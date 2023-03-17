Transparency is key to the next wave of programmatic CTV growth
As part of the e4m Tech Talk series, Mukul Kumar, Co-Founder & President, Engineering at PubMatic, shares how programmatic CTV buying and revenue can go to the next level
Despite concerns over the global economic outlook, demand for quality CTV inventory has never been higher, and advertisers are eager to tap into greater flexibility when it comes to purchasing this highly coveted inventory. However, even with advertisers’ and publishers’ desire to harness the benefits and revenue inherent in programmatic CTV buying, the pace of adoption hasn’t kept pace with the levels of enthusiasm.
So, what’s needed to take programmatic CTV buying and revenue to the next level? The answer is a simple one: transparency. Fortunately, the technology needed to drive greater transparency in CTV buying is already available in the form of content object data signals. Let’s talk about why these signals are so important and how they’re going to change the trajectory of programmatic CTV adoption for advertisers and publishers alike.
What Are Content Object Data Signals?
When advertisers buy inventory on linear TV, they know precisely where it will appear – the network, show, ad slot, genre and rating of the content, you name it. This transparency enables complete confidence in the brand safety of content, and it’s one of the primary reasons linear TV spend has remained so strong, despite heavy shifts in viewership to streaming channels.
So, what about programmatic CTV? How do we bring this level of transparency into this fast-growing space? That’s where content object data signals come in. Content objects are information that publishers can pass through the bid stream to give advertisers valuable information on the inventory they’re buying. These signals can include network, show, genre, ratings and other key pieces of information that allow advertisers to know precisely where their ads will be running.
Content objects are a vital tool that publishers and advertisers can use to enhance contextual targeting, and buyers are able to leverage the information gleaned from content object signals for better attribution and optimization. In other words, they’re the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to bringing the incredibly desirable transparency of linear into the programmatic CTV space. So why isn’t the use of content objects ubiquitous?
Barriers to Content Object Data Signal Adoption
One of the main reasons content object signals aren’t pervasive in programmatic CTV buying today is a simple lack of awareness. In fact, a recent study found only about half of US and UK advertisers are familiar with content object signals and use them to purchase CTV and OTT video ad inventory.
In terms of inventory, there are also simply not enough publishers passing these valuable insights into the bidstream yet. This is more than a lack of awareness of the option to do so. Rather, some publishers harbour the misconception that passing content object signals into the bidstream will lead to too much advertiser cherry-picking on inventory and, thus, a lack of scale. But indeed, research shows quite the opposite: 62% of U.S. brands and 82% of UK brands say they would increase their spends with partners that provide data such as content object signals, and a majority of advertisers say they are willing to pay a premium for the transparency that content object signals afford them.
Benefits of Greater Transparency in Programmatic CTV
Overall, there’s a tremendous amount of value to be unlocked within the programmatic CTV space, for buyers and publishers alike, and content object data signals hold the key.
These include the following:
Scale: Many of today’s advertisers feel that they need to buy with big-name publishers if they want to get brand-safe inventory in the CTV space, but that’s simply not the case. By passing inventory details via content object signals, small and mid-size publishers will open up a tremendous amount of inventory to advertisers that wouldn’t have otherwise considered such purchases (and instead favoured direct, hard-to-scale deals with publishers).
Flexibility: Programmatic CTV buying enables advertisers to buy the inventory they want, when they want it, and at the price they want. At present, a lot of brands and agencies that desire this flexibility are abstaining from programmatic CTV due to a perceived lack of transparency and brand safety. By removing these perceived dangers, publishers will be able to welcome a whole slew of new, eager brands into the CTV buying fold.
Continuity across buys: Content object signals enable CTV buys to harness the strengths of both the linear and digital worlds – rich content information on one side and strong impression-level data on the other. In doing so, programmatic CTV can help campaigns that span linear TV and digital video become more cohesive across channels.
With greater transparency comes greater adoption. In this regard, content object signals hold the key to unlocking the tremendous advertising value and revenue potential from programmatic CTV that advertisers and publishers have been long awaiting.
'Tagger Media & YAAP aim to influence influencer marketing'
YAAP founder Atul Hegde and Tagger Media CEO Dave Dickman talk about keeping pace in a rapidly evolving influencer market and staying relevant in a highly competitive environment
By Shantanu David | Mar 15, 2023 8:41 AM | 4 min read
Influencer marketing (IM) has undeniably become a powerful, if intractable, force in the media and advertising industry, both within India, and abroad. And in India, where the IM industry is expected to handily cross Rs 2000 crore, there is a growing need for brands to have access to the reams of data, measured by a huge range of metrics, and dependent on myriad variables and other calculations, which need to be calculated to ensure the best, most efficient media spends.
