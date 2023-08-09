WhatsApp brings features that enables screen sharing during video call
One can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to share screen during a video call.
Talking about the initiative, Mark Zuckerberg said, 'We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp.'
“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call. You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen. You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone,” read a press statement.
Walled gardens to remain significant for marketers: Unny Radhakrishnan, Digitas India
The CEO of Digitas India spoke to e4m about the diversity and complexity of the Indian market, the impact of AI on business processes and much more
By Shantanu David | Aug 9, 2023 9:11 AM | 5 min read
In order to become a taxi driver in London, potential cabbies have to pass what is widely agreed to be the world’s toughest driving exam, known simply as The Knowledge. The test, which can take up to four years to prepare for and is frequently compared to medical studies, requires would-be cabbies to know not only the streets of London, their names and routes, but also landmarks both big and small, restaurants, shops, and even the small statues that dot the British capital so as to be able to drop their passengers at the requisite place.
However, “Studies are already showing that people’s spatial intelligence is being negatively impacted, thanks to Google Maps and GPS, as we need to use those skills less. Because of this advent of digitization and automation, and speaking from a larger social perspective, there are certain nervous systems, which we’ll be using less and skills we won't be developing, and that’s going to be evolution on steroids,” notes Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India.
In a free-flowing conversation with exchange4media, the advertising veteran shared his thoughts on the complexity of the Indian marketing ecosystem, why walled gardens are going nowhere any time soon and, of course, all things AI.
“It’s the flavour of the season now, and there’s a tsunami of conversation around it. From an industry perspective, I think the impact will be in two ways. One is the way that agencies work. I think, like any other business, business processes would get impacted by AI right away, given that there are so many AI tools for so many different tasks – from text and video generation to voice prompts and coding. That would mean better operational efficiencies,” he said, adding that this means a person will only have to spend 60 per cent of the time they normally would on tasks, leaving them time for creative endeavours, with the rest of the 100 per cent being completed by the use of AI.
“Second is the work we do for clients. A lot of work could get done with video being generated by text prompts even as tools like Adobe's Fireflies are going to get images and all that, meaning a lot of generated content. If you recall, before this whole tsunami happened and everyone started talking, at least three years back, a lot of things were already available like AI-based models. For $20, you could hire AI-based models to be featured on your site, though admittedly they were text-based. Now it’s video,” he noted.
Unny elucidated by pointing to generated video, for instance, which is not really broadcast quality, but the way things are going we will reach that quality soon.
As for pitfalls, “I think that the issue of copyright is going to be a big thing because all these AI models are being trained on human-created content. And also because of that, I don’t see AI coming up with any original ideas soon. Ideation and creativity are going to remain a human endeavour for the foreseeable future.”
Speaking of things that aren’t going away any time soon, operating inside walled gardens is a reality that is not going to change at this point, at least, for now, he asserted.
“About 70 per cent of the revenue for those few big companies comes from the ones operating within those walled gardens and they won’t relinquish that easily. There’s a lot of regulatory work being done by some countries, like what recently happened with Meta and Google no longer displaying news on their websites in Canada, so that news agencies can get back their revenue. Certain efforts are being made in the EU and Australia. That being said, it’s a slow process and walled gardens and big tech are going to continue to play a significant role for marketers,” he says.
This holds especially true in a market like India, diverse and complex with its peoples, geographies, cultures, and languages.
“Given the size and complexity of India, I don’t think the breaking up of walled gardens is that high a priority for the government. What is really fascinating is the way India is leading in the area of digital public goods, which hasn’t really been done to this extent and is really helping carve out a digital identity,” Unny noted.
Radhakrishnan also spoke about the Bhashni program started by the government, a National Public Digital Platform meant to address a global digital ecosystem that, for now, doesn't recognize many Indian languages, dialects and accents.
"So, voice recognition of Indian languages is a big project for the government of India because they feel that a lot of government services could be delivered in people's native tongue, and thereby increase people's access to digital goods and services," elaborated Radhakrishnan, adding, “From a digital public goods perspective, I think we are in a very interesting chapter at this point of time.”
