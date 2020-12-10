‘Viewing of kids titles on Netflix increased more than 100% in India in 2020’

As year 2020 draws to a close, Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, has summed up what India enjoyed on the platform this year.

Shergil writes, “It’s no surprise that we love films in India. India has the highest viewing of films on Netflix globally and over the last year, 80% of our members in India chose to watch a film every week. This year, the most popular thriller that kept us on the edge of our seats was Raat Akeli Hai. Extraction, Malang and The Old Guard gave us our dose of adrenaline as the most popular action films. And Ludo was the most popular comedy film. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu), Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Tamil), Kappela (Malayalam), and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (Telugu) are among many other films that featured in India’s Top 10 row.”

According to Shergill, Strong female leads we admired. “We gravitated towards stories with strong female characters across genres and formats. The inspiring story, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was the most popular drama film in 2020. The other popular films and series in India this year included Guilty, Masaba Masaba, Bulbbul, She, Miss India and Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris,” she writes.

Shergill further shares that the viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% in 2020 over 2019.

“The most popular non-fiction shows that got us hooked were Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking and the recently released Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Documentary viewing also grew more than 100% in 2020 over 2019, and Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma and Money Heist: The Phenomenon were the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India this year,” read the blog by Shergill.

On the kids genre, she writes that the viewing of kids titles increased more than 100% in India in 2020 over 2019.

“The kids adored traveling to outer space with Over The Moon, which was the most popular kids’ title on Netflix in India in 2020. The kids also loved to discover the meaning of a family with The Willoughbys and Boss Baby: Back in Business (S4) and grooved with Feel the Beat. Special mention to the lovable Mighty Little Bheem (S3) that featured in the Top 10 lists in the most number of countries globally,” she states.