And that is where Atul Hegde and Dave Dickman come in. The founder of YAAP and CEO of Tagger Media respectively spoke to e4m about their new joint venture that marked Tagger Media’s entry into the Indian market, the need for advanced tools to keep pace with the rapidly evolving influencer market, and how companies can stay relevant and be heard amid all the noise.
Dickman noted that the sheer volume of content has grown exponentially across the board. While earlier the focus was on producing quality content, now there is a need by brands to churn out vast quantities of it in an increasingly crowded marketplace, just to remain part of the conversation. “High end brands still obviously concentrate on producing high quality, polished content and messaging, but the plan broadly for most places today is post now and post often, so there’s a lot of competition.”
“That’s happening across every other media stream, but I think it’s happening a lot faster in this space and it’s the most complicated, because you have so many platforms and different points of measurement,” says Dickman, noting that earlier the main pain points were with big agencies, who didn’t have the tools to measure, manage and work the data, nor the bandwidth to quickly create those tools. And that’s where Tagger came in.
In a world where data is the new oil, “Tagger Media was built on the promise of data. Over the years, we have augmented the platform with customization, workflow integration, linguistic, multi-currency payments, and CRM capabilities. Today, our database is unparalleled in the influencer marketing ecosystem, giving our clients the edge in an ever-competitive market. I believe we have timed our entry into India well, considering the exemplary digitalization and burgeoning influencer culture in this growth market,” said Dickman.
Tagger’s foray into the Indian influencer marketing ecosystem further expands its global presence, which spans six continents and 17 international offices. YAAP, with its extensive operational experience and a large network of clients in India, aims to complement Tagger’s bleeding edge tech stacks.
Its platform provides access to data points of over 15 billion high-quality social posts and over 278,000 brands worldwide, and Tagger Media boasts a client roster that includes Bose, Porsche, Christian Dior, Omnicom, Warner Bros. Pictures, and DKNY.
YAAP itself has posted a top-line growth of 97% and a 5X jump in profitability in FY 21-22. Its client portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Visit Dubai, Lufthansa, RuPay, American Express, Disney, Amazon, and Square Enix, among other leading brands in the Middle East and India.
Pointing out that YAAP was one of the first agencies to get into IM in India, Hegde observed that the landscape of the industry is largely service led. “There are PR agencies, IM agencies, now ad agencies, everyone is doing influencer marketing in one way or the other. And we have approached this in two ways.”
The first, says Hegde, is literally tapping into the vast creator economy that is burgeoning in every nook, cranny, language, and culture of India. “We have such a vibrant cross section of creators, but 80% of the ad spends are on a few, big name influencers. Everyone is going after the same base of top social media influencers, Bollywood A-listers, and cricketers. And that is largely because of a lack of data, which is what makes our tie-up with Tagger so important.”
Harnessing those proprietary data tools, continues Hegde, across India’s huge creative space will help YAAP and the markets it’s taking Tagger into (India and the Middle East) with the agencies together being able to provide clients across a wide spectrum with the best possible creative talent from across a very vibrant one.
“India’s IM market has been on a rapid growth trajectory over the past few years, and this is the perfect time for us to join hands with Tagger Media. The data-driven approach embodied by Tagger’s one-stop platform and the market knowledge of YAAP are poised to revolutionize influencer marketing in India, said Hegde, concluding, “This market possesses a sizable appetite for social intelligence and insight-led influencer marketing, and we will soon be catering to this demand.”
Meta to lay off another 10,000 employees
The latest round of layoffs comes just four months after the tech giant fired 11,000 employees
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:22 PM | 1 min read
Facebook-parent Meta has reportedly said it would cut 10,000 jobs.
According to media reports, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in a message to staff said, "We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired."
“This will be tough and there's no way around that,” said Zuckerberg.
The company said Tuesday it will reduce the size of its recruiting team and make further cuts in its tech groups in late April.
The latest round of layoffs comes just four months after the tech giant fired 11,000 employees.
Reports say the move underscores Zuckerberg’s push to turn 2023 into the “Year of Efficiency” with promised cost cuts of $5 billion in expenses to between $89 billion and $95 billion.
Jio brings new postpaid family plans
Jio Plus will allow an entire family of four to try the services free of cost for a month
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 6:46 PM | 2 min read
Jio has introduced a new set of postpaid family plans – Jio Plus- that allows an entire family of 4 to try the services absolutely free of cost for a month.
“Jio is committed to providing transformational benefits such as Unlimited True 5G Data through the Jio Welcome Offer, Single bill for entire family, Data sharing, Premium Content apps and much more. In case the postpaid user still isn’t convinced with the value proposition, they may cancel the connection, no questions asked.
