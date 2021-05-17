Tips Music inks global licencing deal with YouTube Shorts

Tips Music has inked a global licencing deal with YouTube's short video service Shorts. As part of this deal, Tips will licence its large catalogue of songs to YouTube Shorts, which is currently available in India and the US.



Tips Music MD Kumar Taurani commented, “The deal will allow our community of fans to create fresh new content alongside their favourite music from Tips music library. This partnership will open possibilities for creators and users to explore their creativity which may give us our next future star. What better way to celebrate our new generation of talent."



Tips Music is of one India’s oldest music label and holds a rich catalogue spanning across genres like film/non-film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indie pop. Its music library spans Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, and Gujarati.



YouTube Shorts is the latest short-video service offering by Google which allows users, creators and artists to create short video content right on YouTube to connect with new audiences with just a smartphone and the Shorts camera in the YouTube app and allow users to create amazing new content and add to their social experience.