C2C marketplace Sprect launched
The platform empowers users to easily access personalized advice via private 1:1 video calls, ensuring privacy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 4:35 PM | 3 min read
Sprect, a startup focused on changing the way people connect digitally, announced the launch of its platform today. Sprect, short for ‘super connect’, aims to bridge the gap between individuals and professionals from diverse fields, making them digitally accessible to each other quickly and effortlessly.
The inspiration behind Sprect arose from the realization that connecting with individuals outside of our social and professional circles can be challenging. This problem becomes even more pronounced when the desired professional (PRO) is located in a different city. Traditional solutions fall short despite willingness to pay. Sprect's extensive research led to a cutting-edge web platform enabling secure 1:1 video interactions, preserving privacy. As India's first multilingual open marketplace, users filter professionals by location, language, and price, ensuring personalized matches. Refunds for declined calls emphasize user satisfaction. The self-service model empowers professionals to tailor profiles, pricing, and availability, enhancing the experience.
Co-founder Mohit Khadaria, shared his motivation for creating Sprect, stating, "As a student, I faced numerous challenges when it came to reaching out to the right people for advice. I always wanted to address this issue. With the increasing comfort level people have with video calls and the democratization of internet access, we realized that now is the perfect time to tackle this problem. Sprect aims to change the game by providing quick access to professionals who can offer valuable guidance."
Vishal Rupani, Co-founder of Sprect and a veteran in the digital advertising industry, provided insights into the platform's unique proposition, saying, "While many individuals are willing to help, they often lack the incentive to offer their precious time. They wouldn't expect you to transfer money for a conversation. Corporate consulting has long been established in the B2B market, but there hasn't been a convenient one-to-one C2C solution available for the wider masses, removing the awkwardness of asking for help or payment. Sprect fills this void."
Bootstrapped yet noteworthy, Sprect has attracted considerable attention, amassing hundreds of professionals on its platform. Notable figures like N P Singh, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, retd., and Vishwajeet Sangle, India's representative in the 2024 Olympics have joined the platform.
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, CBO at BharatPe, endorsed Sprect's vision, stating, "Sprect is addressing a significant problem in today's digital landscape. The ability to access and interact with a professional from any walk of life at the click of a button is an invaluable resource. By providing a platform that facilitates these connections seamlessly, Sprect is poised to revolutionize the way people seek knowledge and expertise."
Sprect remains dedicated to delivering an unparalleled user experience without subscriptions, commitments, or risk for PROs. Sprect invites individuals and professionals alike to join its platform and unlock new opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Tata Play adds third Made-In-India satellite to fleet
NewSpace India has partnered with Tata Play to commission GSAT-24
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) has collaborated with NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) and launched GSAT-24 satellite in June 2022, aligned to the Government’s Make in India vision.
Tata Play will commence the use of this satellite, now in its orbital position. The increased bandwidth will enable Tata Play to provide its users with an even sharper picture and sound quality, and an ability to carry 50% more channels while becoming the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms.
The inauguration ceremony was held at Tata Play’s Broadcast Centre in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. On the occasion, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, expressed his happiness and said, “Congratulations to DoS and Tata Play for successfully commissioning GSAT-24. This event unlocks one more step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and self-reliance in the field of space and communication.”
Present at the event S. Somanath, Chairman ISRO, said, "GSAT-24 a 4-tonne class communication satellite built by ISRO for providing DTH services, is fully operational at its maximum satellite capacity, following exhaustive in-orbit testing. This momentous achievement signifies a revolution in India's telecommunications space, driven by cutting-edge indigenous technology. It serves as a tribute to our nation's aerospace prowess and heralds India's successful entry into the Demand Driven Mission segment."
Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director NSIL, added saying, "GSAT-24 has been the first Demand Driven communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms. GSAT-24 satellite is ready to usher in a new era of satellite television for India. As a testament to the success of the Make In India initiative, this satellite would support domestic broadcasting services with advanced digital TV transmission capabilities. Congratulations to the teams of NSIL, ISRO and Tata Play who have collaborated on this successful project. "
Commenting on the momentous occasion, Tata Play’s MD & CEO, Harit Nagpal said, "Viewing experience has been Tata Play’s key priority. This collaboration with NSIL will provide our DTH subscribers with an even better video and audio quality and many more channels and services. It also strengthens our commitment to Linear TV in a country where approximately ~140 Mn homes are yet to buy their first TV. We have always delivered all our services on indigenously produced satellites by DOS and this capacity enhancement is a reaffirmation of our commitment to Make in India."
LS passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, prescribes up to Rs 250cr for data breach
The bill addresses two long-standing demands of the tech industry by allowing relaxations around the age of consent for children, and by significantly easing cross-border data flows
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 8, 2023 8:52 AM | 6 min read
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 with a “voice vote” amid protests from the opposition parties who alleged that the bill violated citizens' Right to Privacy. It is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha soon, where the ruling coalition is short of the majority mark.
The Bill seeks to ease data storage, processing and transfer norms for government and private companies including BigTech firms as well as local firms seeking growth abroad. Once it becomes law, it will ease data flows and reduce compliance burdens for tech giants like Google and Meta which have stored the personal data of millions of Indians. It allows companies to export data to any country except those specified by the government.
The bill proposes a maximum penalty of Rs 250 crore and a minimum of Rs 50 crore on entities violating the norms. It also states that if an entity is penalized on more than two instances, the central government– after hearing the entity – can decide to block their platform in the country.
Currently, India does not have a standalone law on data protection. Use of personal data is regulated under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The opposition, which has expressed concerns over the legislation, has been demanding that the bill be sent to a parliamentary panel for further deliberations.
Personal data in digital advertising
The Bill, whose original version was withdrawn last November after heavy criticism, has come at a time when consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the safety of their personal data and governments across the world have geared up to ensure citizens’ privacy. Personal data is information that relates to an identified or identifiable individual.
Businesses as well as government entities process personal data for delivery of goods and services. Processing of personal data allows understanding preferences of individuals, which may be useful for customisation, targeted advertising, and developing recommendations.
Unchecked processing may have adverse implications for the privacy of individuals, which has been recognised as a fundamental right. It may subject individuals to harm such as financial loss, loss of reputation, and profiling.
The Bill addresses two key long-standing demands of the tech industry– by allowing relaxations around the age of consent for children, and by significantly easing cross-border data flows.
The Bill gives powers to the central government to prescribe a lower age of consent than 18 years for accessing Internet services without parental consent if the platform they are using can process their data in a “verifiably safe manner”. This would help the edtech and health sector among other things.
Exemptions for the Government
The Bill offers sweeping exemptions to the Centre. The governments can process personal data for the provision of benefit, service, license, permit, or certificate without citizens’ consent. It specifically allows use of data processed for one of these purposes for another. It also allows the use of personal data already available with the State for any of these purposes.
“Bill removes the purpose limitation that ensures that data is collected for specific purposes, and should be used only for that purpose. Rather, it gives wide exemptions to the government. That means it will not apply with respect to the processing of personal data when notified by “instrumentality of the state as the central government may notify",” says an expert.
These could be in cases related to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, security, friendly relations with foreign states, maintenance of public order or preventing incitement to any cognisable offense relating to any of these. Some MPs allege that the “Bill creates a good framework for surveillance of citizens.”
“If there is a natural disaster like an earthquake, will the government have time to seek consent for processing their data or have to act quickly to ensure their safety? If the police are conducting an investigation to catch an offender, should their consent be taken,” Vaishnaw stated, responding to criticism.
He added that the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has 16 exemptions, but India’s Bill has four exemptions.
