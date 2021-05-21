Twitter rolls out new verification application process shaped by public feedback

Along with this, Twitter is also introducing some new guidelines for verified accounts to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall

Twitter has relaunched its verification application, and has rolled out a new process for application and for reviewing verification requests. This rollout is a step towards giving more transparency, credibility, and clarity to verification on the service.

The blue badge is how people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. It gives people on Twitter more context about who they’re having conversations with, thus enabling more informed conversations. To this end, Twitter has been working to bring clarity to the verification process with a policy shaped by public feedback.

With the revised application process, Twitter is also introducing some new guidelines for verified accounts to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall. They follow the philosophy to lead by example, Tweet others how they want to be Tweeted, and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully and with consideration. Veriﬁed accounts that repeatedly violate the Twitter Rules are subject to have the blue badge removed. In fact, Twitter has already started automatically removing the veriﬁed badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for veriﬁcation.

Who’s eligible?

To qualify for veriﬁcation, you must ﬁt the criteria of one of the six categories listed below.:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other inﬂuential individuals

In addition to the category-speciﬁc eligibility criteria outlined in the veriﬁcation policy, an account must also be complete - with a proﬁle name, a proﬁle image, a conﬁrmed email address, and a phone number - to be considered for verification. Moreover, the account must also be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules.

How can one apply to get veriﬁed?

Over the next few weeks, everyone on Twitter will start to see the new veriﬁcation application directly in the Account Settings tab in the app. In India, the application will also be available in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil and Kannada.

Here’s what the application ﬂow will look like:

After receiving an application, Twitter will respond with an email within a month, either confirming verification or informing if the application didn’t meet the new verification criteria.

Once an application is approved, the blue badge will automatically appear on a verified profile. People can reapply for verification after 30 days from receiving Twitter’s decision to their initial application.

