are estimating a 47% CAGR on CTV ad spends in the next five years. CTV and streaming consumption have been steadily increasing, driven by factors such as the growth of affordable high-speed internet access, the proliferation of streaming platforms and high growth in Smart TV penetration,” says Rajagopal.
He adds, “Innovation in advertising, such as shoppable ads and QR code ads, could certainly provide more ways to measure consumer intent and potentially improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. These types of ads allow viewers to interact with the ad and take immediate action, which can provide valuable data on consumer behaviour and preferences.”
One of the benefits of CTV is its ability to provide more precise targeting for ads. Advertisers can use demographic, location, and interest data to create ads that are more relevant to CTV viewers. This can help increase engagement and drive more Linear TV consumers to CTV.
Prabhvir Sahmey, Samsung Ads Senior Director India Lead, refers to it as “the toothbrush test’, a legacy of his days at Google, where Google co-founder and former CEO Larry Page said companies and products that worked were those that consumers returned to at least once or twice a day.
And while Connected TV isn’t quite there yet, experts believe we’re moving closer every day. For instance, Sahmey says, “In India, Samsung TVs are at about 6.7 million and we expect to cross total active TVs to 11 million in 2023.”
Singh notes, “A few years back in 2016, CTV advertising had a global market share of $5.5 billion and by 2026, it will hold a market share of $32.6 billion due to the paradigm shifts from TV to OTT and now in Connected TV. Currently, it is making its mark and proving to be a driving force for catching millions of eyeballs towards the biggest screens as compared to portable smartphones and devices since it complements OTT.”
Indeed this migration from mobile viewing to CTV devices is going to be a big factor in the growth of the medium. Following the recent release of their annual Mobile Apps Report, Simon “Bobby” Dussart, CEO of Adjust, said, “Delivering highly customized, seamless user experiences, executing on cross-platform campaigns, and tapping into the potential of new channels, such as connected TV, will prove invaluable for marketers and developers seeking sustained and strategic growth in 2023 and beyond.”
Emily Yri, Vice President, International Marketing, Pubmatic, says that with demand is soaring for quality CTV programming and advertisers and publishers both stand to benefit. And as macro-economic conditions continue to bite, consumers are increasingly seeking ad-supported content experiences to offset other household budgetary priorities.
She points out that on linear TV, advertisers know exactly where their ad will appear - the network, show, ad slot, genre and rating of the content – which gives them confidence in the safety and appropriateness of that content. This level of brand safety is one of the primary reasons linear TV spend has remained so strong, despite heavy shifts in viewership to streaming channels.
“We can offer the same level of transparency on CTV with content object signals. Content objects are information that publishers can pass through the bidstream to give advertisers valuable information on the inventory they’re buying. These signals can include network, show, genre, ratings and other key pieces of information that allow advertisers to know precisely where their ads will be running,” she says.
Rajagopal concludes, “As a result, we can expect that brands and advertisers are likely to follow the trend of shifting their advertising dollars towards CTV and streaming platforms to reach the growing audience. Moreover, CTV and streaming viewers are often considered to be high-value consumers as they tend to have higher purchase intent and are more likely to engage with ads that are relevant and personalized to their interests. Hence, brands and advertisers may see higher returns on their advertising investment when targeting CTV and streaming audiences in India.”
Jio Studios unveils content slate of over 100 films & original web series
Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, says the idea is to venture into language and make local cinema mainstream
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Jio Studios has unveiled its content slate, lining up over 100 stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri.
The studio now plans to scale to 100 films and web series in a year. Speaking about the scale and vision, Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, spoke about Mukesh Ambani's vision of the media and entertainment industry. "Digital was not digital then, the world was a very different place and he could see what an integral part content would play in digital disruption and video consumption," she said.
"I set up Jio Studios in 2018 and we knew that it's a very fragmented business. There are hundreds of small individual producers who make one or two pieces of content in a year, and it's an extremely boutique business."
Sharing more about the tenets laid down by Mukesh Ambani, Deshpande said he believed in building businesses to scale. "It doesn't mean making the most expensive movie, but it means empowering your partners and storytellers in a manner that you can tell the story in each language and really amplify the noise, which is not just India but the whole of Bharat."