Key Features
Applicability: The Bill applies to the processing of digital personal data within India where such data is: (i) collected online, or (ii) collected offline and is digitised. It will also apply to the processing of personal data outside India if it is for offering goods or services in India.
Consent: Personal data may be processed only for a lawful purpose after obtaining the consent of the individual. A notice must be given before seeking consent. The notice should contain details about the personal data to be collected and the purpose of processing. Consent may be withdrawn at any point in time.
No Consent for legitimate use: Consent will not be required for ‘legitimate uses’ including: (i) specified purpose for which data has been provided by an individual voluntarily, (ii) provision of benefit or service by the government, (iii) medical emergency, and (iv) employment. For individuals below 18 years of age, consent will be provided by the parent or the legal guardian.
Rights and duties of data principal: An individual whose data is being processed (data principal), will have the right to: (i) obtain information about processing, (ii) seek correction and erasure of personal data, (iii) nominate another person to exercise rights in the event of death or incapacity, and (iv) grievance redressal.
Rs 10,000 penalty for false complaint: Users must not: (i) register a false or frivolous complaint, and (ii) furnish any false particulars or impersonate another person in specified cases. Violation of duties will be punishable with a penalty of up to Rs 10,000.
Obligations of data fiduciaries: The entity determining the purpose and means of processing, (data fiduciary), must: (i) make reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and completeness of data, (ii) build reasonable security safeguards to prevent a data breach, (iii) inform the Data Protection Board of India and affected persons in the event of a breach, and (iv) erase personal data as soon as the purpose has been met and retention is not necessary for legal purposes (storage limitation). In case of government entities, storage limitation and the right of the data principal to be erased will not apply.
Transfer of personal data outside India: The Bill allows transfer of personal data outside India, except to countries restricted by the central government through notification.
Data Protection Board of India: The central government will establish the Data Protection Board of India to monitor compliance and impose penalties and hearing grievances made by affected persons. Board members will be appointed for two years and will be eligible for re-appointment. The central government will prescribe details such as the number of members of the Board and the selection process.
The decisions taken by the data protection board can be appealed before the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which is led by a judicial member.
TechManch 2023: Niraj Ruparel to shine the spotlight on power of holograms in 5G era
Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, WPP, will engage in a fireside chat with industry leaders on how holograms and holobox technologies are revolutionizing marketing experiences in the 5G era
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
Welcome to TechManch 2023, where the boundaries of reality and imagination blur. Step into a world where cutting-edge technology intertwines with the ethereal wonders of holograms in the 5G era.
Niraj Ruparel, an industry veteran renowned for his trend-spotting and trend-shaping prowess, will take centre stage at the event, taking spectators into the realm of holographic marvels.
TechManch 2023 is a digital marketing conference presented by the exchange4media Group, taking place on August 9-10 in Mumbai. Amidst the symposium, a fireside chat will take centre stage, titled 'Unleashing the Power of Holograms: Transforming Marketing Experiences in the 5G Era.'
In this conversation, Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead at WPP/Groupm, will venture into the realm of holographic marvels alongside eminent leaders from the industry. The sessions will throw the spotlight on the scintillating world of holobox technology, where marketers wield the power of holograms to revolutionize marketing experiences like never before.
Ruparel will engage in an insightful dialogue with Sunita Bangard, the Group Head of Consumer Insights & Brand Development, and Amit Doshi, the Chief Marketing Officer of Britannia. They'll be beaming live from the holobox, guided by their tech partner, Parveez founder at ImmersionX, who will unveil the enigmatic wonders of holographic technology. Brace yourselves for boundless possibilities, immersive experiences, and unrivalled creativity that marketers and agencies can employ to captivate consumers in ways previously unimaginable.
Discover the untapped potential of 5G in India, unlocking the true force of these futuristic tech solutions. Gain invaluable insights on how to harness the raw power of creativity to leave an indelible mark on the minds of your audience.
As the Emerging Tech Lead for WPP and GroupM in India, Ruparel has crafted cutting-edge creative technology solutions for agencies and clients, paving the way for a new era of marketing possibilities.