Commenting on this launch, Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers. Many Postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues. Jio Plus provides for high-quality, truly unlimited connectivity powered by True 5G, immersive premium entertainment, family-plans with shared-benefits, affordable international roaming, cutting-edge features and most importantly the industry-first customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it.”
Will HBO make another dash at OTT launch in India?
The plan to launch its own OTT platform, industry sources say, could be one of the reasons for Warner Bros Discovery not renewing its content agreement with Disney+ Hotstar
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 9:00 AM | 2 min read
With Disney+ Hotstar and HBO terminating their content partnership agreement, popular HBO shows such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and The Last of Us will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar after March 31.
"You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV shows and movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events," shared Disney+ Hotstar in a tweet.
According to sources close to the development, there are multiple reasons for HBO not signing the renewal agreement. The agreement period will end on March 31.
One of them is that it is likely to launch its streaming platform by early next year. The second reason is that HBO wants a higher price and is talking to other OTT platforms for the licencing deal.
“HBO's content team is in talks with multiple OTT platforms for a licencing deal. Whoever offers the best price as well as the size and scale will have the deal," said a senior executive of a leading streaming service in India on the condition of anonymity.
e4m has learnt that these deals can be exclusive and non-exclusive in nature.
Sources further say that Warner Bros Discovery, which was supposed to launch a SVOD service in India last year, deferred the plan then.
"The launch was put on hold for a while but now they are working towards launching the platform in India. It may launch by the end of 2023 or early next year," said the source. The platform had planned to launch a streaming service in APAC by 2024. The company already operates Discovery+ streaming platform in India.
Sources in the industry said HBO was demanding too high a price for its content and so it is not able to close deal with any buyer. "Apparently the broadcaster is asking for an amount close to Rs 80 crore per year for its shows, which is too much for the value it adds to the platform," said a senior industry person.
Industry experts say meanwhile in order to make revenue, the network owned by Warner Bros Discovery has to license content to other OTT platforms, and in fact, acquire content as well.
Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to offer a slate of 11 popular HBO Max Original series and 10 HBO Max original features exclusively for Prime members in India.
Warner Bros Discovery’s collaboration with Disney Star began in 2015 when it signed a programming agreement with the former for exclusive screening of HBO content on both TV and digital platforms.
e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: GenZs highlight concerns over intrusive tech & fake news
In the third episode, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team, shed light on Technology, Automobile, and Health & Well-Being
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:37 AM | 2 min read
E4m collaborates with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peeks
into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, the Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
In this 3rd podcast, Lodestar UM CEO Aditi Mishra and Strategy Team Member Kulanath Kaushik talk about their conversations and surveys with GenZ on multiple categories, including 'Technology,' 'Automobile,' and 'Health & Well-Being’. Their findings were as follows:
Technology
Technology is an enabler for GenZ, providing convenience and comfort. While 90% of GenZs find the technology convenient, 86% feel it makes their lives comfortable. However, participants highlighted concerns over laziness, intrusive tech, and "fake news" cycles. Although they use service-focused tech platforms like Google and Facebook regularly, they tend to prefer product-centric brands like Apple or OnePlus.
Automobile
As the automobile market grows, prestige and aesthetics alone are no longer sufficient. Brands need a clear, strong point of differentiation that serves a purpose. Regarding electric vehicles and sustainability, GenZ has a realistic approach and would like to see infrastructure development, sourcing of power and raw material, and the actual green footprint of EVs.
Health & Well-Being
GenZ prioritizes mental health alongside physical health. The pandemic has brought mental health to the forefront of their conversations, and job satisfaction is a key criterion for them. While they prefer healthy food, they also indulge in treats for mental satisfaction. For them, complete well-being is the focus rather than physical health alone.
Connected TV: Targeting the Present for the Future
Tejinder Gill, General Manager - The Trade Desk, writes how CTV can address the common problems posed by linear TV in marketing and how free ad-supported streaming TV can revolutionise the industry
By Tejinder Gill | Mar 13, 2023 8:19 AM | 5 min read
Whether it’s globally or in India, markets have barely scratched the surface of Connected TV. One needs to only look at the FICCI report of last year, which showed that in 2022 CTV has increased to 10 million and is predicted to be around 40 million by 2025.
What is Connected TV?
A CTV is basically any TV you can connect to the internet through which you can stream content. And while the percentage of CTV advertising is still a very minuscule part of total TV advertising, the next four-five years will change the game drastically for connected TV and the primary reason for that is affordability.
Quality television sets are available for less than $200 now in India, internet penetration is going up every day as we speak, even as data cost is getting lower, and becoming faster thanks to 5G coming in and I think content availability with more and more content creators are coming across. So that'll lead to that growth.