"In the last two and half years of Covid, we saw films that didn't work in theatres released on digital. The perception of digital really took a beating because of the quality of the film that landed itself in digital. We are doing the opposite. We are doing a whole slate of films that are theatrical worthy which we may sacrifice the theatrical window to put on digital."
"We see a lot of westernized content today which is out there and our idea is to have premium content which is relevant to everyone, even to people sitting in Kanpur. We want to make content inclusive and accessible. Our vision is vast and inclusive and the idea is to make it in India and show it to the world. The idea is to go in many local languages. The idea is to bring local cinema and make it mainstream."
Deshpande shared that the movies and web series will be released in this year, starting May 2023 on Jio Cinema.
New data protection bill to be introduced in monsoon session: Centre informs SC
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:38 PM | 1 min read
The Centre has told Supreme Court that a new data protection bill will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Parliament, according to reports.
The bill is ready and was submitted to the constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph which also comprises justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar.
Attorney General R Venkatramani told the constitution bench about the new bill during the hearing of petitions challenging WhatsApp’s policy to share users’ data with Facebook group of companies.
The draft bill invited comments from the public in November 2022 and the last receipt of those comments were January 2, 2023. The Ministry has been since collating and analyzing the feedback and comments to take the bill forward. The draft proposed that companies use consumer data for their original purposes only, seek accountability from firms on personal data of the users and stop storage of data with companies by default.
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011.
Reportedly, the new bill would also address concerns raised by petitioners about personal data protection in connection with WhatsApp privacy policy.
4/20 the final date for removing blue checks: Elon Musk
Twitter had earlier set the last date on April 1
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 10:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk tweeted that the last date for removing lecacy blue checks will be 20 April, 2023. It means that anyone with a legacy verified account on Twitter with a blue mark will have to pay to maintain the checkmark. The accounts that will subscribe to Twitter blue get to keep their blue checkmarks.
Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
However, the date is of significance since it coincides with World Cannabis Day, observed by marijuana enthusiasts around the world for cannabis liberalization and legalization. Given that Musk is a vocal supporter of cannabis culture, it's unsure whether the post is made in jest.
Twitter had earlier announced the final date for blue check removal on April 1 from verified users who didn't subscribe to the $8 monthly subscription service. Apart from New York Times, no other account has lost its check mark ever since the announcement was made.
AIDF urges court to stop Google’s in-app billing system
The petition was filed on April 10
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has reportedly asked the Delhi High Court to suspend Google’s new in-app billing fee system until the CIC investigates the charges of alleged non-compliance against the tech giant.
According to one of the media reports, the ADIF has told CIC the new system still charges them a high service fee despite a directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.
In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint.
Twitter merges into X Corp
Elon Musk’s latest tweet confirms the merger
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Twitter Inc has merged into X Corp. On Tuesday noon, Elon Musk tweeted the letter “X” and left the internet in a frenzy.
X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
As per a court filing, “X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.” The filing is in response to an ongoing case between Laura Loomer and Twitter, who accused the company of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019.
The move comes after a spate of layoffs by the social media company and a number of operational changes for the platform.
In April 2022, Musk formed a trio of holding companies as part of his bid to acquire Twitter Inc. with each having a variation of the name “X Holdings”.
Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution
The partnership is for offering original shows across genres
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the expansion of its offering with television series from Paramount Global Content Distribution to Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition members in India.
The specially curated slate features original shows across genres, including two series from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, which follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a Michigan town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, and the limited series 1883 Season 1, the prequel to “Yellowstone” starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and Grammy Award® winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, capturing the Dutton family’s origin story as they embark on a journey west to flee poverty and seek a better future. Additional series include The Stand Season 1, a limited series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The Stand Season 1 stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård, from the ground-breaking Star Trek universe, comes the multiple award winning series Star Trek: Discovery, seasons 1-4 starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.
The deal also features other popular original shows, including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot.
"We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost," said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. "The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world. We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide," he further added.
