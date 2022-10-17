Tonic Worldwide bags integrated digital media mandate for car&bike

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has bagged the integrated digital mandate for Mahindra First Choice’s car&bike. As part of their mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be managing the social media, and paid media for car&bike.

car&bike is not merely another name in the world of automotive websites. car&bike is envisioned as the consumer-facing brand for used multi-brand-retail from the house of Mahindra. The brand brings together the best from the world of automobiles - new cars, used cars, new bikes and the most appealing content. car&bike endeavours to help you with all of that. Additionally, car&bike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry car price, car reviews, car dealerships and new bikes. With technology at its core, it is supported by the country’s largest and widest physical network of used car retail outlets across 400+ cities. car&bike also has the country’s most comprehensive used car warranty program from Mahindra First Choice.

Speaking on the new win, Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer - Tonic Worldwide on the campaign said, “We are excited to partner car&bike from Mahindra First Choice in their integrated digital marketing efforts. The opportunity is immense given that the category itself is growing at a fast pace. The untapped opportunity lies with consumers that have been overlooked because they aren't currently in the market and the digital strategy would be to own their journey beginning with the aspiration to intent. Look forward to doing some exciting work together and creating success stories for the brand.”

“Mahindra First Choice has big goals with its brand car&bike. We plan to become India’s leading one-stop multi-brand retail destination for all things cars & bikes. And we are thrilled to have Tonic Worldwide as our digital partner to make car&bike as the go-to brand for anyone seeking to buy used cars or anything else related to automobiles. Through a multi-agency pitch, we zeroed down on Tonic for their brilliance in customer-first strategic and creative thinking. The digital world is the new battleground for all new-age brands. We welcome Tonic Worldwide as our partner in achieving our vision of enabling both the new & current generation of India to the world of cars & bikes.” – Saniel Bhelekar, Brand Head of Mahindra First Choice.

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

