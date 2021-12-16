Ventes Avenues crafts campaign for Tanishq’s Utsaah collection on Picsart

Ventes and Picsart also rolled out a 5-day Tanishq Challenge where creators were challenged to use various backgrounds and a Tanishq necklace to make creative edits

Recently, Tanishq wanted to garner engagement for the launch of its new Utsaah Collection, a collection capturing the joy of togetherness, friendship, courage and determination. Ventes Avenues, a mobile ad tech company specializing in Mobile Performance, Branding, Technology and Audience Solution, planned a campaign, engaging the Picsart community. Picsart is a digital creation platform helping brands engage with its users in organic and unique ways, while also garnering massive reach and brand awareness.

Picsart created two “Replays,” a simple series of edits a user can apply to an image in just a few clicks, showcasing the Tanishq Utsaah Collection with various Jewellery as objects that the user can avail in their creatives and adjust however they deem fit. The Replays were pinned on top of the Picsart homepage to garner maximum engagement. As a result, Replays garnered 25.84 Mn views in seven days, marking the whole campaign a huge success!

Tanasha Amlani, Dep. Brand Manager at Tanishq said, “We wanted to encourage our loved community to adorn the Utsaah collection in real-time and be the authentic face of celebration and cheer. This collaboration lead to people adding their own charm to the intricately crafted pieces and elevated the Utsaah this festive season”

Ravish Jain, Country Head, India at Picsart said “Our community loves interacting with brands in this unique way, and Tanishq’s new collection fits beautifully into the images they created. This is a great way for a brand to get their product in front of our large audience in the format they are used to: creativity!”

Ventes and Picsart also rolled out a 5-day Tanishq Challenge where creators were challenged to use various backgrounds and a Tanishq necklace to make creative edits. The winner of the challenge received a chance to be featured in the Picsart Winner’s Gallery - another opportunity for recognition! In-app promotions and push notifications further helped ramp up the campaign, paving the way for higher user engagement and interaction with brand integration.

Fauzan Rahim, Co-Founder, Ventes Avenues commented “It has been a delight to collaborate with Tanishq for their Utsaah campaign. When we were first briefed on the Tanishq Utsaah festive Campaign, we fathomed Picsart – A Digital Creation platform that was tailor-made for the Utsaah Campaign. Given, festivities were around the corner and people were very active on Social Media apps to share their pictures and stories, Picsart is where they first ended up to add creativity and to enhance their pictures making it the most apt platform to generate user engagement for Tanishq Utsaah Campaign. We would like to thank Tanishq for taking this leap of faith and trusting us and our recommendation to successfully run their campaign.

