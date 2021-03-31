Wondrlab wins integrated mandate for LIXIL India's water technology segment

Wondrlab has won the integrated mandate for LIXIL India, for the water technology segment. LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. To this end, Wondrlab will create integrated, industry-first digital work for LIXIL’s iconic brands – GROHE and American Standard. It will harness its platform-first capabilities in virtual build, design and experience to drive LIXIL’s ambitions.

With this, the communication start-up is set to showcase yet again how its platform-first strategy can be applied to a sprawling variety of industries and brands. Wondrlab’s core objective for this account is to leverage its platform-first expertise to highlight consumers’ desire for ‘Good Living’ through the creation of beneficial, fulfilling, beautiful and naturally comfortable living spaces. To this end, Wondrlab will begin with transforming LIXIL India’s virtual retail platform, by creating a 360-navigable experience centre using state-of-the-art know-how and technology. Additionally, the start-up is also working on an exciting integrated campaign for LIXIL, and will also build contemporary, connected ecosystem apps for the brand.

Commenting on the association, Pratip Francis, Leader Marketing, LIXIL Water Technology India said, “With marketing media and channels evolving at a much faster pace than ever before, it was critical for us to partner with an agency that understands and prioritises the ‘platform’ in any communication strategy. From traditional offline media, to digital, to even the new-age ‘phygital’ modes of marketing, the Wondrlab team’s deep knowledge, experience and expertise in every type of media is what we are looking to leverage to design and execute a robust roadmap for our brands in India.”

Vandana Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Experience Platform, Wondrlab, said, “Wondrlab is redefining the marketing communication industry while LIXIL believes in doing the same for its industry – this association, therefore, is a perfect meeting of minds. Our visions are aligned when it comes to creating world-class work backed by technology. Wondrlab is deeply committed to the platform-first approach, which is showing great results for our fast-growing portfolio of clients. We believe this strategy is the need of the hour in a vastly altered marketing landscape.”

