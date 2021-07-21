YouTube to acquire Indian video ecomm startup simsim

The acquisition will help small businesses reach out to more customers in more powerful ways, said YouTube in a blog post

YouTube is all set to acquire Indian video e-commerce platform simsim. The former said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the two-year-old startup.

In its blog, YouTube said that the acquisition will help small businesses reach out to more customers in more powerful ways.

It also maintained that there will be no immediate changes to the app and it will continue to operate independently. YouTube will work on ways to promote the app to its viewers.

"We are taking another step to help viewers discover and buy products from local businesses," wrote Gautam Anand, vice president, YouTube Asia Pacific.

simsim in a video e-comm platform founded in 2019 where creators can post video reviews about products from local businesses. Shoppers can directly purchase the products from the app itself.

