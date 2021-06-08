Twitter seeks more time to comply with IT rules

Responding to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) final notice, microblogging platform Twitter has sought more time to comply with the new IT rules. The platform intends to comply with the new rules but has been unable to comply due to the pandemic.



"We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and an overview of our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government," a Twitter spokesperson said.



In a strongly worded notice, the MeitY had said that Twitter's refusal to comply with the rules demonstrated the micro-blogging site's "lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform".



"Despite being operational in India for more than a decade, it is beyond belief that Twitter Inc has doggedly refused to create mechanism that will enable the people of India to resolve their issues on the platform in a timely and transparent manner and through fair processes, by India based, clearly identified resources," the ministry had said.



MeitY also noted that Twitter has not shared the details of its chief compliance officer, the resident grievance officer and the nodal contact person nominated by the company are not employees of Twitter Inc. in India, as required under the rules. It further stated that the office address submitted for Twitter Inc. is that of a law firm in India.



“Needless to state, such non-compliance will lead to unintended consequences, including Twitter losing exemption from liability as intermediary available under Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. This has clearly been provided under rule 7 of the aforesaid rules," MeitY had warned.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)