TechManch 2023 promises to be an awe-inspiring event, featuring riveting keynote sessions, mesmerizing fireside chats, and captivating panel discussions. The brightest minds from the advertising and media industry will share their visionary insights on topics like the consumer digital economy of India, effective digital marketing strategies in the digital era, understanding the preferences of Gen Z consumers to drive growth, and preparing brands for an extraordinary future, among other exhilarating subjects.
Lowe Lintas launches digital creative unit Lowe Lintas DX
Lowe Lintas DX will offer advanced strategic and creative services for long-term brand building on digital and social
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 5:05 PM | 2 min read
Lowe Lintas has announced the launch of Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit, offering advanced strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital spheres.
“The ever-evolving digital landscape where innovation and data-driven insights dictate marketing decisions, Lowe Lintas DX envisions a transformative journey for brands. The vision is to augment digital strategies and solutions by harnessing the power of ideas to craft distinctive and impactful campaigns. The aim is to lead the way in pivoting the digital realm, where the convergence of creativity and innovation redefines the future of brands,” stated a press release.
Working with brands, offering creative services, digital tech production, and valuable insights on digital consumers, Lowe Lintas DX team will leverage strategic support from Meta in India to create thought leadership resources for developing campaigns. The collaboration marks the first for MullenLowe Global internationally and will entail Lowe Lintas and Meta experts to support brand-building programs, Reels, and creative best practices. With Meta in India, the team will also be able to work with Instagram and Facebook creators and Meta’s AR and VR partners.
Said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, “With digital emerging as one the biggest advertising medium in the country, there is a strong need to create new standards of brand building and advertising on digital platforms. Lowe Lintas DX has the potential to become an industry-leading hub of excellence, delivering strong business outcomes for brands that work with both Lowe Lintas and Meta. I am excited to deepen our support with MullenLowe Lintas Group and look forward to some path-breaking work with the team.”
Subbu, Group CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global, expressed, "Lowe Lintas DX, a game-changing offering from Lowe Lintas, strategically supported by Meta, is a living system for building brands in a futuristic way. In a rapidly accelerating digital-led marketplace that is characterised by data-driven technologies, our collaboration will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. With this collaborative advantage, we are very confident it will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the play - the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.”
Google introduces new languages on Google News
The move is aimed at supporting Indian language news publishers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:09 PM | 2 min read
Google India has announced two significant developments to augment their ongoing efforts in supporting the Indian language news ecosystem and expand the Indian language web more broadly.
Google News will be expanding to include two additional Indian languages: Gujarati and Punjabi. These new languages will be available in the coming weeks, bringing the total number of languages to ten in India. This expansion reaffirms Google's commitment to making information accessible to people across the globe in the language they prefer.
The GNI Indian Languages Program, announced earlier this year, has received over 600 applications from news publishers across India. Of these, 300+ publishers have been selected to participate in the program, which will provide them with support to modernize their digital ecosystem and improve the user experience across web, mobile and app.
The second edition of Google News Summit was opened by Nandan Nilekani
In a conversation with Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President, Google India, Nilekani remarked, “Given the digital transformation happening, there is enormous potential for the right content at a global scale, especially in India, where UPI is enabling seamless transaction and subscription models. The hunger for trusted and credible content in this deeply aspirational country is evident, especially among the youth who seek knowledge for a bright future. There's compelling evidence that many Indians are willing to pay for good content regularly. In this rapidly changing society, authenticity and credibility become paramount, and an infrastructure that fosters continuous learning, supported by AI, places one in a strong professional position."
Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President, Google India, said, “Google has been a long-standing partner of the news industry and the Google News Summit is our endeavor to facilitate discussions and knowledge sharing that can help the news industry make a successful transition to digital. The addition of supported languages on Google News, is one way in which we want to keep driving the expansion of the Indian language internet, so that more and more users are able to harness the power of information. News publishers are core to this effort and we remain committed to partnering with the news ecosystem.”