So the whole medium is still very much on the chalkboard stage from the lenses of both advertisers and premium content platforms, with the evolution being driven by a massive shift in consumer habits. Because if you look at the consumer TV viewership, it has shifted to more streaming platforms, but the advertising spends are yet to catch up.
And I think personally of CTV as a Trojan horse ride that will drive further adoption of data-driven advertising strategies more broadly. If you look at traditional linear TV, it's not measurable to the T. It's got big screen, bigger ad units, big eyeball impact, but it's not been data-driven till now.
What are the problems addressed by Connected Television, from a marketers’ lens?
The first was the lack of audience targeting, as presented by linear TV. As a very simple example, think of going to a grocery store without a shopping list. What will happen? You will end up either buying things that are not needed or you buy something which you already have.
Similarly, if you think about CTV, instead of a shopping list, now think about your first-party or third-party data. When you buy a programmatic guarantee which is fixed CPMS, fixed impression, then you cannot actually apply the first party and the third party data. So you're targeting the same users again and again who have purchased your product. With platforms like The Trade Desk, you can apply a bird's eye view to audiences. So that's the biggest problem that we are solving for brands
The second was a lack of holistic frequency control. So let's say if you are a cereal brand and you want to target breakfast lovers. And we all know how consumer journeys are fragmented due to lack of visibility, maybe because they're watching different content on different apps on different devices.
What was happening on traditional TVs in the morning is that as they flip through content. Most of the consumers are either over-bombarded with the same ad or they were not shown enough ads to have a solid brand recall. What CTV does is it helps you not to waste your budget. So it shows the right ad at the right time to the right users and the right frequency which is the most important thing. And all of that is doable using a Connected TV versus a linear TV.
Thirdly, TV was not never measurable, but it was less measurable. Digital is fully measurable. Now, let's say you're a super luxury car advertiser, which means your target audience is very, very niche. You want to reach out to a very small handful of people. Now if you do again a similar direct buy or a programmatic guaranteed buy, regardless of the ad exposure and its performance, you can never apply data-driven targeting to it; you cannot get insights out of it.
This basically means that you are showing the same ad to almost everyone between 20 to 65 and while a 20-year-old might have watched your ad or gone to your site only out of curiosity for the new launch, your real owner of the luxury car could be the 65-year-old person.
The challenge and irony, in India especially, is with the programmatic guarantee prevailing so high that you pay the same price for a 20 year old and to the 65 year old audience. However, we feel that you need to pay the right price.
That means maybe pay less for the 20 year olds audience in that category? They could be an aspiring audience, but you do not need to pay the same premium price that you pay for a 65 year old. This is where the balancing comes in. You want to pay less for less relevant target audiences and maybe take that same budget and put it to the people who have a high propensity to buy.
The Future of Connected TV
FAST (Free ad supported streaming TV) is the new buzzword and these services are the future of programmatic CTV advertising. In India, and even for the rest of the globe, FAST services are catching up now because as an ecosystem and an industry, we have previously done a poor job of explaining the value exchange on the Internet and that value exchange is that we see targeted ads in exchange for free content. We never told this to our consumers and this is where transparency comes into play.
And now even players like Disney and Netflix are coming up with ad-supported models and it works very well because if there are more targeted ads in exchange for free content, they can definitely get more incremental reach, as first party data can be applied there.
Partnership with Yahoo to take Taboola’s revenue to $2.5 bn a year: Adam Singolda
The Founder and CEO of Taboola spoke to e4m on the growth of native advertising, the use of ChatGPT, and India emerging as an important market for the company
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 13, 2023 8:36 AM | 1 min read
Adam Singolda founded Taboola in 2007 in New York and today it is a leading global platform for native advertising. The platform is widely used by digital publishers, including websites and mobile apps, for driving monetization and user engagement.
In 15 years, Taboola has reached 9,000+ publisher partners and 500 million daily active users.
In this interaction with e4m, Singolda spoke on a range of issues, including the growth of native advertising, expansion of open web against "Walled Gardens", emerging trends in digital advertising, and how ChatGPT and AI are being used at Taboola. He also spoke about India emerging as one of his most important markets.
Singolda shared insights into his recent partnership deal with Yahoo and said he hopes this will take Taboola's yearly revenue to $2.5 billion. At present, Taboola's revenue is nearly $1.5 billion.
The partnership will give Taboola access to Yahoo’s digital properties, which reach nearly 900 million monthly active users worldwide across mail, sports, finance and news. This deal is expected to give brands scale to reach consumers on Yahoo’s editorial platforms, while also providing greater contextual data.
